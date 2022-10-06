How to watch Cardinals vs. Phillies on TV, live stream, game times in 2022 MLB Playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 MLB Playoff National League Wild Card round best-of-three series that starts Friday, Oct. 7.

All three games of the series are scheduled to take place in St. Louis.

The Cardinals enter the series after finishing 93-69 overall during the regular season. St. Louis won the NL Central Division.

The Phillies wrapped up the regular season at 87-75 overall. Philadelphia came in third place in the NL East Division.

2022 MLB Playoffs: How to watch Cardinals vs. Phillies on TV, live stream

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: ESPN radio

St. Louis radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120; KMOX-FM 98.7; WIJR-AM 880 (Spanish broadcast)

Philadelphia radio broadcast: WTTM-AM 1680

Friday's game time: 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET

Friday's TV channel: ABC

ABC broadcasters are scheduled to be Michael Kay (play-by-play), Alex Rodriguez (analyst), and Alden Gonzalez (reporter).

Saturday's game time: 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday's TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Michael Kay (play-by-play), Alex Rodriguez (analyst), and Alden Gonzalez (reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Sunday's game time: 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET (Sunday's game, if necessary, could move to either 6 p.m. CT or 6:30 p.m. CT depending on the outcome of other MLB Playoff series.)

Sunday's TV channel: ESPN/ESPN2

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Oliver Marmol is the St. Louis Cardinals manager. Rob Thomson is the Philadelphia Phillies interim manager.

