Hummel: Burleson shouldn't be brought up if he's going to be a bench player

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: It seems to me the Cardinals hit far too many fly ball outs and not enough line drives. Also not enough situational hitting and guys swinging for the fences who shouldn't be. Is this just baseball 2022, three true outcomes, or is it something that a different approach could resolve?

A: The situational hitting has not been good lately. For the most part, their offense has been above average for the season. This is a rough patch, but the significance of it is that it has come against the better teams — teams they will have to beat later. Some of this, I lament, is baseball 2022, also.

Q: I'm hearing Masyn Winn's name all over the place these days — who is this guy and what about him has him in the top 100 prospects in MLB? Is he truly an untouchable prospect for us, or is he just the type of guy the Cards may look to give up in order to bolster their starting rotation?

A: Masyn probably is the Cardinals' shortstop in two years. He can also pitch, but that would only come into play if he doesn’t hit well enough to stay in the majors. He has a strong arm and base stealing speed and will be an asset if he hits .250. No one is untouchable, but he isn't going anywhere this month.

Q1: Why are (Lars) Nootbar and (Conner) Capel getting big-club AB’s while (Alec) Burleson rakes at Memphis? I’m sure it’s 40-man issues, but the bench is atrocious.

Q2: I assume that the lack of being on the 40-man roster is the only thing withholding a ticket to the bigs for Burleson, but when does the best hitter in AAA get his shot?

A1: Burleson shouldn't be brought up if he's going to be a bench player. He would have to play. But if Tyler O'Neill is all right — and we don't know that yet — there's no place for Burleson at this writing. But I wouldn't trade him either. Down the line, he's another DH type. And the Cardinals already have numerous of those.

A2: The 40-man stuff can be dealt with. But Burleson can't be brought up as a bench player. He would have to have regular time. If O'Neill is close to returning, and Harrison Bader maybe not so far away from a return as well, where would he play? Ahead of Brendan Donovan? Ahead of Juan Yepez? I don't think so.

Q: How much money do the Cardinals have available to spend for upgrades at the trade deadline? Taking on salary could allow them to hold on to more prospects. Last year's adjusted salary was $170 million, this year it stands at $151 million, so it appears there could be some flexibility. Thanks for your insights.

A: There seems to be some salary flexibility. Whether that would extend to spending $50 million or so for 2½ years of Madison Bumgarner, for instance, is to be debated.

Q: Whitey Herzog was on the radio yesterday and mentioned the team needing to find their starters and give them a run. Do you see value in that over the mix-and-match approach we've seen thus far in 2022, assuming the team can get healthy?

A: I would like to see a stable lineup, but that isn't possible with three regulars out. Plus, Donovan's ability and versatility suggest he should play almost every day somewhere. In the second half, the Cardinals will have many more off days, meaning their older regulars can play almost every game.

Q: The front office seemed to say that Burleson would not get called up because they didn't have a spot for him. Do they see that differently now? O’Neill and Bader don't have timetables yet, Dylan (Carlson) is banged up. Nootbar and (Corey) Dickerson are not the answer. Do they pull the trigger?

A: But Donovan will play when he is over his flu. Again, if you call up Burleson, you have to play him. Just like Yepez and Nolan Gorman. And there aren't that many positions to go around. Carlson doesn't figure into any Burleson equation. Burleson doesn't play center field. Nootbaar does.

Q: At what point do the Cardinals start looking to poach other teams' players designated for assignment to upgrade over Conner Capel, Lars Nootbaar, Corey Dickerson and Edmundo Sosa? Even if the quality is low, some variety would be welcomed with all of those guys hitting sub-.200

A: This is not a strategy that smacks of winning baseball.