Goold: Why Dodgers are the ‘Voltron’ of threats to Cardinals’ crown as NL royalty

Selected questions and answers from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.

Question: Why are the Dodgers able to draft lower in the draft every year like the Cardinals yet maintain such a strong farm system that produces high quality talent? Is it just a matter of them having more money to spend on everything (scouting, development) than teams like the Cardinals or are they just better at what they do?

Answer: There is certainly some of that — more money, more ability to invest in staff and minor-league infrastructure and developing tech — but I'm not so quick to call it all just money. There are two leading elements, and one of them is definitely money: They can sign a lot of players. They can accumulate more talent by being able to run the waivers, pluck off any that they want, and move on by cutting checks to the players they don't want. They are waiver riders and not just at the major-league level. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt once remarked about the millions of dollars the Dodgers had stashed at Class AAA because they could – they could woo players with larger salaries to stockpile depth at that level. They are roster churn specialists and their their payroll allows them to be more aggressive than most. Also, they do sign a lot of international talent, and they aren't too far removed from spending, what, $250 million on Cuban free agents? It might have been more than that.

But ...

There is much more to the Dodgers than the power of the purse.

Let's not ignore that the Dodgers are a development monster. They are able to identify and maximize and enhance players. Period. They are the model of development and deployment and that is what makes them a fully operational Death Star, perhaps unlike any organization baseball has seen. Imagine that. The budget of the Yankees. The development acumen that the Cardinals have built a reputation upon, tracing all the way back to Branch Rickey. The Dodgers are all of that combined to become the Voltron of baseball organizations.

That's what the Dodgers are, and that's why they are a clear and present threat to the Cardinals' brand as the king of the NL when it comes to World Series titles. The Dodgers aren't going anywhere. They're good and they know it, and the Cardinals must find a way to catch up while not having the financial resources of the entertainment capital of the world. The Cardinals are quite good at developing pitchers (look around at the pitching staffs pollinated with Cardinals-groomed pitchers) and they are excellent at developing contributors. For sure. They must show better success with developing impact players — that's the only way they'll keep pace.

Q: Have other teams taken notice to how well the Cardinals have drafted the past several years? It seems like the Cardinals emphasize age relative to competition high when selecting players.

A: To run their drafts, the Cubs hired a former Cardinals executive who oversaw some of the top recent STL drafts. Dan Kantrovitz now does the same for the Cubs, and where his picks excelled for the Cardinals was pitching, and where the Cubs have been unable to sustain a competitive model is because they haven't developed pitching. This past year, the Cubs drafted pitchers, lots of them. So, here they go. The Cardinals recent drafts have provided contributors. They have. The Cardinals need some of these bats to arrive with impact. Big things are expected of Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker, and the Cardinals’ recent drafts will be heavily judged based on those two players. Impact performance is the next step Cardinals need from their drafts, and then teams will take notice. Drafting is only the beginning. Developing, as mentioned with the Dodgers, is where a team can really separate itself these days.

Q: Thank you for your excellent coverage. The first two games were a decent testament that the relief corps is quite good. Is that why they are moving Jordan Hicks into the rotation?

A: That's a contributing factor, but not a leading factor. The driving part of this decision is the Cardinals' wish to get Hicks on a routine, on a set schedule. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol remarked Monday how the team has tried different proactive approaches for Hicks' health. They had him on a schedule where if he warmed up and did not pitch, he was still unavailable that next day. If he pitched two innings, he was out for the next two days. And if they planned to push him to three innings, he would be out for three days. At that point, they started to think about what it would be like if he was on a starter's five-day schedule, and whether that would be best for his arm, best for his performance, and the best use of his talent. That's how they got here, and then, yes, having a 28-man roster and the ability to put Andre Pallante in middle relief and Ryan Helsley at setup frees up Hicks for the starter spot. They are eager to see how his arm responds to the regular schedule, and that's the biggest reason for this move. Oh, and they can dream a little on the 102-mph sinker greeting a hitter in the first and fourth innings.

Additionally, they are making a big bet on the scheduling aspect of this. They think getting him on a schedule when he knows he's going to pitch and then he can spend the middle days on maintenance and recovery that it will work out better for him and healthier for his arm and still productive for the Cardinals. It's going to be a tricky thing to balance. And I asked Marmol about whether they need him to go about 40 pitches, 60 pitches, or 80 pitches by the end of the month when the roster shrinks to 13 pitches, and he said the goal then has to be four innings from Hicks, at least.

Q: As of today, how do you handicap the odds of Nolan Arenado opting out after 2022?

A: On what scale? Let’s go 1-10. A 10 is he bolts the second he can, right after the final out of the 2022 season, doesn’t even both pack his stuff because who needs it. And a 1 is he puts a down payment on an apartment in the St. Louis area to live when he retires, makes toasted ravioli in his free time, and takes a class at a local high school just so he can answer the region’s favorite question. So, the odds are about a 3. It's a) way too early in the season to fret for six months about the opt out when b) he has been very candid about wanting to finish his career with the Cardinals. Despite what fans or social media want to project on him, he loves playing for the Cardinals, he loves how much Cardinals fans and the city love baseball. “I can’t believe he wasn’t here before,” Adam Wainwright has said. “He was born to be a Cardinal,” a friend has told me. Not sure how many ways he has to say or how many of his friends have to broadcast it. Many of his closest friends in baseball speak highly of the Cardinals. He’s been close with bench coach Skip Schumaker since he was 15. Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson both spent time this winter working out with Arenado at the batting cage he maintains. Heck, there are some peers who think that Arenado, when he’s done playing, will want to stick around the game as a coach in a role like the one Jose Oquendo has. If he opts out this season has gone awry and there will be far bigger concerns for the Cardinals at that point.

Q: I had a question based on your "they want Matthew Liberatore to come to the majors and change the perception of the Randy Arozarena deal" quote. It seems like the Cardinals under John Mozeliak get very gun-shy and almost insecure following moves that don't work out. Why? I want Mo to forget the Randy trade and the pieces associated. Treat Liberatore like a normal prospect, not some guy you NEED to have succeed to save your ego so you protect him with all your might. If you can get him for an asset that helps you, then who cares about the Arozarena trade. Stop worrying about perception.

A: They are, by definition and by their own admission, a conservative group when it comes to making moves. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, calls it "data-driven." He once gave the example of the Pedro Feliz deal that they felt they made in duress and didn't want to repeat. That's their style, that's their business model, and they believe it has helped them more than it has hurt them, helped them greatly. And the Cardinals point to the run of winning seasons and playoff berths as proof. That's fine. We have a stockpile of examples — both superb and subpar — to point to when it comes to how that conservative approach plays out. It means they don't make the play for Max Scherzer, but it does mean they make a trade for Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt and then, in Goldschmidt's case, set the market in order to keep him. It does mean they don't trade Tyler O'Neill or Harrison Bader for Zack Wheeler at the trade deadline, and it also does mean they don't trade O'Neill or Bader for a few months of Wheeler at the deadline. It means they're gobsmacked by the cost of trading for Adam Eaton and a reluctance to give up Jack Flaherty when they can commit that extra year to Dexter Fowler and bring in the leadoff hitter/center fielder they want while also subtracting that player from their rival's lineup.

By now we know what kind of moves they prefer to make and the moves they'll stop shy of making, and yes the loss of Arozarena and success of Arozarena informed decisions made later and still made today. We'll see if they pay off. It's possible to say that O'Neill certainly has, and that's an example of a commitment to playing young players the Cardinals made as a fallout from missing on Arozarena.

Q: What do you make of the dynamic between bench coach Skip Schumaker and manager Oli Marmol? I know it’s strange circumstances for the head coach to be out sick for only his second and third career games, but do the Cardinals envision this managerial setup to be 1a and 1b in function? Don’t recall a prominent bench coach for the cardinals for as long as I’ve been watching

A: Strong. They have a strong relationship. They get along well. This is not a 1A and 1B relationship. Marmol is the manager. The buck stops there. Schumaker made it clear to anyone who would listen that he's the bench coach, and that's his role and he was not moving in on the manager's role here just because Marmol was ill. It's interesting that you note the Cardinals have not had a "prominent" bench coach. I guess by name recognition that's true, but consider the Cardinals' past three bench coaches:

David Bell

Mike Shildt

Oliver Marmol

Two of the three are managers in the majors right now, and Shildt received votes in four different seasons for NL Manager of the Year. Shildt’s current team, the Padres, has lauded what he’s brought to them, and Bob Melvin, San Diego’s manager, said Shildt won’t be with them long, predicting he’ll be back with a team as manager by 2023. Schumaker will be the next Cardinals bench coach to move on to be a manager. The questions are when and where, and that's it.

Q: Have you heard anything on what the pitch limits will be for Jordan Hicks out of the box and hopefully once he settles in how much further expansion will be hopefully given him?

A: Yes, they're looking at between 40-45 pitches from Hicks in relief Tuesday, at most, if needed. They are going to grow his pitch count from there but do so at a lower rate than usual for a spring training program. Usually, starters will go from 40-45 to 60-65 and then 80-85 so that they are set for 100 in that next start. That won't be the schedule for Hicks. He'll go from 40-45 to maybe that 50-55 range and the goal will be to get him toward that 80-85. They want him to be around four innings by May 1 when rosters shrink. And see where it goes from there.

Q: After the home opener, your Twitter had a sweet story about your memories of the home opener at Mile High, 1993, juxtaposed next to a short statement about the Cardinals’ home opener: “‘Tis one win, and nothing more”. The comparison was almost jarring. My question, is it the difference between being a reporter, where you cannot show emotion or root for the home team, and a recollection from when you were a fan? If so, I think there were many kids there with their parents forming important memories ... or am I reading in too much? No offense intended in any case!

A: I understand what you're saying, and while I do think you're reading too much into it, please allow me to put some context to both of these statements. In 1993, at Mile High Stadium, there was a home game for the local Major League Baseball team for the first time in history. It was the first home game by a team that called that Time Zone home -- ever. That’s right, the entire Mountain Time Zone had never had a Major League Baseball team call it home. The closest big-league team when I was growing up was the Kansas City Royals. A first for the region! That's some history right there. That's going to make that one game stand out because it happened. Period. The fact I got to see a Major League Baseball game 28 minutes from my house in a Mountain Time Zone that did not have an MLB team, along a front range that adored baseball — well, that's not an everyday event or even an every-year event. The result of the game doesn't matter as much as the meaning of the event.

So, one tweet was about a historic event, the first of its kind, that I got to see.

I kind of remember the Rockies won, but I'd have to look up the score.

Please keep in mind the aspect that for an entire state and Time Zone that game was the first of its type and imagine what that would be like for Cardinals fans to attend the first home opener of the Cardinals. There were fans at Mile High who had craved MLB baseball for all of their life — 50, 60, 70 years — and now were seeing it at home.

And that brings me to the second part.

The result of the game is just one game, not the memories from attending an opening day. This isn't some reporter/fan distinction. This is a distinction I'm sure fans feel, too. They know that the result of the game is just one game and that 1-0 counts the same as any game in August or September or May or the third week of April. The event is different. The event is the opener and it may be the only opener a fan sees, or it may be the first opener a young fan sees, and that makes it special. The event is special.

Finally, the phrase “‘Tis one win and nothing more” was just a reference to Edgar Allan Poe's poem, The Raven.

That whole gamer had multiple allusions to The Raven, and the line you're quoting that I shared on Twitter was one of them. Not sure if I pulled it off, but that was the goal — to write the gamer and, as you say, juxtapose Poe’s The Raven with the story of a Cardinal pecking at Marmol's window to wake him up Thursday morning.

Q: When's Angel Rondon going to finally get an earnest chance at a big-league job? All the hoopla seems to focus on other guys (Andre Pallante being the latest one to leapfrog), but Rondon seems like he's ready for a shot based on his minor league performance...

A: Great question because we saw so little of the right-hander in spring training. He did not get much of a chance there to build on being the team's pitcher of the year not too long ago. He's going to have to pitch his way out of that spot on the depth chart by performing (again) at Class AAA Memphis. And he can do it. He doesn't have the zip/zap/wow of some of the higher-velocity pitchers coming toward the majors, but he does get results and he throws strikes and he challenges hitters, and while he could be more efficient, the traits he does have consistently will be harder to ignore if innings are not covered.

Q: My question, sir, regards Adam Wainwright. I just checked his Baseball-Reference page, and he's 80-95% of the way to Hall of Fame, per the classic four Bill James yardsticks. However he's much farther away, per straight Wins Above Replacement. No chance to get there unless he switches to knuckleballing and pitches 'til he's 45. So, the question: With the HOF voters skewing younger every year, isn't Adam doomed by his WAR shortage?

A: No, not necessarily. I understand what you're saying. I don't think that will be the case. The voting body is skewing younger because more and more baseball writers are getting the beat younger, and it’s more competitive ever to keep the beat, really. We’re seeing trends such as wins not being much of a measure for the Cy Young Award and Scott Rolen riding a wave toward Cooperstown induction in the next two years. I do think the voters are going to be more open than ever to trying to understand the scope of a career beyond the baseball card numbers that have for a long time defined Cooperstown candidacy. I don't know any voters who are one-stat voters. One-issue voters? Yes, there are a few and they tend to vote on the PED issue, full stop. But they are rare. One-stat voters? Nope. They don't rely only on WAR, and to suggest they do is to diminish the effort so so so so many voters put into their ballots. Wainwright is going to have a compelling case for Cooperstown. It could be like Mark Buehrle's honestly. And we'll see how the voters start to look into that. If anything, the years missed or shortened or eroded by injury are going to be what catch the voters eye and shape their ballots, more than the WAR, which they'll explore in detail beyond the single stat.

Wainwright’s WAR currently stands at 40.3. That ranks 24th among pitchers since 2000, right behind David Price (40.4) and Hall of Famers Mike Mussina (40.8) and Marino Rivera (41.1). A contemporary nearby is Jacob deGrom (40.8), and the Mets’ ace as the Cy Young Award to brighten his bid. Buehrle, for comparison’s sake, is at 60.0 WAR, and that ranks seventh since 2000, right behind a pitcher who is viewed as Cooperstown-bound CC Sabathia. In fact, the six pitchers ahead of Buehrle are all likely to be inducted to the Hall of Fame (Max Scherzer, anyone?) or already are (the late Roy Halladay).

A strong year and Wainwright could leap into the top 20, where he’ll be snug against a good litmus test for Wainwright’s chances: former teammate Jon Lester, who has 200 wins and championships and a 44.4 WAR. How he does will reveal where voters could lean for Wainwright.

