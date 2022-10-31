Hummel: It would be 'astonishing' if Cardinals weren't active in the trade market

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: What is the purpose of the 40 man roster?

Is it a mechanism imposed by the Players Union to provide minor league players a better more fair pathway to the major leagues?

A: Teams have had 40-man rosters for many years, irrespective of the players; union. The 40-man enables them to protect in their system more than just the 26 players on the active roster.

Q: Good to see you still doing these Rick, I love Waino but $17 M seems like a huge overpay for a guy who was maxing out at 87 in September?

A: I'm winding down the clock but I've got another one or two in me. That deal does seem a bit high but Wainwright and the club are convinced he found something at the end of the season that he can apply to next year. And he will be a drawing card at the box office although not to the point that Pujols and Molina were.

Q: My question: what are the chances of Holliday becoming a bench or hitting coach with the Cardinals? Do you think he becomes a hitting coach along with Ward, and Stubby moves to the bench coach job? Personally, I'd love to see the Cardinals find a way to ad both Holliday and Ludwick. Thanks for the chat, and your time.

A: Thank you, but I hope still to be gracing the P-D pages and stltoday.com from time to time. Matt Holliday still has one teenage son at home but I know he wants to return to the Cardinals in some capacity fairly soon. Holliday and Ludwick both would be good hires.

Q: Commish, I am a bit surprised the Cards did not up the ante for Arenado. There were no changes in his contract after a career year? Why would Arenado not ask for another year, for example?

A:I think he was fine with the deal when he heard what Mo's plans were for the 2023 club--and beyond. Arenado wants to win. He's got enough money.

Q: It will definitely become clearer after the GM meetings, but is there an early sense of the off-season trade market right now? Sometimes incomplete trade deadline attempts become completed trades after the World Series.

A:I would be astonished if the Cardinals weren't active in the trade market. I really can't speak for the rest of the clubs. But, you're right. The GM meetings may offer up some sort of barometer.

Q: If the Cardinals sign a top of the rotation pitcher, who is the odd man out from the current group? Or would someone like Flaherty be a potential trade candidate?

A:Dakota Hudson, or even Jordan Montgomery, might be on the way somewhere else. Flaherty could be dealt although the front office would like him to be a complementary ace to whoever else might be acquired.

Q: Why wouldn't they go after a top-tier shortstop? I understand Paul DeJong is owed 9 million, the fact is he hasn't performed.

A:The Cardinals may get into the shortstop market. But they also aren't against using Edman as their everyday shortstop if they could work out second base.

Q: I think Christian Vasquez is the best value for catcher out there. He has great defense, can handle a staff, has an above average bat for a catcher, and is affordable and would sign for 2-3 years, giving Herrera more time to develop. He would not have a draft pick attached to him and Yadi is his hero, as he hails from Puerto Rico. He’s a great fit!

A: This could be something on which to keep an eye. Vazquez is an OK hitter but, except for 2019 in Boston (23 homers) he doesn't hit for much power. He has not been a Gold Glover. Oakland's Murphy has but he will cost talent in trade.

Q: I think the Cardinals brass should pay attention to Tucker on the Astros when they are planning for Walker. Tucker had a slow, methodical ascent on that roster and in that line-up. They did not rush him to be some offensive savior, instead they insulated him and let him grow. I hope the Cardinals do the same for Walker and let his talent blossom organically and not be forced into an impossible role just to save a few bucks.

A:The Cardinals desperately don't want to rush Jordan Walker to the major leagues but if he forces their hand in the spring, they might bite. But the Astros did seem to handle the Kyle Tucker situation well.