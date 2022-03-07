Goold: Would banning the defensive shift really affect MLB play?

Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.

Q: I would be curious to see someone quantify how banning the defensive shift could dramatically increase any player’s value. I would imagine this one change could potentially save Matt Carpenter's career. Would the Cardinals consider bringing him back if the shift is banned?

A: They would not; that's not part of their plan. They have Nolan Arenado set at third base when the major-league season begins, and they have Lars Nootbaar and a few others offering a lefthanded swing from the bench. They may also look to add from the free-agent group, but not with Matt Carpenter. Both sides have talked about moving on.

I don't think banning the shift will have the impact intended. To me, it takes away the benefits of data/instincts for fielders — things we used to celebrate, if you remember — and doesn't make a difference on how the game is played, how swings are taken, or how damage gets paid. Banning the shift is a cosmetic change to appease the critics. It's not a substantive move to improve the game. That's my opinion.

Q: Where does (Cardinals majority owner) Bill DeWitt stand on the competitive balance tax issue?

A: He was not one of the owners who voted against raising it. It's worth noting that DeWitt has not seen the CBT as something the Cardinals would get near, and it's not something they feel inhibits their business model's ability to compete. Some of that has to do with the division the Cardinals are in. Looking at Milwaukee and Cincinnati and Pittsburgh is different than the Rockies looking at the Dodgers, San Diego and San Francisco. In previous conversations — he is not commenting on the current negotiations — DeWitt has downplayed CBT/luxury tax as a factor for the Cardinals.

Q: The players were reluctant to go from 10 postseason teams to 12 and don't want to touch 14. Wouldn’t more teams in the postseason mean more players can get an extra paycheck for being on one of those teams? So why would they be against playoff expansion?

A: The players entered these negotiations stressing that they wanted to increase the incentive to be competitive — and, yes, to spend. The union feels that expanding the playoffs is counter to their message: Expansion would allow more entry into the playoffs and would not incentive teams to push from 82 to 88 wins, when 82 likely would get them in. Players wanted to stay on message — and they knew that the owners wanted the jackpot of 14, had negotiated a TV deal already without that approval, and that it was a potential leverage point. So, you can see that they didn't want to contradict their own public messaging and at the same time it gave them a position (as we're seeing) to trade for something better elsewhere.

It is entirely likely that MLB ends up with a 14-team playoff format. Max Scherzer and other players — and officials within baseball — want to make sure that format rewards the division winners and does not reduce the value of winning the division title.

One proposal that was tabled even did away with the current structure of the divisions to make that possible. That could yet be discussed.

Q: You mentioned that the Post-Dispatch will start covering minor-league games, especially the AAA team. I would really like to see this and be able to hear about the players at that level of play. Hope it comes true.

A: Oh, it's true. The P-D has hired a minor-league beat writer. He starts next week. We have announcements coming in the near future about where that coverage can be found and how much we're going to expand it from there. It's true. It's all true.

Q: How does MLB get away with locking out players who are not major-leaguers? There are numerous locked-out players who never have been on a major-league roster. As such, they’ve never been represented by the players union.

A: All players on the 40-man roster are represented by the union. They are represented right now by the union. So, what you're describing isn't the case. Yes, some of the players — like a Juan Yepez — never have been in the majors, but they have received benefit from being on the 40-man roster that is guaranteed to them because of their representation by the union. This a setup that stretches to the beginning of the union and has to do with the difficulty the union saw of arguing on behalf of more than a thousand pro players. By representing the 40-man, the union can help shape the free-agent market, introduce mechanisms that assures players won't be marooned in the minors, and creates movement based on performance while not erasing the team control desired by owners and flooding the market with free agents to suppress salaries by having supply outpace demand. That's all in play here.

Q: One of the bigger problems facing MLB is tanking. The players have tried to discourage this practice, but it seems the only measure has been to create a draft lottery and limiting participation in the draft lottery if a team repeatedly loses. Do you think that these measures will really stop tanking?

A: They will help, yes. I believe they will. Not entirely. But there will be one interesting thing to watch — the more draft picks that the game introduces to the draft the less valuable they'll become, the less like gold and more like silver they'll be treated. And that is what some of the mechanisms of this CBA does. It introduces more draft picks out of thin air without taking them away. That, to me, is a subtle win for the players union. We'll see how it plays out in practice, but increasing the supply of draft picks so it shifts the values of such picks could change how teams view/cherish/cling to those picks.

Q: When the lockout ends, MLB will have arbitration hearings, the Rule 5 draft, free-agent signings, three weeks of workouts and at least two weeks of spring games. After the contract is signed, how long before the first game is played?

A: All of this will happen at once, with the exception of the Rule 5 draft. None of those things will inhibit the playing of games. Arbitration hearings will overlap with the regular season. Free-agent signings will continue into the regular season. And so on. The first game is expected to be 3-5 days after camp opens, camp is set to open 3-4 days after an agreement is reached, and that's to allow time to ratify the agreement and get players to the site of their camp. There are also players who are unsigned who need to get work visas once they have a contract.

Q: I know MLB is using the term “canceled” for the lost games, but is there any chance the games could be added back as doubleheaders so the season gets to 162? Or has that ship sailed?

A: There is a chance. Players will want a full season of pay and a full season of service time, so they'll negotiate for that, and if the owners are going to give it they'll want to sell tickets to that full slate of games. How do they get there? Well, that's harder to tell. Can owners really sell fans a full-rate ticket for a seven-inning game? Some can. That may not fly in STL, but that's the only way to get games back and preserve off days. … We'll find out. To me, it's unlikely there is a 162-game schedule, but it's likely the players will get their full service time and not their full salaries.

Q: There’s been lots of talk about the “bonus pool.” Can you explain what that is?

A: The bonus pool was proposed by the union and accepted by the owners in some variation, folding into their proposals. How this would work is that it would set aside money that could be split up for the best performers from the class of players who have fewer than three years of service time. Money from the pool would go to the rookie of the year, or a 15-game winner, or the highest WAR of the class, whatever. A player with less than three years of service time, like Tommy Edman, would get a bump to his salary for his performance.

