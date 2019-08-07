The Cardinals game Wednesday won't be on television, the first of two Redbirds contests that Major League Baseball has pulled from the Fox Sports Midwest schedule and moved to the YouTube online streaming service.
This is part of MLB's strategy of trying to connect with fans who are immersed in newer technologies. MLB's move of games from television to such services began last season, when it struck a deal with Facebook for a weekly contest. The Cardinals were on twice, the initial appearance marking the first time in nearly a decade that a Cards game wasn't on television.
YouTube's weekly schedule of games this year began July 18 and runs through Sept. 25. The Cardinals' other appearance in the package is for the finale, on a Wednesday afternoon when they play in Arizona.
Former Cardinals pitcher Jason Marquis and former Dodgers infielder Nomar Garciaparra are to be the analysts Wednesday, alongside play-by-play broadcaster Rich Waltz, a former Miami Marlins announcer. Alanna Rizzo will serve as the reporter.
The YouTube games are being produced by MLB Network. The pregame show Wednesday starts at 12:30 p.m., with Stephen Nelson as the host and Eric Byrnes as the commentator.
The video for the game is in this article, but here are other ways to access it:
MOBILE DEVICES
4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.
5. If the game is upcoming, tap the game thumbnail and click on "set reminder" to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).
6. Click on the Chromecast button to watch on the big screen with a Chromecast device.
DESKTOP/LAPTOP
For those on a desktop or laptop:
2. If the game is on, click the game thumbnail to watch live.
3. If the game is upcoming, click the "set reminder" button to receive a notification when the game is live (log-in required to set reminder).
SMART TV
3. Click on the MLB YouTube channel.
4. If the game is on, tap the game thumbnail to watch live.
