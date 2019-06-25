Jordan Hicks is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday morning and Carlos Martinez will become the Cardinals' closer, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Tuesday.
Mozeliak said the decision on Martinez was made in consultation with manager Mike Shildt.
"Needless to say it's very disappointing," Mozeliak said. "He obviously was taking over that closer role and certainly will be missed. The next question is who's going to do it, and in talking with Shildty, the comfort level is to go with Carlos Martinez. The good news is we have some depth there."
Mozeliak said Hicks was seeking a second and third opinion Monday when the announcement was made that he has a torn ulnar collateral ligament. After receiving those opinions, the decision was made to schedule surgery.
Dr. George Paletta will perform the surgery.
“I wasn’t surprised, no,” said the 22-year-old Hicks Tuesday afternoon about the torn ligament diagnosis. “It just felt different.”
He said he had felt that something different in the last four pitches he threw to the Los Angeles Angels’ David Fletcher, whom he struck out Saturday.
“I just wanted to get through that guy,” said Hicks, who then was removed from the game after catcher Yadier Molina noticed Hicks flexing his arm above his head and expressed concern to the dugout.
After the game, Shildt said that he had been told Hicks had passed all the early tests but Hicks said, “The tests were probably negative because my adrenaline was pretty high.”
Martinez had the closer role briefly in 2018 and recorded five saves. This season he has worked exclusively out of the bullpen in 13 appearances since returning from an injury and is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA with two saves.
"I think Carlos is the guy in the natural progression for that," Shildt said. "He did it last year, so it's not foreign to him. He's clearly capable and built for it, not only in competitive spirit and his desire to seek big moments but his ability to execute a lot of plus pitches."
Hicks throws harder than any pitcher in the majors, topping out at 104 mph this season.
When Hicks first experienced problems on Saturday, his injury was downplayed. Hicks said he might miss a week and the results of initial tests were described as favorable.
"We were overly optimistic and then the dark clouds moved in," Mozeliak said., "I think for the most part we try to be as transparent as possible on these things, but clearly on this one we were wrong."
Mozeliak noted that Martinez has been used in two-inning stints at times this season and he wouldn’t rule that out as a possible scenario in the closer role. He said that if Martinez is to be considered for a starting role in 2020, “trying to gain some innings this year, however we do it, is something we have to consider.”
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (left) and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) joke around during a pitching change in the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (12) reaches for a wild throw from right fielder Jose Martinez (38) as Los Angeles Angels first baseman Justin Bour (41) slides safely into the bag after hitting a double during the eighth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Albert Pujols takes a curtain call after his last at-bat of the night, in the ninth inning Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler (25) chips a bat on a single to right that brought Kolten Wong home during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) embraces Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) after Pujols flied out in his final at bat during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) takes hit helmet off as he receives a standing ovation during his final at bat during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals Third baseman Matt Carpenter (13) slides into second as he is thrown out for the final out for the game during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals Third baseman Matt Carpenter (13) reacts after reaching first on an infield single to Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hansel Robles (57) during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) motions to the crowd as he rounds the bases following a solo home run during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman (19) rounds second after hitting a triple during the eighth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) celebrates after hitting a single during the seventh inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) stops a wild pitch during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) hits a home run during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) grounds out during the fifth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) releases a pitch during the fourth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Brebbia (60) is taken out by manager Mike Shildt (8) during the sixth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) tries to tg out Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during the sixth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) hits a single during the second inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) receives a standing ovation from Busch Stadium during the first inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Pujols received ovations during all three games of the series. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) unwinds during the first inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) fields a grounder from Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, not pictured, as Los Angeles Angels third baseman Tommy La Stella (9) attempts to advance a base during the second inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) hits Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader home during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) discusses the last call by umpire Angel Hernandez (5) after striking out during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a hit by Kolten Wong during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) misses a diving catch on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, not pictured during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tries on Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols' glove during a pitching change in the ninth inning Sunday at Busch Stadium.
June 23, 2019 Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) rounds third on a hit by Kolten Wong during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) an Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) joke around during a pitching change in the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Fans reach for a solo home run hit by St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) celebrates after crossing home during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez (38) is congratulated by Yadier Molina as he crosses home plat after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hansel Robles (57) reacts after allowing St. Louis Cardinals Third baseman Matt Carpenter, not pictured, to reach first on an infield single during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson,
