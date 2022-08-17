Hummel: No way Wainwright doesn't start one of first two playoff games

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Despite his recent gem Wainwright has had quite a few clunkers this season. If the 2 acquired left handers continue to consistently dominate and numbers show our playoff opponent fares worse vs LH pitching would Marmol dare make Wainwright the odd man out of the 3 game series especially if the Cards get to play at home?

A: There is almost no way Adam Wainwright isn't getting the ball in one of the first two games of a postseason playoff series. The two newcomers have pitched two good games apiece. Wainwright and Miles Mikolas have had many more this season. And both Wainwright and Mikolas historically have pitched well at Busch.

Q: How concerned is the organization that there is no immediate replacement to Molina? Knizner simply can’t hit major league pitching and the over hyped Herrera badly disappointed in an earlier stint this year.

A: I don't think Herrera really got a reasonable shot and I wouldn't eliminate him from consideration as the top catcher next year. I wouldn't eliminate Knizner either. He has been a good defensive catcher, albeit a disappointment at bat. But the Cardinals surely will bring in a veteran to contend with these two for the job.

Q: In an era of swing and miss, is there much room left for Hudson type sinker ball pitchers who need pinpoint location with no margin of error to be effective? Unless of course you can morph into Greg Maddux who got called strikes for never throwing a strike.

A: Hudson's strikeout totals actually have been pretty good. It's the 50 walks in 104 innings. The sinker still can play, with the Cardinals' good infield defense, if Hudson isn't pitching from the stretch much of the time because of the free bases.

Q: I’m a pro analytics guy but it seems to me the tail has started to wag the dog when it come to the Cardinals bullpen construction/use. Shouldn’t actual on field results trump stuff?

A: You would like to believe that analytics and performance both count. The biggest issue is how often they can use Helsley as a closer when he hasn't done it before this year and after he had two off-season surgeries. They are being cautions so that they can use him more in October--if they get there.

Q: I know that I am in the minority but I think pitch framing is highly overrated. If I was an umpire and someone told me the catcher is influencing my calls by "pitch framing", I would be insulted.

A: In today's game, "framing" actually is highly prized. But there is a method to this madness. The catcher has to ease the pitch into the strike zone rather than jerking it. If he jerks it, the umpire almost certainly will call it a ball.

Q: Aside from adding a starting pitcher for next season, I really think the shortstop position needs an upgrade. Correa will be opting out of Minnesota and would look great with the birds on the bat. DeJong has raised his stock enough to be used as trade bait this off season. Can you imagine and infield of Goldschmidt, Gorman/Edman, Correa & Arenado? Your thoughts?

A: That would be an outstanding infield. Depending on the comeback of Flaherty and whether or not Wainwright returns, the Cardinals might need starting pitching more than another shortstop who is going to cost a lot of money.

Q: Exactly how important is a left-fielder's defense? I don' t see why O'Neill plays ahead of Donovan for that reason alone. It's not shortstop. It's nice to have a high-end defender in left, but teams often weak fielders there. A: Every position on the field is important for defense. You can prevent runs sometimes even when you're not driving them in. Teams that have weak fielders in left generally are not good teams. You don't see Marcell Ozuna playing out there much these days for Atlanta.