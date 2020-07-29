You are the owner of this article.
How to find Cardinals and Blues telecasts on Wednesday night
Blues Ducks Hockey

Blues defenseman and captain Alex Pietrangelo (center) celebrates after scoring against the Ducks on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Anaheim, Calif. It was the last time the Blues played before the season was halted because of coronavirus concerns. They are back to face another team for the first time since then when they face the Chicago Blackhawks in an exhibition contest Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta. (AP photo, Chris Carlson)

Because Fox Sports Midwest has two games on its Wednesday schedule that will be played simultaneously, it will show the regular-season contest on its main channel and an exhibition affair on its secondary outlet.

The Cardinals' game in Minnesota, their fourth contest of the season, is to appear on FSM's primary channel. It is to start at 7:10 p.m. The Blues' exhibition contest, against Chicago in Edmonton, Alberta, is set for FSM Plus. That's where it airs spillover and ancillary programming. It is set for 5:30 p.m.

FSM Plus channels:

AT&T U-verse: 747, 1747.

DirecTV: 671-1.

Spectrum (Charter): 75, 213 or 826;

Cable America: 22.

Fidelity (Sullivan, Mo.): 72, 472.

Grafton Technologies (Jerseyville): 78, 789.

Highland (Ill.) Communications: 51, 551.

HomeTel (Madison, Ill.): 1196.

Madison Communications (Macoupin, Ill.): 26.

Vast Broadband (formerly New Wave) — Carlinville, Greenville, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Sparta, Taylorville, Ill.: 80, 208.

Wabash Communications (Salem, Ill.): 97.

On radio, KMOX (1120 AM) has the ballgame and WXOX (101.1 FM) has the hockey game.

