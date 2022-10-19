Hummel: Mets and Dodgers spent a lot more money to be in the same capsized boat as Cardinals

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Commish, we really need Edman to become an effective lead-off hitter. Do you think he could just learn over the offseason not to swing at balls outside the zone? If he showed more patience at the plate, he would be a great lead-off hitter, given his speed and stolen base prowess.

A: You've hit upon the issue. Tommy brings a lot to the table, what with his base-stealing prowess and occasional power. But he must find a way to reach base more often as a left-handed batsman in order to be a full-time leadoff hitter.

Q: I feel like a contributing factor to the Cardinals sad showing in the Playoffs is the Brewers collapse. If they had needed to battle to the end for the division title, I suspect they would have been in better form for playoff time. Do you concur?

A: Hard to tell but worth a thought. For instance, the Cardinals and Dodgers, both in the barn early with their titles, tried to find the right mixture of rest for veteran players and to see which injured players or young players might be able to help them. They will be watching the duration of the playoffs on television.

Q: Rick, the best three teams in the NL got bounced without winning one round in post-season. It is hard to dispute the Bill DeWitt Jr model - build good teams, not great teams and take your chances with the randomness of the playoffs. Do you think this might give the major markets pause instead of spending like drunken sailors? Now let’s hope for a bounce in the Bronx tonight.

A: The Mets are the ones who spent the most crazily in the off-season. But you'd have to believe one of the top payroll teams--Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, will be the ones spending like drunken sailors in a bid to land Judge. None of those teams has much pop in the outfield, other than Judge.

Q: If Adam Wainwright gets to 205 wins, say, does he make the Hall of Fame?

A: Probably not on the writers' ballot. But he would have a strong case for a veterans' committee a couple of decades down the road when 200 wins will seem a lot bigger number.

Q: So there was discussion on "The Best Podcast in Baseball" about how the Cardinals have scored 0 or 1 runs in 8 of the last 15 playoff games. That takes us back through 2019, with a 4-11 record and only one series win out of 5. This corresponds to Jeff Albert joining the team as the hitting coach. So, shouldn't blame be put on Albert? Why does he seem to be so loved by the front office?

A: Albert's philosophies are being used throughout the minors, too, so that includes Jordan Walker. It's like the late, great Bruce Sutter said a few questions ago: "The other team has scholarship players, too." This is about the hitters, not the hitting coach. Good or bad.

Q: Beyond Cardinals management having a regular season goal to ideally win their division, do you imagine rationalization is settling for "just get in" and see what happens turns out to be spot on?

Maybe the front offices around baseball already are well aware? Especially in the senior circuit with the 2022 East/Central/West champs + even the top wildcard team in the Mets all losing their respective first round playoff series this season. And so how, pray tell, do us fan process the St Louis season in proper perspective beyond the fun ride we saw with Pujols and the team performance for a large chunk of the regular season?

A: You fans don't have to like it, but keep in mind that the Mets and Dodgers spent a lot more money to be in the same capsized boat.

Q: Commish, I would like the push back on this postseason as a proof of "randomness" and "get in and hope you get hot." Yes, the three 100-win teams are out, but people are acting as if SD and Philly aren't very good as well. They're both top 6 payroll teams with elite starting pitching.

The Phillies had one of the best records since May and did that without Harper for much of it. They even went 8-11 against the Braves which shows it was a toss up. I'll give a little more credence to the idea for the Padres, but they're still a much better team than their record indicates. They're no Cinderella.

I think this has more to do with the 5 day layoff for the dodgers and Braves than anything else. What say you?

A: Yes, but the Padres had to beat the Mets two games out of three in New York even to get to the Dodgers. So these both are good clubs--the Padres and Phillies. But they won the fifth- and sixth-most games in a 15-team league.

Q: I’m curious about the young players in the Cardinals organization—the ones already in the majors and the ones in the pipeline. How do ours stack up against other teams, especially the Braves. Thanks for your excellent work over the years.

A: Hard to tell about the other organizations without seeing their young players. But, in Jordan Walker, the Cardinals have a potential star that every other organization would like to have. The Braves certainly have set the recent standard, though, with Harris II, Strider and, later, Grissom.

Q: Really little production from the 5 spot until Albert got hot but what’s more important the 2nd spot in the order or fifth? If Goldy and Nolan both go 0 for 4 you have hardly any offense at all.

A: I would hit Goldschmidt second and Arenado third, having both of them bat in every first inning if I could find someone trustworthy to hit fourth.