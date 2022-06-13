Hummel: DeJong may be back with Cardinals sooner rather than later at this rate

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: When do you envision DeJong being recalled, and would we then have platoon DH of Gorman and Pujols?

A: I can't believe DeJong would be down more than another few days if he continues his hot pace. Yes, you could platoon Gorman and Pujols as DH, or Gorman and Yepez and spot Pujols.

Q: Odds on DeJong being our starting SS again by the All-Star break?

A: Maybe 3-1.

Q: What is the case for Dejong over Gorman on the roster other than the money? Edman has been perfectly fine at SS.

A: One of the questions would be, then, how much better defensively would the Cardinals be with DeJong at short and Edman at second than Edman at short and Gorman at second? I agree Edman has been "perfectly fine" at short. But he is better at second.

Q: Commish, how soon might the three great prospects recently promoted to Springfield — Masyn Winn, Gordon Graceffo and Michael McGreevy — be ready for the majors?

A: I would give Winn and Graceffo two years and MGreevy two or three.

Q: Commish, I have enjoyed your writing for years...are there any starting pitchers that might be available to the Cards that we could trade one of our outfielders or young studs and acquire?

A: Thank you. I don't have a read yet about available starters, but the best you can do is check the standings and see which teams are out of the race and who their top pitchers are. If they are veterans, they are available. For instance, Madison Bumgarner of Arizona is a name that comes to mind. But the D-backs aren't buried. Yet.

Q: Commish, the Cards lost a run to the ground-rule double yesterday. Why not change the rule that if there are two outs, the runner on first scores? The theory being that the runner immediately takes off with two outs when the ball is hit and almost always scores on a double that doesn’t bounce into the stands. I wouldn’t be opposed to changing it no matter the outs. It’s simply a dumb age-old rule.

A: The ball bouncing over the wall for an automatic double, indeed, is an antiquated rule and maybe the umpires should have leeway to allow a runner who already might have been on the run to score on such a hit. But all runners aren't the same speed, and they do fall down once in a while. There should be no guarantees.

Q: On the broadcast yesterday it was mentioned later that Goldy was to get the "whole day" off implying no matter what. That perplexed me, especially if a pinch-hit appearance was stacked in PG's favor or with the game on the line. What say you?

A: When you give an older player, one you're counting on for big things all season, an entire day off, it is very meaningful to him. You'll likely see Goldschmidt playing four games in three days this week. Let's not forget the Cardinals' pitching allowed seven runs to the awful Reds. The offense didn't lose the game.

