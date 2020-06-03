Goold: Widespread minor-league releases come on eve of draft, hint at downsizing of farm systems

The usual machinations of the minor leagues with players coming and going, teams changing and careers ending, rarely draw as much scrutiny as they have this past week because of the volume of transactions and the harbingers of permanent change to baseball’s entry-level positions.
As part of widespread releases throughout the game, the Cardinals cut 33 minor-league players this past Wednesday for a total of 37 players dismissed in May. The Cardinals’ moves include releasing nearly a fifth of the 81 players they selected in the 2018 and 2019 drafts, though no player released was drafted lower than the 10th round in those two years. Other teams made sweeping cuts to their rosters with the New York Yankees reportedly releasing around 45 players, the Mariners at least 44, the Angels 39, and more than 150 new releases surfaced Monday, and more are expected.
The Cardinals’ releases included former fifth-round pick Zach Kirtley, a first baseman at Class AA; Mizzou pitcher Cameron Dulle, a 30th-round pick a year ago; Walker Robbins, a fifth-round pick in 2016 as an outfielder who has reinvented himself as a power lefthander; and pitcher Connor Coward, a 26th-round pick in 2018, who at 24 went 6-0 with a 1.14 ERA at two different levels the past two seasons. A total of eight 2019 draft picks and one undrafted free agent were released.
The timing isn’t unusual, or unexpected.
It is unfortunate for players, and it’s telling for an industry.
The releases, most of which became public at the end of the month when the minor league transaction data updated, come as major-league clubs prepare for the infusion of players from June’s shortened draft and the deadline to determine pay for minor-leaguers arrived. An agreement forged in March committed every team to paying $400 per week in a stipend to their active minor-leaguers. That promise expired Sunday, and teams around baseball had the opportunity to make their own policy. The Cardinals were among many teams pledging to pay their minor-leaguers the $400 weekly allowance through the end of June, and, according to an official, “hopefully beyond.” The Oakland Athletics ended payment. The Washington Nationals reduced the payment until a movement by the Nats’ major-leaguers to cover the shortfall prompted ownership to change course.
The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins have decided not to cut minor-leaguers and to pay them the $400 stipend through the end of the scheduled season.
The range of policies and en masse scope of the releases speak to an industry convulsing as a result of its indefinite stoppage due to a global pandemic.
A traditional minor-league season, even a shortened one, is increasingly unlikely, and it’s a fair question on whether affiliates could financially support games without fans or ticket sales. Baseball America reported Monday that Major League Baseball is considering ways to expand or shift the Arizona Fall League and Florida State League to avoid a lost year for prospects. The Cardinals have discussed holding some minor-league activities and camps for players in Jupiter, Fla., when they have clarity on the minor-league season and clearance for larger groups of players to gather.
All of this happens at a time when Major League Baseball had already revealed its intent to downsize the minors and contract affiliates.
Major League Baseball sought to eliminate at least 40 affiliates and reduce the size of farm systems and minor-league player population throughout the game. The Cardinals believed they could have as many as two affiliates lopped off. The fallout from the economic crater created by coronavirus puts teams and leagues in jeopardy throughout the minors. Fewer teams means teams will need fewer players, even with next week’s draft being 35 rounds – or 1,050 players drafted – shorter than recent years.
Some teams got a head start on shedding players.
Context does matter.
Including 10 minor-leaguers released shortly after spring training came to a sudden halt, the Cardinals have released 47 players since the middle of March. A year ago, in the same period, they were well behind the league average by releasing 19. In 2018, the league average for releases in that period was 22, according to Baseball America. The Cardinals released 36 in the same stretch that season.
While all the moves usually happen over time, trickling through the transactions and not in last week’s deluge, the Cardinals described their releases as “on par” with previous years. That’s partially because they used a similar deciding factor. The Cardinals looked at what players were going to advance for 2020, and for the bulk of the lower-level releases who would contribute at Low-A Peoria. The Cardinals’ nine releases from the Peoria roster were the most of any team in the Midwest League.
Among the players released by the Cardinals was their 2018 10th-round pick, outfielder Kevin Woodall, who hit .240 with a .492 slugging percentage in 49 games and had a .819 OPS overall in 2018 before an injury erased most of his 2019 season. The Cardinals also released Jeffry Abreu, a pitcher acquired from the Dodgers in last season’s Jedd Gyorko trade. Abreu never played for the Cardinals due to injury.
From the Cardinals’ top three affiliates, a total of nine players were released last week, including veteran catcher Oscar Hernandez, a free-agent signing this past winter who was set to be the backup at Class AAA Memphis. Southern Illinois Carbondale alum Michael Baird, a 23rd-round pick in 2018, was released from the Class AA roster despite going 3-4 with a 2.36 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 17 games and 49 2/3 innings at four different levels this past year. From the Triple-A Redbirds’ bullpen, the Cardinals released former third-round pick Chris Ellis.
Ellis, 27, had been a rising prospect in Atlanta’s organization when acquired by the Cardinals in the Jaime Garcia trade. A Rule Five pick, Ellis pitched one inning for Kansas City in 2019 before being returned to the Cardinals and going 5-5 with a 7.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 79 innings.
Here is the complete list of players released by the Cardinals:
Class AAA Memphis
Oscar Hernandez, C – Signed as a free agent to backup at Memphis. Has 22 games in majors.
Chris Ellis, RHP – Acquired from Atlanta in Jaime Garcia trade. Former third-rounder was a Rule 5 pick lost to KC, by way of Texas, and returned this season. Went 5-5, 7.18 at Memphis.
Johnny Hellweg, RHP – Signed as a free agent in 2020, had spent time in Milwaukee and went 1-4 with the Brewers.
Class AA Springfield
Will Latcham, RHP – 17th round (2017). 8-7, 4.30 in 93 games, all in relief, and 16 saves.
Michael Baird, RHP – 23rd round (2018). SIU alum 5-6, 2.00 in 29 games, 100 Ks in 94 1/3 innings.
Zach Kirtley, 1B – 5th round (2017). .244/.338/.353 in 233 games played in organization.
High-A Palm Beach
Perry DellaValle, RHP – 27th round (2018). 5-8, 2.84 in 31 games, 26 starts.
Michael Perri, SS – 21st round (2018), .241/.291/.343 in 136 games.
Wadye Ynfante, CF – International free agent in 2014. Received a $125,000 bonus. .252/331/.365 in 365 games for the Cardinals’ organization. Did crack some prospect rankings earlier in his career.
Low-A Peoria
Brandon Riley, CF – 14th round (2018). .245/.349/.316 in 164 games.
Scott Politz, RHP – 29th round (2019). Yale alum went 4-3, 4.63 in 14 games (13 starts) during his pro debut.
Parker Kelly, RHP – 20th round (2018). 7-9, 4.01 in 41 games (nine starts) and 103 1/3 innings.
Alexis Wilson, C – International free agent in 2014. .245/.339/.363 in 199 games.
Kevin Woodall, RF – 10th round (2018). .240/.336/.492 in 49 games.
Connor Coward, RHP – 26th round (2018). 6-0, 1.14 in 26 games (six starts), for 63 1/3 innings.
Edwin Figuera, 3B – International free agent in 2014. .259/.330/.315 in 64 games.
Brylie Ware, 3B – 23rd round (2019). .197/.299/.266 in 51 games.
Adrian Mardueno, RHP – 20th round (2019). 3-2, 3.59 in 13 games (11 starts) and 52 2/3 innings.
Short-season Class A State College
Liam Sabino, 3B – 35th round (2018). .272/.371/.449 and .820 OPS in 97 games, at age 24.
Martin Figueroa, IF – Minor-league free agent in 2018. .282/.360/.460 at State College.
Cameron Dulle, RHP – 30th round, 2019. Mizzou alum went 4-2, 3.38 in 19 relief appearances and 26 2/3 innings during his pro debut.
Jeremy Randolph, RHP – 26th round, 2019. 3-2, 4.04 in 16 games (three starts) and 42 1/3 innings.
Rookie Class A Johnson City
Walker Robbins, LHP – 5th round (2016). Outfielder reclassified as a lefthanded pitcher and going into his first full season in the role after three seasons in the field.
Tyler Peck, RHP – 28th round (2019). 2-3, 4.84 in 14 relief appearances and 22 1/3 innings.
Dylan Pearce, RHP – 31st round (2019). 1-2, 4.35 in 14 relief appearances and 20 2/3 innings.
Carlos Soler, CF – International free agent in 2016. .271/.350/.397 in 152 games.
John Witkowski, RHP – Undrafted free agent (2019). Boston College pitcher went 4-0 with a 2.81 ERA in 15 relief appearances and had 27 strikeouts and only four walks in 25 2/3 innings.
Gulf Coast League Cardinals
Saniel Santana, RHP – International free agent in 2017. 0-2, 5.06 in 28 relief appearances.
Yowelfy Rosario, SS – International free agent in 2016. .230/.322/.358.
Jeffrey Abreu, RHP – Acquired in the Jedd Gyorko trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers late in the 2019 season. Abreu was on the 60-day injured list and never played for Cardinals.
Freddy DeJesus, 1B – International free agent in 2016 .249/.375/.391 in 20 games.
Anthony Green, RHP – 33rd round (2019). 1-2, 5.04 in 10 games (four starts) and 30 1/3 innings.
Pablo Gomez, SS – International free agent in 2016. .252/.318/.366 in 20 games.
***
In the weeks after spring training ending, the Cardinals released 10 players and then later four members of the Dominican Summer League teams were released.
The 10 players released soon after the camps closed were: RHP Akeem Bostick, RHP Martin Cordova, RHP Blake Drake, RHP Mitchell Osnowitz, RHP Zach Prendergast, 1B Chris Chinea, 2B Yariel Gonzalez, 3B Shane Benes, OF Stanley Espinal, OF Andrew Warner. And the four players released from the DSL on May 9 were RHP Roberto Bautista, RHP Randel Clemente, RHP Bruno Lopez, and RHP William Reyes.
