Goold: MLB labor outlook should be clearer by the middle of this week

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: Do you envision significant movement toward a deal this week, or are both sides so dug in that nothing will change until after the first of April when games would have been played?

A: Yes, all the right pressure points are there for some movement, some traction, some progress. How much? We should have a good feel by Wednesday. If they come out of Monday’s talks without scheduling a meeting for Tuesday, that would be problematic. But according to both sides, they see reason to press forward and meet more earnestly than they ever have. Ever. Seriously, ever. Not even the gatherings in Dallas had the tone the sides have taken into this week's discussions.

The deadline is real. The leverage on both sides is legit. The season's start is at stake, and that means — for the first time — both sides can see dollars leaking from their pockets.

Q: Some of us fear that the Cardinals will go for a discount version of Kyle Schwarber at DH (enter Colin Moran or Brad Miller), who will block prospects like Juan Yepez, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Gorman. Are our fears justified?

A: Candidly, I'm not sure why you'd “fear” the Cardinals making a move to block Yepez when everything they've said and done this winter and everything reported about what they're doing this winter is the opposite — they are not pursuing a block for Yepez.

There has been no interest expressed by the Cardinals in re-signing Brad Miller. Colin Moran interests them as a lefthanded bat off the bench who plays multiple positions and might — emphasis on might — be available for a minor-league deal with an invite to camp and a reserved spot on the bench. That is hardly blocking the rookie bat that the Cardinals have positioned their roster to give every opportunity to win the DH spot. Donovan is a utility infielder with a good approach from the left side. He'll get a chance to win a role like Tommy Edman had when he broke in. Gorman isn't going to be blocked.

Heck, Gorman pursued a position switch so that wouldn't happen, after all.

It's unlikely that the Cardinals would commit to a player who is just a bat. Part of that consideration is that they would like to have someone who could spell Nolan Arenado a few days, Paul Goldschmidt a few days, and do some workload management for their key players that keeps them in the lineup on days they're not in the field. That makes sense.

Q: Have MLB and the players’ union already done irreparable harm to the game during this work stoppage? It seems that both (commissioner) Rob Manfred and (players’ president) Tony Clark need to be shown the door for playing chicken, and new leadership be ushered in. I mean weren't those two hired for their skills in avoiding things like this?

A: First, these two were hired to win. Manfred was hired by the owners to win gains. Clark replaced the late Michael Weiner, and his goal was to lead gains for the union. The public statements might be how they're hired to get agreements, avoid labor stoppages, but they were hired to make gains for their constituents. Period. That's their job description.

As to your larger question: Harm? Yes. Irreparable? No.

The game is resilient. I have stated and continue to worry about what happens when baseball — a part of the culture that always has welcomed the fans back at a time when community matters (post-war, post-attack, post-pandemic?) — isn't there. But we've seen how given time, the game bounces back, a star or two or three captures the imagination again, and fans flock back. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton going head to head in pursuit of 61 homers. Could happen. Shohei Ohtani going for a 20-win, 30-steal, 40-homer season ... could happen. There is a lot of talent in the game, and when the business gets out of the way, let's hope the stage is clear for the talent to take over.

Q: What’s your gut feeling on whether Alex Reyes will be a poor starter, average starter or very good starter, and will Jordan Hicks regain his fireball and be the closer?

A: I think Reyes has the ability to be an above-average starter. I'm not convinced he'll get that chance with the Cardinals. It may happen elsewhere, much to the consternation of the fan base. They have lined up starters ahead of him, and it sure seems like his next best chance to be a starter will be when he signs with another team as a free agent with the purpose of becoming a starter.

Hicks has been able to get that triple-digit sinker back. He may dial it back for movement, for command, and for health, and be a better pitcher. Hicks emerging as part of the late-game equation and closer by September is one of the emerging plot lines.

Q: What's your opinion of the plan to use robot umpires behind home plate in the minor leagues?

A: I'm against robot umpires unless they are zero defect. No mistakes, none. They must be perfect. The tech must be bulletproof, or it's not an improvement, and there will be no valve for the frustration that an imperfect robot will invite from a dugout.

Follow-up Q: Zero Defect for robo umpires? I have to disagree with your position. There are so many variances on the way home plate is umpired now, anything above 80 percent correct would be an improvement.

A: The data does not support your premise. Even the worst games from umpires, according to sites that track their calls, have them consistently above 90 percent, and usually far better than 96 percent. So, yeah, a robot umpire is only worth it if it's 100 percent accurate. Period.

You can find that information about umpires and their accuracy all over the internet. And several times over the past decade, Major League Baseball has done an internal audit on the umpires for their overall percentage of correct strike/ball counts. That's been essential for them as a control group when comparing the results from the robotic umpire.

Look, during spring training, I watched as the Cardinals had some of their leading hitters at Roger Dean Stadium taking live batting practice with a robo-ump. I saw how a curveball in the dirt bounced into the strike zone and was called a strike. I saw how a hitter put a baseball over the left-field wall and the robo-ump called out, "Ball." It needed some improvement.

Q: With the designated hitter now in play, what do you think of Harrison Bader batting ninth? Would really bring Tommy Edman's doubles-hitting ability into play.

A: Sure. Don't presume that Edman is the leadoff hitter in this equation. There are times when he'll bat ninth and Bader will bat leadoff. That is one way the Cardinals will approach some games.

Q: Not to take away from a 17-game winning streak, but other than that, were the Cardinals much above average? I don’t see many moves made at this point other than Steven Matz. Why does the team seem so optimistic?

A: The Cardinals spent the majority of last year without Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson. In 2022, those could be the Cardinals’ two best pitchers by any measure you choose. They have that potential. Both could be All-Stars. So, that's part of it.

I'm not so quick to dismiss the 17-game winning streak. Not to say they'll do that again — odds say they won't — but they could play that style of game, they could do it consistently, and that is a style that wins, wins a lot. … That is something that the Cardinals showed last year that should carry into 2022. That style of play — that's a contending team.

Q: Do you believe the dead money in contracts the last few years has left a mark on the organization? Matt Carpenter, Andrew Miller, paying Dexter Fowler to leave? If so, in what ways that you’ve recognized?

A: I think it kept them from adding a starter during spring training 2021, and that had profound impact on their ability to contend for the division title when they ran out of pitching in June. So, yes.

Q: Has Kwang Hyun Kim said he only wants to start, or would he consider being a swing man?

A: Kim has said that he wants to pursue a chance to start in the majors, and that means a guaranteed chance with his next team. He wants to go elsewhere, wants an opportunity that he will not have with the Cardinals, and that he feels he did not entirely get with the Cardinals. There will be interested teams.

Q: Beyond pitching depth and improvement at shortstop, what is another Cardinals’ need that should be addressed?

A: They would benefit from getting a lockdown, high-leverage, late-innings reliever. Shortstop, again, is not on the Cardinals’ radar.

