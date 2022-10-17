Hummel: As with most free agents, player Interest level plays the biggest factor in the open market

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Looking ahead to the offseason, I see 4 areas that needs address heading into 2023. This is the order as I see the likelihood of happening: Catcher, Starting Pitcher, Shortstop & DH/OF. What are your thoughts?

A: You've identified the proper areas. But I wouldn't have catching first, necessarily.

The Cardinals won 93 games with no offense from their catchers, including Molina. The club has to decide if Knizner and/or Herrera is good enough defensively. I've heard good things about Murphy and Quintana would love to be back, if mutual interest is shown. Rodon will be pricey and he has a long history of injury, warranting against too long of a contract. I see Yepez as the most-often used DH, as it stands now.

Q: When do we have answers on Wainwright? Arenado? If Quintana wants to play for us and we want him why don't we wrap that up? Those things give us less holes to fill as we focus on the other areas we need to improve on.

A: We'll have to wait until after the World Series for most, if not all, these announcements. It is then that the free agency period starts.

Q: Understanding the Cardinals will probably inquire and kick the tires on many of the more elite free agents this off season, whom do you figure are on the team's short list?

A: I would hope Trea Turner is on the list. And a top-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Q: You mention your hopes for Turner this offseason. Knowing this team will always have to balance youth with top talent to stay under budget, I fear this is dead due to top prospect Masyn Winn's potential. Am I wrong?

A: Any kind of move should be made irrespective of Winn, who won't be here at least for another year. Turner also plays other positions well.

Q: I see a lot of love for Murphy of the A's but it would take quite a bit of prospect equity to get him and his bat just isn't the 3rd bat this team needs. I'd rather see them give Knizner a full time shot and sign a 1-year deal with a veteran as a back-up. This team needs an elite 3rd bat and Murphy's bat is not elite.

A: I'm with you on signing a veteran back-up and seeing if Knizner/Herrera could be an answer. Murphy is not a third "elite" bat.

Q: Playoff success aside, this Bader trade may haunt this team. His presence in CF made the other outfielders better. Another Mo mistake. You would think lessons were learned from Randy Arozarena

A: The Arozarena trade always will be a cautionary tale. But I would take Montgomery in a heartbeat for a player who, at the time was in a walking boot. Home runs aside, you have noticed that Bader has misplayed two balls in the field in the ALDS.

Q: What are the chances of signing Dansby Swanson as a free agent shortstop?

A: It depends, as with most free agents, what the interest level he has is. Atlanta reportedly wants to re-sign Swanson but the same was said when Freddie Freeman was a free agent last year.

Q: I read an article earlier today essentially blaming the Dodgers front office for dictating strategies and tactics to Dave Roberts about who to employ when, etc. during their series with the Padres. I also recall reading something similar after then got bumped last year. This also squares with Joe Maddon’s recent airing of grievances and I can’t help but think this type of dynamic led to the “philosophical differences” between Schildt and Mo. How involved is the Cardinals front office with game decisions in pre-game planning as well as in-game, if you know? Has the line between front office and the field office been blurred beyond distinction?

A: The Cardinals' analytics team, led by general manager Michael Girsch, presents manager Oliver Marmol with material before every game and then Marmol can choose which items most apply. I do think the Cardinals’ manager has more flexibility than the Dodgers' manager seems to have. The "philosophical differences" between Shildt and Mo did not really involve in-game managing although Marmol may be more on board with the analytics.