Hummel: Cardinals can't have outs at catcher, shortstop, center field at the same time

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: At the beginning of the season the Cardinals were built around defense and ground ball pitchers. Recently our starting lineup has lessened our defense at SS 2B LF and CF. I know the team has to score runs but it seems to me that we’ve abandoned our core strength. What say you??

A: The Cardinals still would prefer to have their best defense on the field and that would include Paul DeJong at shortstop. But it's hard to play him when he's two for 36 with 18 strikeouts, especially when Molina, who isn't hitting much better, is in the lineup, too.

Q: What would you do with Molina? He is 100% an automatic out. Love the guy, but I almost wish he would volunteer to only play when Wainwright pitches

A: As long as the club is winning, Molina is going to play but he will share time with Knizner, who likely will catch Mikolas tonight. It would help if Molina could contribute something at bat but that may not happen.

Q: It seems to me that Tyler O’Neill doesn’t look the same in the field this year. He sometimes lacks hustle to get to balls and I can’t remember the last time I have seen him dive for a ball like Nootbaar and Bader did. Even with his starts in center you would think with his speed he could get to some balls by diving or going all out.

A: O'Neill, who hadn't played center field since 2019 in the minors, has seemed slow to react on some balls, especially those hit in front of him, when he's been in center. The angles are totally different than playing corner outfield. You might see him the rest of the way mostly in left, where he is outstanding, and Carlson in center with Dickerson, as long he stays hot, taking some time in left. But Carlson will have to hit better for this to work. The Cardinals can't have outs at catcher, shortstop (DeJong) and center field at the same time.

Q: What's does your baseball intuition tell you about Lars Nootbaar? Great story, seems like a solid player. But does he have a chance at being an annual .275 hitter with .450 slugging? Pretty nice home-grown talent if so. The kid plays the outfield well too.

A: I could see .270 with 15-to-25 home run potential for Nootbaar, who is an exceptional outfielder with a strong arm.

Q: Assuming Flaherty does come back soon and is able to stay on the field this time...what kind of expectations should we have for him? I'm excited but cautious at this point.

A: The expectations should be tempered considering what everybody, has gone through. My expectation is that he is healthy enough and efficient enough to be one of the four starters for potential postseason play.

Q: Comparing Prospects here - Carlson was actually rated similarly (60 power, 60 overall) to where Jordan Walker is now (55 power, 60 overall) before he was called up. Without jumping to conclusions on Carlson's future, it is clear that he was expected to perform better than he has to date. Do you see Carlson as a cautionary tale on over-valuing prospects like Walker? Or do you see Walker as a cut above?

A: Walker seems more highly valued because of his power and batting average potential. Carlson never was envisioned as a .300 hitter.

Q: The players that started the 3 games this weekend and hit 5 thru 9 went a c collective 9 for 50. When a Scherzer or DeGrom or Burnes neutralizes the top 4 hitters what is the answer for this club offensively? Molina is an auto-out to an extreme that would make Brendan Ryan look like an All-Star and the rest of the hitters will flash occasionally and then head back into hibernation. Maybe it is time to see what Burleson has, how can he do worse?

A: If Burleson were a catcher, then you might have something. If the Cardinals thought Burleson could handle big-league pitching and. more importantly, have a position. . . then he would be here. They already are overloaded with DHs.