How to stream Cards-Cubs game tonight, which is not on TV

“Friday Night Baseball” is shown exclusively on Apple TV+.

Friday night's Cardinals-Cubs game, at Busch Stadium, is not on a traditional television channel as it is being streamed only on Apple TV+. Here are ways to see it, per Major League Baseball and Apple. Access is free, but an Apple account is needed:

• Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there.

• From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game. You will be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available).

• Go to https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with — or create — an Apple ID.

It is recommended that those who have not watched Apple before try to connect early. The pregame show started at 6:30 p.m. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Additional connection information is at:

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213099

