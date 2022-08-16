Hummel: Cardinals best playoff scenarios involve homefield advantage, Phillies or Brewers

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: With only 48 games left, it’s starting about time to look at the playoff matchups, what is an ideal matchup for the birds to play first round?

A: The first, best scenario is to win the division. Then the Cardinals would play the entire best-of-three series at home. If they won the division, there really are only three teams they could play--San Diego, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. The first two teams have more firepower and the Padres have a closer in Hader, who has given the Cardinals trouble. It would seem they would have a better shot against the Phillies or the Brewers.

Q: Will Helsley’s day-to-day availability be a challenge for Marmol in October?

A: Except for the first series, there will be off days in every round of the postseason. And, with the way Marmol protectively has used Helsley during the season, he has been preparing for the fact that he expects to be able to use Helsley on back-to-back days in October.

Q: Part of the general sentiment at the trade deadline seemed to be, "upgrade the rotation and it'll ease the strain on the bullpen, improving their performance." But seeing Hicks' and Cabrera's struggles of late, in addition to Stratton evidently not just needing a change of scenery, does it appear the FO may have overlooked a need to make more significant improvements to the team's relief corps?

A: Regarding Hicks, the Cardinals may be thinking about using him for only one inning at a time, rather than two. He was lights-out in his first inning the other night. They're going to have to ride with Cabrera for the rest of this season and hope he recaptures what he had before.

Q: Your current thought. Waino in 2023 is: A.) A Cardinal B.) A Brave C.)Retired.

A: I think he's playing. And I think he's playing here.

Q: Has Nootbaar done enough to cement himself in as the everyday right fielder for this club? Will he be trusted in the playoffs? Or will Yepez or someone else get their shot to take his spot?

A: If the playoffs opened today, Nootbaar would be playing. Certainly against right-handed pitching and perhaps against left-handers, when he would be hitting ninth. Yepez might get a shot against left-handers but he is not ready yet.

Q: Albert seems to be having more fun this year than any other year in his career. I’m sure he didn’t envision this last winter do you?

A: I didn't know what to expect. But this is the kind of production Albert had in the last two months of 2021 when the Dodgers employed him in the same fashion.