Hummel: Is Tommy Edman solidifying himself as an All-Star?

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: If not as a starter, is Edman at least trending now to earning his way into this year's All Star Game ?

A: Much of that is up to the fans, of course, but he has had an All-Star first two months. Edman is listed on the ballot as a shortstop, which puts him in some different company than as a second baseman. But I could see him easily being added to the squad either by the players or Major League Baseball because of his versatility.

Q: Have the Cardinals sort of, kind of, tipped their hand on what exact role they hope Jordan Hicks can optimally manage for the rest of this season when he is back healthy?

A: They not only have tipped their hand, Marmol and Mozeliak have all but said it. The next time you see Hicks, it will be as a reliever.

Q: Help me understand why Flaherty is starting in Memphis Wednesday and not St. Louis? They say they don’t want him to get hurt, but won’t throwing 75 pitches in Memphis be just as harmful as 75 in Busch? The way he’s pitched his first two rehab starts seems like you’d want him in St. Louis even if he is on a strict pitch count.

A: Seventy-five pitches in a minor league rehab start aren't the same as 75 in a big-league game where every pitch is meaningful and more stressful. We're only talking about one more rehab start, not three or four. He will be ready for Milwaukee.

Q: It was interesting to see Oli Marmol pull Harrison Bader from the game due to lack of hustle, yet Pujols and Molina often do not run hard if they think it's an out. Is there a double standard on the club? Do you think that it will cause problems? I'm old enough to have watched Pete Rose play. He ran hard on every play. Guess that's why they called him Charlie Hustle.

A: Pujols actually is running balls out better now that he can't run. Molina always has been exempt because he is a catcher and often has had bad knees. I agree this is something of a double standard. But the Cardinals are helped more by an energized Bader running harder than they are by two players who can't run anyway. The other two have done quite a lot here.

Q: It has become obvious that Oli is way different than his predecessors in the area of comments to the media. He is incredibly blunt in his assessments. Of course, none of us fans have a totally accurate read on his personality, but it would seem this man is pretty hard-edged. If that is so, how do you think it is playing in the clubhouse with the players?

A: I have heard no unfavorable peeps about Marmol in the clubhouse. These are grown men. They know when they've done well and when they haven't.

Q: How would you grade Oli at the one-third mark?

A: I'd have to go 'A' on team performance, considering what he's had available, and also in media relations.

