QUESTION: If/when Helsley gets in the game Wednesday, will Braves fans heckle him -- even do the chop in front of him? It was courageous for him to say something.
BENFRED: I can't imagine the Braves having the intestinal fortitude to change their in-game promotions because of an opposing player, because they will fear the backlash more than they care about Helsley's comments.
What baffles my mind is the lack of awareness the Braves and the league itself had entering this series. Helsley's heritage was no secret. There have been multiple stories about it and what it means to him. Why the Braves and MLB would not create a conversation with him entering the series is beyond me. It's a bad look for Atlanta, and a bad look for the fans (I've seen Cards and Braves fans doing it, by the way) who are directing their frustration toward Helsley.
If you don't want it to be a topic that interrupts baseball, don't do it. Seems simple. But the Braves wanted to ignore it, then addressed it late and half-assed, and now it's a significant story line entering Game 5.
Bad PR that could have been avoided if someone was thinking ahead.