Q: Has Masyn Winn started focusing solely on being a shortstop and abandoned the prospect of being a two way player?

Guerrero: Yes he has focused solely on playing shortstop and got work this spring with the likes of Jose Oquendo (something he noted during Winter Warm-up that he was looking forward to).

Winn has only pitched one inning in his MiLB career and that was in 2021 with Peoria. Of course, pitching could be seen as a fallback option for him if things go haywire as a shortstop.

Q: What’s up with Cho and Baez? Are they going to comprise an OF with Walker someday that hit 120 home runs?

Guerrero: I'd temper expectations there for a number of different reasons.

Reason No. 1: Having three outfielders who combine for 120 home runs feels like a tall order.

Reason No. 2: The projected ETA for Baez and Cho to get to Busch Stadium is still some years away. Both at just 19 years old so there's still plenty of time.

Baez feels slightly closer considering that he got some at-bats for Class Low-A at the end of last year following his hamate bone injury. Cho hasn't played in Low-A and got some playing in the Florida Complex League. I'd expect Cho to start the year in Low-A. There's a chance Baez could be there too and then moved up to High-A Peoria if he puts up consistent numbers.

Q: I'm surprised that the team has chosen to bring Walker up to start the season. At one point, the decision seemed like the only one they could make, but he really cooled off in the second half of spring training, as pitchers started to round into form and return from the WBC. What was your reaction to their decision?

Guerrero: This question does indeed seem like a popular one today.

What Jordan Walker did in his first 10 games of the Grapefruit League (.438 avg., 3 HRs, 3 2Bs, 1.251 OPS) did indeed feel like the Cardinals could not leave camp without him. It wasn't until after he was removed from that March 11 game against the Astros that his numbers took a dip. There hasn't been any indication that the shoulder strain sustained in that game played a role in the dip in numbers. We can chalk this up to just an aspect of baseball. Walker will need to make adjustments once he sees big league pitching in games that matter.

But we learned that how Walker handled himself after he cooled down played a role in the Cardinals' decision. Manager Oli Marmol spoke to reporters about how well Walker handled the pressure and the offensive cool-down toward the end of camp. That maturity is something Marmol has spoken highly of with Walker earlier this spring.

So the roster decision doesn't surprise me too much. It feels like it was something that was bound to happen given Walker's trajectory and what he did with the opportunities that opened up.

Q: What does Nolan Gorman need to do to have a successful season in your view?

Guerrero: Carry his spring improvements into the regular season.

We all know about the troubles he had with the high fastball that sent him back down to Memphis. He's adjusted to that with a change in his mechanics, which helped him and he's hit .288 with, four homers, and a .911 OPS through 52 at-bats this spring. Solid numbers compared to where he was at the end of the regular season last year.

Q: What can you tell me about McGreevy? Best pitches, prospects, etc.

Guerrero: Michael McGreevy is a quick-working, sinker-ball pitcher who can fill up the strike zone and keep the ball on the ground when he's on. He doesn't walk too many and even said in the past he'd rather give up a single and let his defense make a play on the ball than give up a free pass.

He had dips in his velocity that came from the 144 1/3 inning workload he had last year in Class High-A/AA. Showing improved velo and the ability to maintain that will be big for him this year.