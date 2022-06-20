Hummel: A healthy Hicks could be just what the Cardinals are looking for

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: If neither Herrera nor Knizner make great strides at the plate this year, are the Cards shopping for a catcher during the offseason?

A: No. Herrera was one of the top catching prospects in the minors. Three strikeouts doth not constitute a career.

Q: You are now the GM. What are you going to do before the trade deadline to make the team better?

A: I need two relievers--one from each side. Maybe one starter. But the right-handed reliever and starter depend on the potential availability of Hicks and Matz.

Q: It seems like it’s one injury after another with O'Neill in his time with the Cardinals. Have the Cardinals addressed his emphasis on weight lifting as an issue with him being injury plagued? It seems to be similar to the injury issues that Matt Holiday incurred who also was a big advocate of lifting.

A: Leg injuries happen all the time. O'Neill's most recent injury had to do with his shoulder, which I don't think was related to weight lifting. But his injury history hasn't been a good one, especially bad timing because his good hitting approach seemed to have returned.

Q: I'm a bit confused by the Jordan Hicks situation. Before going on the IL he was almost certainly going to be sent down because he wasn't pitching at a big league level. The issue wasn't his amazing arm talent or stamina, it was his command, or lack thereof. It is fair to say that he particularly had problems in the first inning or so with control. It was clear to everybody that his return is going to take a minute.

So how does converting to a reliever fix all that? It seems to me that a better option would be to give him his rehab assignment as a starter and leave him in Memphis until he returns to form as a big leaguer. THEN decide how best to use him. Your thoughts please?

A: There is more need for Hicks now as a reliever than as a starter, which would take him longer to build up to in the minors. They don't need another starter right now. If Hicks' arm is around, then his command should be better and command is precisely what the Cardinals are looking for.

Q: We have all been amazed and spoiled with Brendan Donovan’s blazing start to his major league career and his monster on base percentage that it almost comes as a shock when he goes hitless in two consecutive games. It says a lot about him. Not wanting to overreact to two measly games but is it likely just the ups and downs of a long season? Or could he use a day of rest? He is young and strong but still human. Without knowing the stats I well imagine he has played more innings than anyone on the team these past several weeks with the possible exception of Tommy Edman.

A: I would have stumped for keeping him out tonight for a day off but O'Neill's injury may have changed that. The Cardinals also will need all the left-handed-hitting firepower they can muster against Burnes. When the Brewers throw a left-hander this week, I would give Donovan a day. He does play at a furious pace and surely must be tiring a bit.

Q: Did you ever ask Oli about not wearing the jersey top? It seems most managers these days just wear a sweatshirt. Shouldn’t they follow the rules as well or do they not have to wear the Jersey anymore. I know for awhile as long as they had it on underneath it was okay. Seems now that doesn’t matter anymore either.

A: Marmol did wear the jersey once during the home stand. But I intend to bring that up to him. If he's got a number--and he does (37)-- then he should wear it.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.