DENVER — His first start ever at a ballpark with a high degree of difficulty that tends to be the worst for pitchers brought out the best in a long while from Jack Flaherty.

While timely bursts of power jolted the drifting Cardinals back from the brink of a bungling road trip, Flaherty’s most assertive performance in almost two years provided the steady pulse every contending team needs from its starters. He just happened to find his mojo at a mile high, one of the hardest places to pitch in the majors.

That cannot be a coincidence.

“He knew where he was pitching. I’ll say it that way,” catcher Willson Contreras said. “He knew what he had to do.”

Scraping away the walks that corroded his previous starts and adding horsepower to his slider, Flaherty held Colorado to one earned run on a solo homer through 5 1/3 innings Wednesday. He went a stretch of 15 batters allowing only two balls out of the infield. The Cardinals hit three home runs, two of them to break ties, and claimed the three-game series with a 7-4 victory. For the first time since 2016, they won back-to-back games at Coors Field. Rookie Jordan Walker, playing through a bloody nose and some lightheadedness due to the altitude and dry air, still singled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games at the start of his career. That tied a 111-year-old record for the longest debut streak by a player 20 or younger, and he can surpass “Honest” Eddie Murphy’s 1912 feat during the Cardinals’ weekend home stand, closer to sea level.

Somehow in nearly six big-league seasons, Flaherty had sidestepped the pinball machine in downtown Denver, but he had watched Coors Field tilt many pitchers. When it was finally his turn, the right-hander had what was missing from his previous 10 innings this season:

Complete command.

“I think it was big,” said Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals’ third baseman, former Rockies star and resident Coors Field expert. “One, we needed to win the series. We needed to go home on a good note. He set the tone for us. If you can throw well here, you can throw well anywhere really. We need Jack. We need him to be really good. I think when you see the good teams go through bad streaks — sometimes they happen — but it’s nice to know you have a stopper, right? I believe Jack is that guy for us.”

In his first two starts of this season, Flaherty walked 13 batters in 10 innings, and in one game, he abandoned his fastball because it was so temperamental.

As if to assert it early, Flaherty started Wednesday’s game with an 89.8 mph fastball.

It was a strike.

It was also his slowest fastball of the game.

It was sent hurtling into the seats beyond right field.

Flaherty’s start got better from there, and fast.

After Jurickson Profar’s leadoff homer, Flaherty coaxed a quick double play. He then threw, in order, a slider, a cutter and another slider to strike out C.J. Cron on three pitches. That began a 4 2/3-innings span where only two baseballs left the reach of an infielder. Flaherty walked one batter — the leadoff hitter in the fourth inning — and then got a double play ground-out to regain a hold on the inning. He finished it with a 95.1 mph fastball to strike out Mike Moustakas.

“If you execute your pitches, good things are going to happen,” Flaherty said. “That’s what I was told (about Coors). There were no real reasons to think about the what-ifs of not executing. It leads to trouble. I don’t know if watching a lot of games here helps. You just see it and you’re like, ‘Oh, man, that could …’ I think being able to get through the last two starts while walking 13 guys helped (more). Just like, ‘OK, command has been all over the place. But if we find a way to throw it over the plate, good things are still happening.’”

While he never loses confidence in the slider, Flaherty does sometimes lose the grip on it. He spends time in the offseason fiddling and feeling for the grip on that will work consistently for him this year. He doesn’t feel right with it until facing hitters, and he left this spring still searching for the precise feel.

He could land it for a strike.

He couldn’t always spin it for a whiff.

In his start at the beginning of this road trip — a six-walk meander in Milwaukee — he found the feel for that pitch. In Colorado, he gave it gas.

“I was able to trust it and rip it,” Flaherty said.

Flaherty’s slider touched 87.9 mph and averaged 84.2 mph, up 2.0 mph on average over his previous outings this season. He mixed that with a tighter version of the pitch for a cutter that touched 94.1 mph. When Profar came up in the sixth inning, Flaherty started him with back-to-back cutters at 90.4 mph. Profar missed one and fouled off the other. Flaherty ended the at-bat on the next pitch: a 96.4 mph fastball. The Rockies player who had slugged Flaherty’s slowest fastball of the game could only watch the fastest one of his game for a called strike three.

That was when manager Oliver Marmol emerged from the dugout to meet Flaherty on the mound. Due up next was left-handed batter Charlie Blackmon with a runner on a base and a one-run lead. Marmol had reliever Zack Thompson ready for a left-on-left matchup with Blackmon. He did not have to look far for many analytical reasons to remove Flaherty. He overrode them for the one reason he wanted to stick with his starter.

“Double down on that confidence going through the roof,” Marmol said. “Does it make sense? No. It’s one of those times when it’s early in the year, and you’re like: If he can get through this, what does that do for his next outing? This is the most command he’s had coming in. It’s like placing a bet on if he gets through this it will speak volumes for his confidence the next outing and the next outing. Did it work?”

No.

And yes.

Blackmon tagged Flaherty for a hard hit to right field that Walker got his glove on but could not control as the wall grew closer. Blackmon was awarded a double on the last pitch Flaherty threw. But none of the runners Flaherty left behind scored. The Rockies rallied later to tie the game, leaving Flaherty with no decision. His fingerprints were all over the win.

The Cardinals, who jetted home 3-3 on a road trip that started rocky, are in one of the most challenging stretches of their season. They opted not to introduce a sixth starter so far to the rotation but could later this month to alleviate the load on five arms. Those starters have only complicated matters by authoring one quality start so far. Flaherty’s did not qualify as a quality start, but, unofficially, it was a necessary one. For him. For the team.

“It’s always been this way since I’ve been here – we build off of each other as starters,” Flaherty said. “Like it takes two good ones in a row, and it’s like the next guy is going to go put a good one together. It wasn’t great the first run through. It takes one or two in a row and everyone starts rolling off of each other. … Then you go. Next thing you know, you’ve got four starts in a row of guys going six or seven innings.”

And that is the kind of start the Cardinals are seeking.

The one they can rely on here, there, up high, or back home.

The one Flaherty got nearer to Wednesday on a mound he’d never been before.

The one that works anywhere.

“I would say that we could have been playing in a different country and he was going to bring a certain level of getting it done,” Marmol said. “He didn’t care where we were.”