Goold: Did Cardinals trade a future ace in Alcantara to Marlins?

Selected questions and answers from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.

Question: If the Cardinals could revisit past trades, who would they rather have on their current team now, Randy Arozarena or Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen?

Answer: Sandy Alcantara. Period. Full stop.

It's a real question whether he is, thus far, the best pitcher they've developed in recent years, and here is performing for another team.

After the chat, I had a chance to dig into this a little bit and see who the top pitchers the Cardinals have developed, in terms of Wins Above Replacement (WAR). I looked at the top prospect rankings going back to 2005, made a list of the pitchers who appeared on it, and the began there when it came to the top WAR. Of course, Adam Wainwright leads all of them with 40.6 WAR so far for the Cardinals. But he was not a Cardinals draft pick/international signing, so here is the ranking of those players, drafted or signed and then developed by the Cardinals. Listed by career WAR (Cardinals WAR in parentheses). No parentheses and the pitcher is still with the Cardinals, and that’s telling because I’ve only listed the pitchers with a WAR greater than 7.5.

Lance Lynn 29.7 (14.9)

Carlos Martinez 12.9 (12.9)

Adam Ottavino 11.8 (-0.6)

Jaime Garcia 10.7 (9.6)

Jack Flaherty 9.4

Sandy Alcantara 9.3 (-0.1)

Marco Gonzales 8.5 (-0.3)

Michael Wacha 8.0 (8.8)

Zac Gallen 7.9 (0.0)

Shelby Miller 7.6 (5.6)

Pretty noticeable that only Flaherty remains with the Cardinals.

Q: Did you find it bizarre that there were no home runs at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park last series? Is it the balls/humidor, failure to barrel balls? So strange. Thanks!

A: I did find it interesting. Hard to ignore the fact that you had two teams who aren't exactly crushing the baseball. The Cardinals and Reds leave the weekend as the teams with the lowest expected slugging (xSLG) in baseball based on their contact rates, their launch angles, and all the good stuff we can get from Baseball Savant.

The Cardinals' x SLG as a team is .372 (29th). That's not great.

The Reds' xSLG as a team is .365 (30th). That's worse.

The Cardinals’ average exit velocity is 87.0 mph. That ranks 27th.

The Reds’ average exit velocity is 86.6 mph. That’s last.

The humidor is worth noting, but it's not really clear what help/aid/influence that's having for these Midwest towns. Heck, the humidors in Colorado and elsewhere are set for summer near Washington, Mo., and by default every summer St. Louis cannot help to also be set for conditions near Washington, Mo.

What stands out from this past series that the Cardinals went to Cincinnati, the salve for any offense, and didn't thunder away, didn't get their power going at Great American Small Park. That's of note, because it's not going to get easier this week as the Mets come to St. Louis at the big ballpark downtown. The Cardinals offense has gotten by. It hasn't gotten going. It hasn't yet shown a sign of getting hot.

Q: What does Jake Woodford have to do to be the No. 1 long reliever in the pen?

A: Great question. He sure earned a more prominent role with how he pitched for the team last last season and through the team's 17-game winning streak. He also had a strong spring training, pushing for the fifth starting job, definitely tying Drew VerHagen for it, before the Cardinals pivoted to getting Hicks ready in that role. The lack of use from Woodford was interesting. Sure seemed like the game in Miami set up well for him. I asked manager Oliver Marmol after the game if he had Woodford stashed aside to pitch if there was a lead — as if he would be the "when-leading" long reliever. Marmol said, no. He had Woodford held aside to be ready in relief of Steven Matz.

There's a real distinct feel that Woodford is the reliever under glass.

Long time readers of the chat will know the reference. The reliever under glass is the one good enough to put out a fire, good enough for the team to want to use in the right spot, and because of that good enough to set aside for that spot — and possibly never use. It's an odd spot for any pitcher. Too good for mopup. Too good for one-inning of use. And yet not used at all because of that.

With Jordan Hicks on the horizon and hoping for a five-inning outing — that's his goal; we'll know more as Tuesday arrives — it would be interesting and not at all surprising if the Cardinals earmark Woodford to be the next man in. If they have the lead, Woodford deserves those innings.

Q: I'm all for Jordan Hicks being turned into a starter — starter innings are more valuable than bullpen innings after all. I am just a little curious how this is being down. I can't recall a team ever making a starter at the big league level. Hicks has options, why isn't he doing this in extended spring or in the minors? Is this how they're going to handle Jack Flaherty's rehab starts?

A: It's an interesting question that you have started to answer on your own. As you said, Hicks' "starting innings are more valuable than bullpen innings after all." It's a quick jump from that assertion to also claim that "major-league innings are more valuable to a major-league team than Class AAA innings after all," and if Hicks is going to be throwing healthy, effective, overpowering innings the Cardinals want him to do that in the majors, not minors. They want to get the benefit for them, in their games, in their standings, where it matters most, and not waste his best when they believe they can build him on the job. It's that simple. They want his innings in the majors, whatever role that is, and they think they can expand his role on the go. It's not a given. But they know they'll get something from him doing this, whereas if they optioned him to the minors they would definitely not get anything from him during those innings, and possible not get a return either. That's an ineffective, wasteful use of his talent, candidly.

This is not how the Cardinals are going to handle Jack Flaherty's rehab because Jack Flaherty will be regaining health and arm strength, not just arm strength/stamina. Big difference. Now, if Flaherty gets to 65-80 pitches in that rehab start it is entirely possible that the Cardinals decide his 85-95 is more effective than what they have for a start and he gets the promotion knowing that the final step or two of that rehab, that building of pitch count, will happen on the job.

Same theory. But different routes getting there.

Q: Can you describe what you mean when you say "the speed of the game?" And maybe compare the speed of the game in MLB to college or high school.

A: The speed of the game — let's see. The actual speed of actions on the field — how quickly players get down the line, how quickly infielders must react, how quickly balls are hit (exit velocity), how quickly runners are on you at second base, just how fast the game happens. It's really something to see once you're at field level.

A quick story.

During the Cardinals' game against Pittsburgh in Williamsport, Penn., the crowd was filled with Little League teams, right, and it was a smaller, minor-league ballpark, where there was one deck of field-level seats. Real close to the action. There was a hard hit, sharp, punishing groundball and the entire crowd reacted as if it was going to be a single. They had seen that play at ground level hundreds of times and at their level of play, that's a base hit. And then it wasn't. I believe it was Josh Harrison at second base who intercepted the groundball and threw the runner out. The entire stands — all of the kids there — heaved with a deep breath as if they'd seen something unexpected. That stood out to me. For me, having the benefit of seeing so many games and seeing many games at ground level, I had it written in the book as a likely 4-3 as it was happening. But the reaction from the crowd was revealing — they see that as a single.

That's the difference in the speed of the game.

Another quick story.

The Cardinals had a prospect who would bounce to the balls of his feet as the pitcher delivered a pitch. This is fine at the college level. It may even do OK at some of the affiliates. And maybe there are superb athletes who can get away with such a move at the major-league level. Have you figured out why it matters? Well, he was in the air when the batter made contact. In the air. That slowed his reaction time because he had to land and then make his first step, not just his first step. Jose Oquendo was one of the coaches who spotted it and pointed out how that would slow the infielder's reaction time, and that it would so at the hot corner if the player played there. He would have that fraction of a second when he had to land and react, and not just react (or be reacting ahead of time because that's what gifted fielders do; watch Nolan Arenado).

That's the speed of the game. MLB is hockey compared to the other levels.

Hope that helps.

Q: Have you seen anything that would suggest the Cards can compete with the pitching superior Milwaukee Brewers? At some point, the Brewers will hit and pull away from the Cards who have an almost identical team to last year that won’t repeat a 17-game win streak. And the Milwaukee front office has proven to be much more skilled at improving their team during the season than the Cards. I doubt you see it the same but can we at least agree on the last point?

A: The Brewers' front office has proven to be more aggressive when necessary, more patient when needed, and definitely more creative, and it's the last part that they're going to need. April does not a rotation crown, and one of the reasons why I picked the Cardinals to win the division was the depth and options for their pitching, and I'm not yet sold that the Brewers have answers if they don't match last year's performance or come close to it. And I don't think that's a given for all of their starters. They had three All-Stars in the rotation. Are they going to duplicate that? And if they don't well ...

Let me get to the crux of it. The Brewers set a schedule that often bought their starters five days of rest between starters, not the four of a five-man rotation. Brandon Woodruff made 22 of his 30 starts with at least five days of rest. Corbin Burnes made 17 of his 28 on at least five days of rest on the way to the Cy Young Award, and Freddy Peralta had 19 starts of his 27 on five days of rest or more. They were effectively getting a six-man schedule.

What was the benefit? Well, it wasn't innings.

That group has combined to start 94 games since the start of last season. Only 24 of them — 25.5% — have been more than six innings of work by the starter. Only three of the 94 starts have been eight innings or greater, and all three are from Burnes.

Adam Wainwright had 17 starts in 2021 of at least six innings.

Woodruff and Burnes had a combined 18.

At some point the innings are going to catch up with the Brewers, you'd figure. Maybe not. Maybe the bullpen can withstand that. Maybe their depth of arms they can churn through will keep that going. But if not then the effectiveness of the bullpen will be frayed because it has to cover innings for the rotation, and that leaves them exposed for the next series, and a cascade can happen. And it's not like they've had an eight-inning stopper when such a thing does happen.

That, to me, is worth watching.

Q: I'm fascinated by Nolan Gorman's early season stat line at Class AAA Memphis: 20 strikeouts and only 4 walks to go with 57 at-bats. But he is hitting .316 with 8 home runs already. Yet no doubles and somehow only 9 RBIs. Anything to make of that good or bad, or just early season numbers that haven't evened out yet?

A: Strikeout rate is a good number to consider. The doubles/homers is ... well, that could be a product of the ballpark, the power manifesting as doubles become homers, and anything like. It's likely to even out. As far as the RBIs go — those need context. The Memphis Redbirds have a team on-base percentage of .314. That is where they want to get. But it's not high enough to go far. That OBP ranks 15th in their league, and that means there just aren't many players on base for Gorman. And in the rare spots where he does hit with a runner in scoring position, Gorman is batting .154 with a .154 slugging percentage. He has two singles in those 13 at-bats with a runner scoring position, and eight strikeouts. Which brings us back to the beginning.

Q: When will the Cards bring up Gorman? Need some left-handed pop. Corey Dickerson is mostly single and Lars Nootbar needs seasoning in Memphis

A: Gorman will be up when there’s ample and obvious playing time for him, and there’s a position for him to play. That could be designated hitter. It could be. Don’t dismiss that possibility.

I don't agree with the assertion here on Nootbaar. He sure has the look of a hitter that is done with Class AAA, given his performance there and his success in the Arizona Fall League and what he's shown in limited playing time so far this season. Maybe you disagree, and that's fine. I'm just pointing out that I see Nootbaar as a hitter beyond Class AAA, and Gorman is a hitter who is getting there, but not yet. When he is, as we've discussed already in this chat, he'll force the issue, but there are elements of his game (see previous question) that the Cardinals want to see him improve before he does make the leap. He will in 2022. That's not the question. It's not if. It's when. And when that happens, he'll be ready.

(Update: Cardinals optioned Nootbaar to the minors so he could get regular at-bats instead of sitting on the bench, getting limited opportunities to play.)

Q: What is your impression of the offense so far? Looks like the rotation is starting to get settled in, and I think its been about as advertised.

A: The offense has lagged behind other elements of the team. To put in perspective what I was talking about earlier in the chat — the Cardinals' lineup has really been the Nolan Arenado & Pujols vs. Lefties show. Tommy Edman is also off to a strong start, and he is actually second on the team in total bases to Arenado. The Cardinals' third baseman has twice as many total bases as any other hitter in the middle of the order. I had a Geo Metro in college. A three-cylinder car that got great gas mileage for all those runs to ballgames on either side of the Show-Me State. But a one-cylinder offense? That's not going to get you very far.

The Cardinals as a team are resolutely average when it comes to several offensive metrics that appear on the back side of baseball cards.

They have a slash line of .239/.317/.376. All in the middle of the NL.

But subtract Arenado and Pujols vs. lefties from that line, and the Cardinals are batting .214 and their slugging percentage craters to .307. Seriously, .307.

(Update: Max happened, so those numbers didn’t increase any.)

Q: Trade deadline and John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. needs a difference maker pitcher. Instead of trading prospects trade a position starter for a pitcher with a couple years of control. We have some depth at outfield and infield. Finding a team to match up might be a problem. Tommy Herr was traded.

A: Going to have to find a team that wants that deal, and it's more likely that a rebuilding team will move a starting pitcher than someone looking for a starter who is running low on control years. Just saying. The Cardinals do not have a Jedi-like power to impose their will on another team: "This is the trade you're looking for." In that Star Wars parallel universe where Obi-Wan Mozeliak can force his way to trades, Christian Yelich and Nolan Arenado have had a lovely three or four years together in the middle of the Cardinals' lineup.

… And a bonus not answered in the chat, but fished out of the inbox later …

Q: If, hypothetically, the Cards were to decide to move Paul DeJong aside at shortstop, would the job simply be Edmundo Sosa's? Or might we be looking at the Tommy Edman-to-short, Gorman-at-second possibility? One would have to weigh the potential downgrade in a great defense against the potential upgrade in offense. But with Gorman making his case at Memphis, is this a live option?

A: The idea of moving Tommy Edman to shortstop has not had much traction with the Cardinals, not internally. It’s not off the table until they say so, and they only come close to doing so. On Monday, shortly, after the chat, I asked manager Oliver Marmol if there was any interest, with Brendan Donovan in the majors, of having a left-handed hitting middle infield. That would, I mentioned in the question, mean putting Edman at shortstop.

Marmol said the team would not want to “disrupt” Edman at second base at this time. That’s how they’ve put it before. They see Edman as the starter at second until they are forced to consider him as a player somewhere else, and right now they don’t feel forced. Not yet.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.