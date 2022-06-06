Hummel: A healthy Flaherty gives the Cardinals their best chance to go somewhere in October

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers.

Q: What do you think of this Donovan? At first he was just one of the many possibilities, now he looks like one of the five best on the team.

A; Brendan Donovan is one of the pleasant surprises of the season for the Cardinals. He played at four positions in the Chicago series and contributed both in the field with his arm and at bat with many clutch hits. The key for manager Marmol is how to use him when O'Neill and Carlson are back this week.

Q: Bader is one of the most exciting players to watch - a real energizer with tremendous speed and defense but if he could spray it to all fields like Donovan his stock would rise dramatically... Is management working with him or it is what it is?

A: The staff always is working with Bader--and others. He has put more balls into play in center field lately and even some to right but he always will be mostly a pull hitter who will hit about .260 with above-average power and well-above-average speed and defense.

Q: How long will it take the bull pen to recover from the Cubs series? I know Cabrera said he could go four but can the Cardinals win long term with pitching the relievers this way?

A: That is a good question. But, by the time the Cardinals play again, both Helsley and Gallegos will have had two days off and Cabrera one. And before they pitched, all three had been off four days. I was surprised how hard Cabrera, especially, was pushed but his stuff was as good as it has been all season.

Q: I'm sorry, I'm just not in love with Flaherty anymore. Too many warts / issues at this point. If Flaherty gets healthy, I think it’s time to do a little shopping. I know a healthy Flaherty helps a team, but risk/reward needs to be baked in.

A: A healthy Flaherty gives the Cardinals their best chance to go somewhere in October. We can debate his future after that but the Cardinals have a chance this year if he is a top-of-the-line starter, which they do not really have.

Q: If O’Neil and Carlson come back and are producing, wouldn’t Donavan playing second-base and having Yepez and Gorman the designated hitters make most sense? This will not be very popular with Albert fans but he is hitting 200, and Dickerson needs to go. Defense wise this would be their best starting lineup, your thoughts.

A: Donovan has to play somewhere almost every day. I wouldn't take Gorman off second base to create space for Donovan, though, but I would give Yepez the majority of the at-bats as the DH over Pujols. It seems something always happens to solve these dilemmas but it is a good one to have for Oli Marmol. And DeJong is beginning to produce at Memphis. You can't leave him down there all season either.

Q: What will it take for Mo to admit to mistakes on Wittgren and McFarland?

A: Wittgren has been all right, especially lately and he's the most durable of the Cardinals' relievers. McFarland has been better, too, although he hasn't had a good season. He will have to show more, especially with Thompson now here as a possible left-handed starter/reliever.

Q: Do you notice a tendency that Marmol goes with the hot hand, has less patience for long slumps...believes in giving more opportunities to rookies, and looks at performance more than contract status ? It's refreshing! Is this Marmol or the front office?

A: Oliver Marmol will go with the hot hand and isn't shy about giving rookies big opportunities. I'd like to think he is managing a game without front-office help. As far as who's on the roster, that largely is out of his hands.

