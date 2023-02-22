JUPITER, Fla. — When 20-year-old Cardinals pitching prospect Tink Hence takes the mound, he says he only sees three things.

“It's just me, the catcher, and the hitters,” he said. “I'm not really paying much attention to what's around me, but I'm just focusing on attacking the hitter and trying to get better."

But on Tuesday, the 20-year-old couldn’t help but notice Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, manager Oliver Marmol, and pitching coach Dusty Blake in attendance for his first live bullpen on the backfields of the Cardinals’ training complex in Jupiter, Fla.

“I saw them before I went up there so it's exciting just to see the guys that just want to see me compete or help me,” Hence said with a smile on Wednesday.

Hence, who has not pitched above Class Low-A, faced a group of hitters made up of Alec Burleson, Moises Gomez, Oscar Mercado, and Jose Fermin. The righty managed to get two of the four hitters out by inducing a groundout against Mercado and a strikeout of Gomez — minor league baseball’s home runs leader in 2022.

How did Hence feel a day removed from the live session?

“It's amazing, especially being my first live BP of spring,” Hence said. “A lot of excitement going out there. A lot of adrenaline. It felt good just facing hitters and also not only just learning about the hitters, but also myself just kind of seeing what I need to work on and being ready to compete.”

And how about Marmol?

"It's electric stuff,” the Cardinals manager said. “Surely good life to his pitches. His stuff is real. Being able to see him face some hitters and see how the hitters were reacting to him was definitely fun.”

The “real stuff” Marmol referred to includes a fastball that was in the high-90s last year and has touched 100 mph at times. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Hence pitched to a 1.38 ERA and struck out 81 batters over 52 1/3 innings with Class Low-A Palm Beach last season.

After the minor league season wrapped up, Hence's year continued at the Arizona Fall League where he pitched 8 1/3 innings of relief, allowed two runs, and struck out nine as one of the youngest pitchers in the "finishing school" for prospects. In total, Hence also walked 19 batters combined between Class Low-A and the fall league.

The success earned Hence a non-roster invite to Cardinals camp making him the second-youngest player in attendance and has given him a close-up in front of the Cardinals' big-league staff.

“It allows you to dream on him a little bit of what's possible for him if he continues to dedicate himself to the things that matter,” Marmol said of the righty. “(It's) one thing to have talent. It's going to be fun to watch his level of dedication. He goes about it really well. And he's asking the correct questions. When you have that talent, and then have that approach to it, it's a great combination. One, we definitely look forward to seeing more.”

Since getting drafted out of West Chapel (Ark.) High School by the Cardinals in 2020, Hence has been limited to 60 1/3 innings total while in the minors. He went through a gradual build-up in innings after making his Palm Beach debut last May that kept him at a maximum of three innings across his first eight starts and eventually let him get through the fourth inning in five of his last eight starts. He is due for a similar gradual increase in innings this upcoming season.

He noted earlier this offseason that the workload showed him how to manage his body. Through the first few weeks of his first spring training in big-league camp, the 20-year-old already has some takeaways.

“Just learning that every pitch doesn't have to be the perfect pitch,” Hence said. “Just kind of getting a rhythm and just building consistency throughout my whole repertoire. Just being consistent and just learning to trust my stuff as well.”