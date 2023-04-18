Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty gave the Arizona Diamondbacks’ hitters very little to work with for six innings. He turned in a strong performance, and, with the help of some stellar defense, kept the Cardinals in a tight game despite limited offensive production.

However, the Diamondbacks created an opening late against Flaherty. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol went to the bullpen and turned to a relief pitcher who seemed suited for the situation and the pending matchups in Andre Pallante, but Pallante struggled to throw the ball where he wanted to and the Diamondbacks made the Cardinals pay.

Flaherty gave up a home run and put two other men on base, then Pallante walked a batter and gave up a grand slam as a five-run seventh inning turned a tie game into an implosion as the Cardinals lost the opening game of their three-game series with the Diamondbacks, 6-3, in front of an announced crowd of 36,405 at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

“He did a phenomenal job today,” Marmol said of Flaherty. “He was pitching really well. He was efficient in getting to that inning, commanding all his stuff. Fastball was good. So absolutely, he did a terrific job today.”

Heading into the seventh inning, Flaherty had allowed just one run on two hits and two walks through six innings.

The Diamondbacks got into the scoring column quickly against Flaherty via a leadoff double to center field on the second pitch of the game by Josh Rojas followed by an RBI single flared into center field by Ketel Marte.

Flaherty (1-2) held the Diamondbacks scoreless for the next five innings with some great support from his defense.

“I was able to command,” Flaherty said. “I was able to get ahead. Used the curveball a lot. They just kept taking it, so we just kept throwing it. I was able to execute, really, after the first two hitters of the game. They go double and single and we’re down one-nothing just like that, but then we get a double play.”

The Cardinals (7-10) turned a double play in each of the first two innings to increase their major-league leading total to 22. Flaherty also entered the night leading the NL in double plays induced with six before he added two to his total.

Flaherty made it through the first three innings on an efficient 41 pitches. He retired 10 in a row from the final batter of the second inning through the end of the fifth inning. He recorded three of his four strikeouts during that stretch.

Flaherty gave up a leadoff walk in the sixth, but catcher Willson Contreras wiped away the runner, Alek Thomas, when he attempted to steal second base.

Contreras has now thrown out 5 of 9 attempted base stealers this season. He also went 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in the game.

Flaherty lauded Contreras' work behind the plate as well as Brendan Donovan, who started at first base with Paul Goldschmidt getting a day off. Donovan made a couple highlight-reel snags on line drives. Flaherty also praised Nolan Gorman, who started at second base, for making key defensive plays.

“I think I pitched pretty well,” Flaherty said. “All I can do is continue to make pitches until it’s my time to come out of the game.”

Flaherty finished the outing having allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in six innings. Two of the runs charged to him came after he exited the game.

Flaherty retired 10 batters in a row from the final batter of the second inning through the end of the fifth inning, and he recorded three of his four strikeouts during that stretch. He didn’t allow a hit from the second inning through the sixth inning.

Marte, a left-handed hitter, hit a 2-0 elevated slider 409 feet to left-center field for a solo home run to start the seventh inning. Then Lourdes Gurriel smacked a double to left field and Christian Walker drew a walk on a 3-2 count to put two men on with no outs.

“If a guy is going to beat me backside in Busch, he’s going to beat me backside in Busch,” Flaherty said of the Marte home run. “You’ve got to tip your cap to that. That’s the first hit I gave up in however many innings it was. I thought I pitched well.

"I made a mistake to Gurriel. He hit a double. I pitched Walker close, but we’re working there knowing that if you mistake a there he can leave the yard.”

Flaherty, who threw 90 pitches, approached the inning as if he were going to get the chance to try to work out of trouble, but Marmol went to Pallante with three of the next four scheduled batters set to be left-handed hitters.

“There’s never a point where you ever want to come out of the game,” Flaherty said. “If you do, you probably shouldn’t be playing this game.”

Pallante is right-handed, but has held left-handed hitters to a lower batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage than right-handed hitters during his career. Pallante also has a groundball rate of around 64% for his career.

“Guys on base, the highest percentage of getting the groundball right there is Pallante,” Marmol said. “He’s done a really nice job of doing that. Otherwise, Jack could keep going.”

Pallante walked the first batter, left-handed hitter Corbin Carroll, to load the bases.

The next batter, Pavin Smith, got to a 2-2 count and fouled off a curveball. Contreras called for the curveball again and signaled that he wanted the pitch low — if not bounced.

Instead, the curveball hung up and Smith belted it for a grand slam to give the Diamondbacks a 6-1 lead.

“I wasn’t afraid to go in there and face Carroll,” Pallante said. “I mean that was a guy — the first batter you get, you’re supposed to face them head on. Walking him on four pitches is just unacceptable.”

Pallante had been unavailable in recent days due to arm fatigue, yet Monday marked his second outing in as many days. Both Pallante and Marmol said there was no physical issue with him pitching on back-to-back days.

“I’d like that pitch for a chase, especially in that situation – a big count,” Pallante said of the curveball to Smith. “I have one ball to work with, trying to get that underneath the zone. Commanding your curveball is not just throwing it for strikes.”

The Cardinals added two runs in the eighth on Alec Burleson’s two-run home run, his second homer of the season, but they couldn’t cut into the deficit any further.

Photos: Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 3