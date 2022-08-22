Hummel: Manager Oliver Marmol has handled Pujols brilliantly

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Dylan Carlson and O’Neill are killing me. What is up!? Lot of fuss over Carlson but he and O’Neill are having very offensive down years. Love Lars!

A: The Cardinals don't have a lot of options right now in their outfield. And, no, Yepez and Burleson aren't the answers because they are not good defenders. Carlson and O'Neill are excellent defenders, especially O'Neill, and the Cardinals just have to hope that one or both will become more consistent at bat. Yepez will be back after Sept. 1, as rosters can be expanded then but only by two players. Flaherty figures to be the other one, at least, initially.

Q: What's the deal w Molina? It's like everyone has to turn a blind eye to him being away from the team. Who’s ever heard of taking a weekend off for "business"? How many disappointing fans were there to celebrate and recognize him at the ceremony? It was bad enough when he rehabbed for an extended time away from the team as his presence in the clubhouse and dugout has been touted as so important to the team's chemistry and success. There's no doubt he's given so much for so long to the Cards organization but did he agree to play one more year just to be w Pujols who is going out in grand style? Let's hope he does the same down the stretch?

A:I admit it was a bit surprising to see Molina leave over the weekend but the club and he apparently have an arrangement whereby he can do things like this--he wasn't paid while he was gone. You won't hear any complaints from his teammates, especially from Arenado and Goldschmidt (unvaccinated, didn't go to Toronto), and even Helsley (paternity leave),who missed games for different reasons. Molina missed one game that he would have played. So you may think what you like but he will be available, I presume, the rest of the way. As a sidebar, Knizner had two strong games in Molina's absence--Knizner was on base five times--so maybe this situation actually helped.

Q: It's been a relief (pun intended) to see both Cabrera and Gallegos look better as don't you think both of them along w Hensley will help determine whether this team can advance? The pen is really shaping up as Pallante looks like a great fit and now even a wild card in Romero might give them a LH w wipe out stuff? Isn't this all a result of the trickledown effect of the additions at the deadline?

A: The trickle-down also means Stratton, who really won Sunday's game for the Cardinals by setting down eight in a row after Quintana faltered. But the performances in back-to-back games by Cabrera and Gallegos, especially in Helsley's absence, were important, just as Knizner having two good games in Molina's absence. The philosophy in sports for good teams is Next Man Up.

Q: Are the Cardinals for real? Or are they a product of beating up on bad teams?

A: They did also win a series from the Brewers and swept the Yankees, who have been good teams for most of the season.

Q: What are your thoughts on Albert both passing Rodriguez and also reaching 700 home runs?

A: Marmol has handled Pujols brilliantly and, you sometimes see him talking to Pujols during a game, outlining what he is strategizing. Five homers to pass A-Rod for fourth seems a possibility. Eight more for 700 would be a stretch with 42 games left. Albert has only 13 homers in the first 120 games.

Q: As a veteran sportswriter of many years how do you think Bob Gibson (and Chris Carpenter for that matter) would react to teammates purposely leaving the team for non-traditional reasons.

A: I don't think Bob Gibson would be a big fan of any teammate leaving for any reason. And in his day, you really couldn't leave unless something akin to a death in the immediate family had occurred.

Q: What do you see as the biggest change that the increased betting in MLB will affect how the game is structured? As an "old timer" will it take the luster off for you?

A: I do not see exactly where the game's structure would be affected. There always has been betting on baseball. It just wasn't legalized before.