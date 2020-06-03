Goold: Widespread minor-league releases come on eve of draft, hint at downsizing of farm systems

The timing isn’t unusual, or unexpected.

It is unfortunate for players, and it’s telling for an industry.

The releases, most of which became public at the end of the month when the minor league transaction data updated, come as major-league clubs prepare for the infusion of players from June’s shortened draft and the deadline to determine pay for minor-leaguers arrived. An agreement forged in March committed every team to paying $400 per week in a stipend to their active minor-leaguers. That promise expired Sunday, and teams around baseball had the opportunity to make their own policy. The Cardinals were among many teams pledging to pay their minor-leaguers the $400 weekly allowance through the end of June, and, according to an official, “hopefully beyond.” The Oakland Athletics ended payment. The Washington Nationals reduced the payment until a movement by the Nats’ major-leaguers to cover the shortfall prompted ownership to change course.

The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins have decided not to cut minor-leaguers and to pay them the $400 stipend through the end of the scheduled season.

The range of policies and en masse scope of the releases speak to an industry convulsing as a result of its indefinite stoppage due to a global pandemic.