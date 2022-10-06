 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Cardinals vs. Phillies on TV, live stream, game times in 2022 MLB Playoffs

  • 0
St. Louis Cardinals face Chicago Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) celebrates a 3RBI double off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada (56) in the third inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Cardinals lead 7-3. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 MLB Playoff National League Wild Card round best-of-three series that starts Friday, Oct. 7.

All three games of the series are scheduled to take place in St. Louis.

The Cardinals enter the series after finishing 93-69 overall during the regular season. St. Louis won the NL Central Division. 

The Phillies wrapped up the regular season at 87-75 overall. Philadelphia came in third place in the NL East Division. 

2022 MLB Playoffs: How to watch Cardinals vs. Phillies on TV, live stream

Cardinals, Brewers at Busch

St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado takes the pepper from the grinder of Andrew Knizner after scoring off a soft line drive by Albert Pujols in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

People are also reading…

Online radio broadcast: ESPN radio 

St. Louis radio broadcast: KMOX-AM 1120; KMOX-FM 98.7; WIJR-AM 880 (Spanish broadcast) 

Philadelphia radio broadcast: WTTM-AM 1680

Friday's game time: 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET 

Friday's TV channel: ABC 

ABC broadcasters are scheduled to be Michael Kay (play-by-play), Alex Rodriguez (analyst), and Alden Gonzalez (reporter).

Cardinals play Cincinnati Reds in game 2 of doubleheader

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) goes to work in the first inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Saturday's game time: 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday's TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Michael Kay (play-by-play), Alex Rodriguez (analyst), and Alden Gonzalez (reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Sunday's game time: 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET (Sunday's game, if necessary, could move to either 6 p.m. CT or 6:30 p.m. CT depending on the outcome of other MLB Playoff series.) 

Sunday's TV channel: ESPN/ESPN2

ESPN/ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Michael Kay (play-by-play), Alex Rodriguez (analyst), and Alden Gonzalez (reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, front, and coach Willie McGee watch as the club manages just two hits in a 3-0 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Busch Stadium. 

Oliver Marmol is the St. Louis Cardinals manager. Rob Thomson is the Philadelphia Phillies interim manager. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News