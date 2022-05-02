Hummel: If Cardinals call up Gorman, does defense take a back seat?

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers:

Q: I’m not sure if Nolan Gorman is ready for second base or not. But if he is, does this open up the possibility of moving Tommy Edman to short? Injuries aside, when do you believe Gorman will likely be called up, even if he had a 35% strikeout rate in his first 84 plate appearances?

A: I know there's going to be a lot of chatter about Gorman taking over at second and Edman moving to shortstop, but can you weaken two middle infield positions defensively when defense is the strength of your club? This may be a decision the club will have to make soon, but it doesn't just involve the offense the Cardinals are not getting at shortstop. They're not getting it from the corner outfielders either.

If Nolan Gorman is hitting as he is a couple of weeks from now, the Cardinals will have little choice but to insert him into the DH role, at the least, or map it out where he could play a couple of different positions, like second base or left field besides being a DH.

A lot of his home runs were hit in smallish parks in Charlotte and Durham. Yet, Gorman did have a 16-game hitting streak. There will be a time when you can't keep him down, no matter the service time issue.

The big question: Do you go for runs scored or runs saved?

Q: How long do the Cardinals continue with the Paul DeJong Resurrection Trial? During Sunday's telecast, Jim Hayes quoted John Mozeliak as saying that while DeJong is putting in the time and work, at some point the team needs to see production. Well, that's the exact same thing that Mo said last summer regarding DeJong's struggles. Mo had a chance to fix the production during the offseason, but he decided to go cheap. At what point does DeJong become a "change of scenery" candidate?

I understand the wisdom in not overreacting to a small sample size. Reality is, since the 2019 All Star Game, Paul DeJong has hit .196, with an OPS of .648, 40 home runs, 116 RBI and 10 SB in 850 at-bats. The power is nice, but is 850 at-bats not a large enough sample size for the Cardinals see what they have in Paul and move on?

A: DeJong has been showing gradual signs of pulling out of his funk of a couple of seasons. Mozeliak’s patience may be waning as it is for many of you, but it is not quite the witching hour. There are not many shortstops to be had externally. Tommy Edman could be a shortstop of the future, I guess, but he would not be a Gold Glove-caliber player or as good as DeJong defensively. I do not think Edmundo Sosa is the answer as an everyday player. And I am uncomfortable with an up-the-middle defense of Nolan Gorman at second and Edman at shortstop.

If DeJong doesn't rebound, then Sosa will get a chance. Failing that, the Cardinals might have to deal for somebody or make Edman a shortstop. The off-season is over and all the free-agent shortstops went elsewhere. The Cardinals didn't pursue a shortstop. You can take whatever stance you want concerning, that but it's too late to lament that. Everyone moves on.

Q: I'd love to never ask or read another frustrated query about hitting coach Jeff Albert, but can he get the offense into at least a top five unit in the National League or not? If not, when will the Cardinals be motivated to find somebody who can? Every year the offense has gotten worse since he came on. Why does he get a free pass year after year? Albert has been the hitting coach for more than 500 games. They have finished in the bottom third in runs scored each year he has been in charge.

A: You're talking about 22 games this year. What about the 17 games the Cardinals won in succession last September? Albert was the hitting coach then, too. Which time frame do you think is more relevant, if either? When does the blame, or praise, go to the hitters? The coaches can't walk up to the plate with them.

Q: Teams don't make the postseason with weak pitching, so having an offense that can overcome strong pitching is a necessity for a deep postseason run, don't you agree? What's your take on the Cardinals’ offense?

A: No question that the Cardinals' offense has been disappointing. Baseball is headed for its lowest offensive production in years, so the Cardinals are not an outlier. Almost every team is dissatisfied with its offense. There wasn't much spring training this year. Let's see what happens with pitching staffs reduced now.

Q: I know it’s still early, but how do you assess the Jordan Hicks experiment at starting pitcher? I know Hicks as a starter was billed as "always the plan," but had Alex Reyes and especially Jack Flaherty not gotten hurt would we really be seeing Hicks in AAA (and might when Jack returns) and staying there until there is a free spot? Or was the plan more likely that they wanted Hicks as a multi-inning, high leverage reliever or opener?

A: Hicks threw the ball well on Sunday and the time before that. Ultimately, he will have to get to the 75-to-80 pitch range, and we'll find out how many innings that might entail. The experiment is going a bit better than I thought it might. If Flaherty was here, Hicks might have been a multi-inning reliever at the start of the season, but ultimately the plan was for him to be a starter. We'll see what happens when Flaherty returns.

Q: Dylan Carlson had zero barreled balls in the month of April. He was one of only three players with that distinction, and his other analytics aren't flattering. Any concern there?

A: There is concern. But Carlson's finish to last season shows you that there is a lot more to see with him. There might be a way you play somebody else in the outfield more often until he finds himself.

Q: You've had the pleasure of seeing some great third basemen in your time covering the Cardinals, Reitz, Obie (Ken Oberkfell), Pendleton, Rolen, Arenado. Are there certain aspects of the position that you saw one being better at than the others?

A: All these were outstanding but the best three I saw, in order, are Nolan Arenado, Scott Rolen and Ken Boyer. I did not cover Boyer but saw him plenty. Those three all had quickness and strong arms.

Q: What are your thoughts on Dave Duncan as a candidate for the Cardinals Hall of Fame?

A: Longtime pitching coach Dave Duncan would be a candidate for the Cardinals Hall of Fame but that would have to come from the DeWitts because he didn't play for the Cardinals. He would have to be an ownership choice.

Q: Andrew Knizer has done a good job even though the season is young. I don’t think you lose any edge when he’s catching and Yadi Molina isn’t. Do you?

Knizner has been the surprise of the season. He caught well last year — and this year — but now he's hitting, also. He’s not Molina, but he might end up playing a lot more games than we had thought.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.