Hummel: It’s too early to pull the plug on Paul DeJong

Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.

Q: After watching his start of this season what's your gut on Paul DeJong’s chances of revitalizing his hitting and remaining the everyday SS? Why not go with Edmundo Sosa?

A: Despite his low average, DeJong has shown me more patience in his approach, as witness a key walk he worked yesterday in the eighth inning. He still is the everyday shortstop for me, but I think it's fair to play Sosa once in a while. He was two for five in the game that he played.

If every decision was made on eight games, we'd have complete chaos. My stance is that DeJong looked very good in the spring and has looked better than his average. He has better numbers than Paul Goldschmidt, for what that's worth, which is nothing. It is worth noting that the team did play well last year with Sosa at shortstop for much of the winning streak that stretched to 17 games. But a change isn’t warranted yet.

Q: What about this? What’s the date that Nolan Gorman, who has been tearing up Triple-A, comes up to play second base and Tommy Edman moves to SS?

A: That date is not imminent for several reasons. First, Sosa would have the next crack at shortstop if the Cardinals moved away from DeJong. Second, Gorman needs more work at second base in the minors. Third, Edman hasn't really worked at shortstop all spring.

Q: Oliver Marmol started Andrew Knizner behind the plate for three games in a row, including a day game after a night game. I know that Yadier Molina is still getting into shape after missing much of spring training, but does this signal a switch to Knizner as the starter? Also, after Yadi came into the game when the Cardinals pinch-hit for Knizner who would have caught had Yadi been injured?

A: Sosa would have been the emergency catcher yesterday and no one really wants to see that. Molina has been having some knee issues and Marmol was trying to give him another day off ahead of Monday's scheduled day off so that he would be ready to catch Adam Wainwright on Tuesday. Molina still is the top catcher. But he is almost 40 and had only about half a spring training. Molina is not ready for the long haul quite yet.

Q: I'm so happy to see Albert Pujols off to a respectable start. I hope that continues and to see him at a stadium near me. But if he goes into an extended slump, I wonder if there is a gentleman's agreement between himself and the Cardinals, that he would honorably retire before forcing the Cards' hand?

A: I am certain the Cardinals never would release Albert Pujols. If he left, it would be on his terms. But it seems he has so much to offer, no matter how little he plays, just being in the dugout either to hit or to advise. I like what I've seen from him for the first 10 days.

Q: I’ve never been a fan of sinker ball pitchers. They have to have perfect location with no margin for error. Dakota Hudson will win 10 games but lose as many if not more. Maybe he gives you innings. but is he really much more than Mike Leake 2.0?

A: Hudson won 16 games in 2019 when he was the staff leader in wins for a division champion team. He isn't sharp now, for sure, but he has had only three starts in the past two seasons. This will bear watching but I'm not ready to yank him yet. If Hudson were out of the rotation, he would move, first, to the bullpen where he was quite effective when he came up. No need for a trip to Memphis. He hasn't been horrible, just not very good.

Based on his spring, Hudson was deemed ready. It is unusual to see him behind in the count so much, and that is not a good recipe for winning baseball.

Q: Why do you think Jake Woodford has not been used? What do you think the plan for him is?

A: I am a bit curious why Woodford hasn't been used more. I am presuming he will be the first "long" man out of the bullpen now that Jordan Hicks will be starting and, for a while, Hicks will be limited to three or four innings, so Woodford should be in play during those starts.

Q: The Cardinals are about to play 35 games in 36 days with essentially a four-man rotation, and each of those four pitchers has looked good and bad. This team needs another good starting pitcher, and I would argue a top of the rotation starter if it expects to go anywhere beyond the wild card round. What do you think?

A: If you look around, a lot of teams have pitchers who have looked good and bad in their first two starts, with San Diego's Yu Darvish as one example. Shortened spring trainings can do that. The pitchers aren't as ready as the hitters. It will be a bad sign if any or all of the four have more poor outings than good ones. I have thought for a while the Cardinals needed another top-of-the-rotation starter. Perhaps Jack Flaherty will be that when he comes back. Perhaps Steven Matz could be that. But it is too early to go shopping. You don't know exactly what you have yet.

Q: What is the Cardinals’ long-term plan at leadoff? Tommy Edman doesn’t walk enough and puts too many “pitchers' pitches” in play. It looks to me like Dylan Carlson is pressing a little at the top of the lineup.

A: Carlson could be the long-term guy. So could Edman. Carlson might be better at No. 5, where he hit last year during the Cardinals’ great late-season run. If Carlson remains at leadoff, Gorman eventually could be a No. 5 hitter but I see him ultimately as a No. 2 or 3.

Q: I realize that it is too late to do anything about it, but...am I the only one who thinks Jim Edmonds got robbed in the HOF voting? He had a great career as one of the best center fielders ever. Am I missing something?

A: It is too late for the regular Baseball Writers' Association of America election because Jim did not get 5% percent of the vote the first year he was on the ballot to remain on the ballot. But, after the 10-year period has elapsed for when he would have been on that ballot, he is likely to turn up on veterans' committee-type ballots every few years. This will take some time but Edmonds will benefit from the increased metrics emphasis on defense, in addition to his outstanding offensive figures.

Q: Is it unusual to see so many mediocre records even though it's early in the season? The majority of the teams are hovering around.500. Did the shortened spring cause this, and how long before the separation of really good and really bad takes shape?

A: I do find it odd that many teams are hovering around .500. Some of this has to do with the abbreviated spring in which the pitchers did not get stretched out to the point that they will. When that happens, you will see some separation. Part has to do with scheduling, too. For instance, Houston, which is one of those .500-ish teams, hasn't had any home games yet and the Astros are very good at home. Their record will change.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.