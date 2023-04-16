The series of events that led the Cardinals to use a languishing former closer in the deciding moments of Saturday’s game can be traced back to where everything usually starts.

The rotation.

A bullpen thinned by recent use and burdened by leftover innings had two arms to offer when the Cardinals tumbled out of the lead and into extra innings. The matchup to start the 10th inning against Pittsburgh was lousy for lefty Genesis Cabrera, leaving Jordan Hicks as the only remaining reliever available to face former MVP Andrew McCutchen. Turns out, the Cardinals had to use Cabrera, after all.

McCutchen drilled the seventh slider he saw from Hicks for a homer that sparked a three-run inning. The Cardinals fell, 6-3, in a game they led twice but could not outrun one reliever’s struggles or the team’s growing innings deficit.

The bill came due just in time for Tax Day.

“You’re trying to catch up,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

Hicks allowed three runs on three hits and collected only one out in the 10th. Cabrera rushed in for the other two. Although gifted with a sinker he can throw at 103 mph, Hicks threw seven consecutive sliders to McCutchen, missing on the first three before working the count full. McCutchen thought Hicks was trying to walk him, described the sliders as changeups. The Pirates outfielder didn’t miss the seventh one — an inviting floater at the top of the zone until it was at the bottom of some seat beyond left field.

“I think he had a pitch that he felt like he was landing and stuck with it,” Marmol said. “Ended up biting him.”

The trouble came a few days after the Cardinals talked to Hicks about moving on the pitching rubber, back to a location where he had more consistency. The right-hander had done so by Saturday, but success didn’t find him on the first-base side of the rubber either. Hicks, whose ERA ballooned to 12.71, was not available for comment after the game.

Whether he will be available out of the bullpen in the coming games is part of an ongoing conversation for Cardinals executives. Due to service time, Hicks must approve any move to the minors where he would work in less high-stakes situations. The Cardinals must decide then if he can improve while on the job, handling innings in the majors.

“We’ll take a look at that,” Marmol said.

Their answer could add a fresh arm to the bullpen or reengineer some roles, but that still leaves the spillover from the rotation unresolved.

It’s a recurring and laborious trend.

The Cardinals had four relievers unavailable for Saturday’s game: right-hander Andre Pallante due to arm fatigue and three others due to recent workload. Lefty Zack Thompson was untouchable after throwing 31 pitches in Friday’s win. An appearance Saturday from setup man Drew VerHagen would have been his third appearance in six days, for Giovanny Gallegos it would have been a fourth in five days.

Steven Matz threw 111 pitches — the most by any National League starter this season — in an attempt to alleviate innings from the bullpen.

He came one out shy of covering six.

For perspective: Pittsburgh starter Roansy Contreras delivered a quality start and the Pirates’ fifth consecutive start of at least six innings. The Cardinals have three all season, two by Jordan Montgomery. All of those unmanned innings don’t vanish. They end up on a shoulder somewhere. And through the first 15 games of the Cardinals’ season, it’s been on the bullpen. This past week has been further complicated by Coors Field and twice unloading the bullpen to slow skids and assure wins when possible. Five relievers were used Wednesday for a win at altitude.

Relievers have combined for at least three innings in five of their past seven games.

“I think all of us want to go as deep into games as we can,” Matz said. “We really haven’t been able to do that as much this year. And we’re all going to try and learn from what we’ve done and try to go as far as I can.”

Matz’s start was waterlogged with walks that increased his pitch count before he could complete the sixth inning. The strike zone warped the pitch count some and was so frustrating for the Cardinals that Marmol was ejected at the bottom of the third inning. In the top the inning, Matz walked three batters, including one Pirate with the bases loaded, and at least twice he had a changeup slice the strike zone to the back corner only to be called a ball.

Eight times this season a Cardinals starter has thrown at least 90 pitches and still failed to complete the sixth inning.

That cascade of abandoned innings mixed in the past week with preparation. Ahead of the three-game series at Coors Field, the Cardinals made pitching decisions aware of the strain mile-high games might put on the bullpen in Denver. Miles Mikolas pressed through a five-run fifth inning by the Rockies to help the bullpen’s integrity to hold a lead later in that same game. The bullpen was already down an arm as Hicks dealt with an illness and was not available for any of the three games.

In part because of the forearm injury to Packy Naughton, the Cardinals are also without a traditional long reliever in the bullpen. Jake Woodford, who has had that role, is in the rotation.

“No true long guy,” Marmol agreed. “Historically, we’ve seen some long guys here who pitch once every 10 days. We have eight guys we really trust and can throw at any point in the game. I’ll take that over a long guy you only break glass in case of emergency.”

It is a bullpen makeup the manager is eager to use.

But not this often.

Another rigorous road trip looms at the end of the coming week with a 10-game swing in 10 days through three West Coast cities. The best remedy to reset the bullpen remains innings from starters, in bulk. Quality makes a contender. Quantity keeps one from capsizing.

“At the end of the day,” Marmol said, “it’s just a ton of use.”

And at least one weighty decision is coming.

Photos: Cardinals fall to Pirates 6-3 in extra innings