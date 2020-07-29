How to find Cardinals and Blues telecasts on Wednesday night

Because Fox Sports Midwest has two games on its Wednesday schedule that will be played simultaneously, it will show the regular-season contest on its main channel and an exhibition affair on its secondary outlet.
The Cardinals' game in Minnesota, their fourth contest of the season, is to appear on FSM's primary channel. It is to start at 7:10 p.m. The Blues' exhibition contest, against Chicago in Edmonton, Alberta, is set for FSM Plus. That's where it airs spillover and ancillary programming. It is set for 5:30 p.m.
FSM Plus channels:
AT&T U-verse: 747, 1747.
DirecTV: 671-1.
Spectrum (Charter): 75, 213 or 826;
Cable America: 22.
Fidelity (Sullivan, Mo.): 72, 472.
Grafton Technologies (Jerseyville): 78, 789.
Highland (Ill.) Communications: 51, 551.
HomeTel (Madison, Ill.): 1196.
Madison Communications (Macoupin, Ill.): 26.
Vast Broadband (formerly New Wave) — Carlinville, Greenville, Jerseyville, Litchfield, Sparta, Taylorville, Ill.: 80, 208.
Wabash Communications (Salem, Ill.): 97.
On radio, KMOX (1120 AM) has the ballgame and WXOX (101.1 FM) has the hockey game.
