Goold: Should Cardinals be concerned about Yadier Molina's late arrival?

Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.

Q: Is there reason to be concerned about Yadier Molina's late arrival? Tending to personal affairs can mean lots of things.

A: It can. And it's right to disclose those things, as I imagine you agree. He says he'll be (in camp) fulltime from here for the workouts and be with the team. The level of concern you have might be based on (several aspects). Getting his timing and readiness to play in a major-league game will have to be in a condensed period. There's the injury risk if he pushes too fast, and there's the possibility that he'll get some of the timing on the job, so it might be reflected in his production to start the season. Molina says everything that kept him away from the team is good, ready for him to get back to work. Someone close to him who I spoke with this morning said Molina is in a good place right now.

Q: Is a general manager allowed to disclose health information to the media as John Mozeliak did with Jack Flaherty? Seems like your reporting indicates that Flaherty wasn't aware that that was going to happen.

A: The president of baseball operations can disclose a player’s medical information when given the OK by the player. There are policies in place that exist in any workplace when it comes to medical privacy. However, when a professional athlete is injured, that is news, and as you know that can be used in the sportsbetting industry, so teams do disclose it. Also, when a player goes on the injured list, a description is required, and Major League Baseball does seek disclosure on the injury so that the injured list is not being misused as an extended roster.

Flaherty was clear that he wanted the (team release) to include the information that the SLAP tear had been there for years, was not new, and had not increased in size. That information was not conveyed by the team. When asked what he got the PRP injection for, the team said it was to address the tear. That was not the entire picture, and the team made no mention of the bursitis that the PRP was meant to tame and alleviate.

That was first reported by the Post-Dispatch after additional reporting.

Q: Do you agree that there is tension between Jack Flaherty and the front office that may hinder an extension, or is this just business jockeying? Or does his desire to pitch on the west coast trump everything?

A: I agree that there is tension. I do not think it will have anything to do with an extension. In a previous chat, I wrote extensively about how complicated an extension would be for Flaherty, and health was one of those major reasons. What pitcher do the Cardinals offer? The one who was elite in the second half of 2019, or the one who missed half of 2021? Finding that price point at one that he would accept is tricky -- and rightfully so. He should bet on his future earnings because he's yet to put together that full run of a season to show what he's capable of.

Flaherty has not expressed a desire to pitch on the west coast. I am amazed that a presumption by fans on social media has somehow manifested as words that came out of his mouth. They haven't. Not that I've heard.

And besides ... He's from the west coast. It's home. If he wanted to work close to home, would you really hold that against him? And if you do, why be OK with it for other players? I remember times when players who chose the Cardinals because it's "close to home" were celebrated for such a thing. Seems like a double-standard.

Q: It seems that more teams have exceeded the luxury-tax threshold already, which leads to more excitement as teams try to win. Will the Cardinals ever exceed the threshold?

A: Probably not. I have always been told that's not part of their business model. There is coming a time when the Cardinals’ broadcast rights fees will grow at a rate beyond that of the luxury-tax threshold, and at that point -- especially if player salaries continue to climb and the Cardinals try to keep some of their young talent -- it may be necessary for them to get closer to compete. Their model will have to change.

Q: Will the Cardinals repeat last year and slow play the addition of pitching to offset injuries until it's too late, or do you sense urgency to add someone?

A: The urgency with which the Cardinals view their pitching could be telling on multiple fronts:

• Thus far two additions, Aaron Brooks and Drew VerHagen, have given the team confidence in its scouting and signing of the two. Strike throwers. Durable. Throw hard. They'll get a chance, and the Cardinals aren't a team to create blocks when they’ve promised opportunities until they see an upgrade, and they're downplaying their view of the available free agents. J.A. Happ stands out as far as past interest.

• How they're going to use pitchers. They see that fifth spot as a piggyback at the moment, and they intend to throw quantity at it. They might open the season with seven or eight “starter” types when it comes to innings, and they'll turn to two of them to split the games on that fifth day. They'll count on four and then move to the middle relief. They're going to monitor workload quite a bit, and you might see only Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas plunging deep into games. Steven Matz has to make his bid to be that guy, and that starts today.

And finally, how the team views Jack Flaherty's timetable and ultimate contribution.

Q: Do you think the Cardinals have enough pitching depth?

A: No.

Q: Colin Moran's name came up a good bit over the offseason as a good left-handed bat that could provide backup for the infield corners. The Cardinals signed Corey Dickerson, who can back up the outfield, but at a much higher price than Moran signed for. Is Dickerson that much better than Moran, and does that mean that the corner infield spots are going to backed up by rookies like Juan Yepez and Nolan Gorman?

A: That is all correct, yes. The Cardinals went for the bigger bat and not the specific position. Not sure if that really has much influence on Gorman, honestly. If he's in the majors, he's there to play, period. He's not going to be a backup and also in the majors. The Cardinals feel that will be detrimental to his development, and they'll move him back to the minors rather than sit as a backup. It does put the backup role to Edmundo Sosa or Paul DeJong, depending on how shortstop sorts out, and then Yepez and possibly Brendan Donovan.

Q: Do the Cardinals view Matthew Liberatore as being ready to help the big-league club at the beginning of the season if he is needed?

A: They believe he is on the verge, yes. They continue to mention him as a candidate to break camp in the rotation.

Q: What are realistic expectations for the Cardinals this year? Is this a team that can get to the World Series to send Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina off on top?

A: They should be expected to win the division. Even with the current injuries, they should be expected to win the NL Central. Anything less is a down year for this club based on its talent and roster. Enough to win the World Series? A lot would have to break right, but I think the NL is vulnerable. The Mets have remarkable pitching. The Dodgers have that terrific lineup. But neither is a complete roster, both have flaws. And we could find that with other teams, too, like the Braves and Padres, Giants and Brewers. The NL is there for the taking, and the Cardinals could give their roster a boost at the deadline to put them in the conversation. They just haven't shown the recent trend of doing that.

Q: Do the Cardinals have any interest in (Athletics pitcher) Frankie Montas, and would they be willing to part with Matthew Liberatore as the main chip to get him?

A: The Cardinals are not interested in trading Matthew Liberatore. They are really interested in getting Liberatore to the majors so they stop hearing about Randy Arozarena (who they traded for Liberatore).

Q: John Mozeliak’s comments about being aggressive by signing the likes of Nick Wittgren, Drew VerHagen, Zach McAllister and Aaron Brooks is laughable. Value? Maybe. But knowing that Jack Flaherty and Alex Reyes have been iffy, why have the Cardinals not made a move of consequence to replace what is likely to be at least a half season from two cogs?

A: Well, most of all has to do with options. I missed the aggressive comment. It sure does seem like the Cardinals are going for quantity, and counting on that to provide quality. We'll see. They don't like it when I point out how they lack certainty. I believe certainty has a price tag the Cardinals don't want to pay. Mozeliak challenges me that certainty doesn't exist.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.