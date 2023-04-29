LOS ANGELES — Maybe it’s time for the Cardinals to stop and just ask for directions already.

When it seemed like there were no more potholes to spelunk, no more wrong turns to make on the longest road trip to nowhere, the Cardinals continued to find new and creative ways to get lost Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Having already been uneven, unlucky, and unproductive at two previous stops on their West Coast journey, the Cardinals spliced them all together vs. Los Angeles in a 7-3 dud at Dodger Stadium.

The Cardinals had a ball glance of an infielder’s mitt, a wild pitch scurry away, a catcher’s interference, and a hit batter with the bases loaded on an 0-2 count.

And that was all in the fifth inning.

For the ninth time in nine series this season, the Cardinals are playing from behind after the first day. They are the only team in the majors yet to win a first game of any series, and the 2023 Cardinals are the first team in 130 years of franchise history to begin a season 0-9 in the first game of series. Not that they would know what to do with an early lead. They lurched to a 2-0 head start in the first inning Friday night and then watched as LA scored the next seven runs. The game was ragged, ugly at times, but it was also long, at 3 hours, 10 minutes.

“Keep playing baseball, keep playing games, keep competing, and trust that this thing is going to iron itself out,” said starter Jack Flaherty. “Good game (Thursday). Take this one as a bump in the road, and that’s why we have another one tomorrow and then the next day. That’s all you can do.”

For how the Cardinals’ alignment remains off and why their GPS is constantly rerouting around the latest snarl, look no further than a player once part of their precision play.

Every gift the game gave Jason Heyward, he took from the Cardinals.

He got grounders by them. They could not get liners past him.

A Gold Glove-winning member of the Cardinals’ run-prevention dynamo in 2015, Heyward had two RBIs in his first two at-bats and didn’t hit the ball particularly hard either time. His game-tying RBI single in the first inning threaded between two Cardinals infielders. In the third, he clipped a curveball from Flaherty that hugged the third-base line as it rolled leisurely toward left field, just out of reach of Nolan Arenado. By the time Heyward reached second with an RBI double, the Dodgers led, 4-2.

The Cardinals stalled at two runs when, in the third inning, Heyward made a diving catch on a line drive in right field to rob Arenado of at least one RBI. Heyward also reached and cleanly snagged a 105-mph lightning bolt from rookie Alec Burleson before it became a double.

“I’d take Nolan’s line drive with runners on that gets caught in right field over the dribblers,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “Over time.”

Baseball is all about the clock this year, and the Cardinals keep checking their watch and waiting for probability to catch up with them.

Maybe they got that wrong.

Maybe it’s something to be chased.

The Cardinals can point to some unfortunate breaks, some bad luck on the 10-day, 10-game trip, but they’ve also actively created good luck for their opponents. Yes, Heyward could not have guided his grounder better in the first to bring home the tying run. But it was only the tying run because Flaherty hung a 2-2 slider that Mookie Betts launched for the 38th leadoff home run of his career. Yes, Freddie Freeman splintered his bat as he floated a leadoff single to open the third inning. But Flaherty also misplayed a 3-2 slider that Max Muncy hammered to the right-center gap to score Freeman to break the tie.

This trash compactor of bad luck and porous play was best exemplified in the busy fifth inning that could have been so much worse.

Again, enter Heyward.

The inning opened with a single off Arenado’s glove and a wild pitch that allowed that runner into scoring position. Flaherty invited trouble with a walk, and Heyward nearly delivered on it. He crushed a ball to right field that Lars Nootbaar caught on the run, near the wall. Not that it mattered. Heyward’s bat clipped Willson Contreras’ glove for a catcher’s interference. Instead of a dynamic defensive play and an out, the Cardinals had an error and the bases were loaded. A bad break or a bad play – depends on who’s judging – it was about to be made worse.

Flaherty (2-3) struck out the next batter, James Outman, in each of his previous two at-bats. The Cardinals’ starter got ahead 0-2 on Outman again and had the inning in his hand.

He misfired a 0-2 curve that hit Outman.

That HBP became an RBI with the bases loaded.

You create your own bad luck, too.

“He scooted up on the plate, and I pulled it a little too much, and he did what you’re supposed to do – which is not move,” Flaherty said. “I’d love that one back.”

The only productive ball the Dodgers hit out of the infield in the inning was one when the bat in a mitt first. They turned a ricochet single, a walk, a hit batter, and the catcher’s interference into a run. All that was missing from being the poetic summary of the Cardinals’ April was it also being the decisive run.

Flaherty’s start was over two batters later, before the end of the fifth inning. His streak of 30 starts with six or fewer hits allowed was over when he allowed his seventh hit Friday. In relief, JoJo Romero fished the Cardinals out of more trouble by striking out a right-handed, pinch-hitting Chris Taylor to leave the bases loaded. The Dodgers had added to their lead, 5-2.

While the Dodgers benefited from the fortune of Heyward’s grounders and the reach of his glove, they also took advantage of the opportunities in ways the Cardinals did not. It’s easier to look unlucky when the lineup is also unproductive. The middle third of the Dodgers’ order, which included Heyward batting fifth, went three-for-four and reached base seven times in nine plate appearances against Flaherty.

That same section of the Cardinals’ order, hinged around Contreras at No. 5 and Arenado at cleanup, went a combined zero-for-11.

The first three batters of the game reached base against Dodgers starter Dustin May before the red-haired right-hander got an out. Yet, it took the Cardinals a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to produce their two runs. Nolan Gorman and Arenado combined to go zero-for-five with runners in scoring position by the end of the fifth inning. The Cardinals were one-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and that one came in the ninth.

Nootbaar’s single sent Paul DeJong home.

On this trip, they haven’t gotten there often.

They can’t get there soon enough.

Photos: Cardinals drop their series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers