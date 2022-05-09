Hummel: Juan Yepez is going to be here a while

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers.

Q: If Juan Yepez continues hitting at a level beyond what most of the other players are hitting, how do the Cardinals make their roster work?

A: Juan Yepez is going to stay for a while, perhaps a long while. Brendan Donovan could be in some jeopardy unless the Cardinals think they don't need three DH types (Albert Pujols, Corey Dickerson, Yepez) and then Dickerson could be in trouble even though they gave him a $5 million contract.

If Yepez continues to be productive and is not a liability defensively, you can use him in the outfield occasionally and as a DH more often. Somebody will have to go, and it won't be Pujols. The Cardinals can't carry three DH types too much longer.

Pujols' at-bats may decrease if Yepez does well but any time Pujols thinks he is done, he gets to make that decision himself. Dickerson doesn't have that luxury.

Q: The Cardinals are sending mixed messages. They say they want production out of SS Paul DeJong but then say defense is more important. How much runway does DeJong have? And do you really think the Cardinals might send him to the minors, as they did to Todd Zeile in 1992? Or do you anticipate the front office will more seriously pursue an acquisition of a shortstop this July assuming offensive production there continues to trend in the wrong direction?

A: I would say that Edmundo Sosa will get some time at shortstop when he is cleared from the COVID list. Then, I think it should be a competition with the better defender having the edge. The shortstop is going to hit ninth under most circumstances. This does not have to be an offensive position but you can't hit a buck-50 or less either.

The question that ultimately will have to be answered: Is offense or defense more important? DeJong has hit in some tough luck, but he's also fouling off a lot of pitches that he used to be able to handle. This is not the time to bring up Nolan Gorman unless you're going to play him every day, and Yepez has earned that distinction, at least for now. The shortstop position is an issue and if Sosa and DeJong both fail, the Cardinals will have to decide how they want second base and shortstop to look.

I wouldn't give up on DeJong yet but I would give Sosa his chance. He was the Cardinals' shortstop when they played their best last September.

As for a minor league option for DeJong, never rule anything out. A trade for DeJong always is possible, but he wouldn’t bring much now. When you want to trade someone, you want him to be showing something to somebody else.

Q: I’ve heard a lot of people say you can’t bring Gorman up because it would lower the overall defense. Then the team plays Yepez in the corner outfield. I really like the guy’s bat, but you are taking a significant step back in the field. So we can weaken outfield defense for a bat but not the infield? Didn’t Tommy Edman play several games in the outfield last year? And, is a Yepez-Gorman platoon in play at DH?

A: The people that want Gorman to play every day in the field want that to be second base, with Edman at shortstop and DeJong on the bench or somewhere else. Yepez is not here as an everyday outfielder. He is here to hit. He also has been here for less than a week. Let's see how this progresses. Edman has played outfield but he is a Gold Glove second baseman and he should stay there, at least for now. I don't think it's fair to Edman or the pitchers suddenly to make him a shortstop when he is as good as there is at second base. Yes, he would be all right at shortstop. But I don't know if he has the arm on the backhand side to be great.

Everything should be in play when a team is hitting .239. Could you use both Gorman and Yepez as a DH platoon? Maybe later but not right now.

Q: Other than Miles Mikolas, it appears the Cardinals have a bunch of No. 4-5 starters. Is that going to be enough to compete?

A: Adam Wainwright is better than a No. 4, and Jack Flaherty will be. As for the rest, we will have to see. The rotation needs a healthy Flaherty for the Cardinals to be a solid contender.

Q: Speaking of Flaherty... what are you hearing lately on the soonest we might all see Flaherty back on the mound in St. Louis?

A: I hold out hope that Flaherty might be pitching here by the end of the month. If not, the first week of June. He will have to face hitters a time or two and then have a couple of rehab starts, and he isn't close yet to the pitching-in-games level.

The Cardinals have about three weeks or so to figure out what to do with Jordan Hicks. He gradually is improving in his ability to pitch innings, so let's see where he is at the end of the month. Can be relied on for five innings or even six? Higher-paid folks than we will be entrusted to make those decisions. But, likely as not, somebody will get hurt before then and there won't be a decision to make.

Q: The Cardinals have another team that is not great and not bad. It has a good chance of winning more than it loses and a 50% chance of making the playoffs. Make wild-card and have a 1 in 5 chance to win a pennant and 1 in 10 to win a World Series. Bill DeWitt Jr., seems comfortable with fielding teams with these odds as long as $3 million come through the turnstiles. Am I off base anywhere?

A: The Cardinals' chances of making the playoffs are a lot better than 50% when you consider that they have 51 games remaining against the three weak sisters in their division — Chicago, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. They also have two-thirds of their games left with the Brewers to be played in St. Louis. The naysayers wouldn't want to read this but the Cardinals, as of today — and today is what many of you care about — are tied for the fifth-best record in the league, which would put them into October.

Q: Is there any worry by the Cardinals that all of the players who have struggled this year and in other years began struggling under the coaching of Jeff Albert? Matt Carpenter's downturn occurred when Jeff got here. Same for DeJong. Everyone is swinging for the fences and not taking good at-bats. How does an organization (especially the Cardinals) evaluate the performance of their hitting coach? I know it’s more than the stats, but what causes a team to fire a coach or stick with him?

A: Criticizing the hitting coach is fair game, although he can’t go to the plate with the hitters. Tyler O'Neill wasn't a 34-homer hitter until he worked more with Albert. I'd like to think the answer would lie, in part, in the number of hitters who have improved under the hitting coach's philosophies. So far, I would count Edman, O'Neill (last year), Dylan Carlson (last year) and Harrison Bader, to a degree.

Q: It seems as if Andrew Knizner is catching more games than Yadi Molina. Is that the way Yadi wants it, or is it because Knizner is/was hitting better? And Triple-A backstop Ivan Herrera (still just 21, like Gorman) started his season by fanning in 10 of his first 17 trips to the plate — but since then he's been terrific, batting roughly .330/.440/.530 with just six strikeouts and eight walks. So if Herrera is still hitting extremely well come mid-to-late June, and Yadi is scuffling as badly as he is now, could Ivan be called up to share in the playing time?

A: Knizner was hitting better than Molina, but not lately. Molina had so little spring training, he is taking a while to round into form. He has the fifth-highest average on the club among the regulars, but, unfortunately, that average is .230.

But no rush here. Knizner and Molina should have this covered for most of this year, anyway. Let's see Herrera play a whole season in Class AAA, rather than a month. He will get his chance.

Q: Will the Cardinals consider having Alex Reyes stretch out to be a starter as he rehabs, similar to what they have done with Hicks, or would they rather have Reyes in the bullpen?

A: Reyes was going to be conditioned as a starter but that will take longer for him to come back, so he might be a reliever again this season when he does return.

