Hummel: Pujols isn't going anywhere, but Marmol needs to be more careful of when to use him

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel's Cardinals chat with readers.

Q: Rick, I’m curious what you think happens if and when it becomes clear that Pujols isn’t one of the 26 best players on the club. Injuries have kept the Cards from having to make that sort of tough decision, but it’s not hard to imagine the team at some point might have to option someone like Yepez even though he’s hitting much better than Pujols.

A: Albert is not going anywhere unless he elects to retire. I agree that his presence here---and that of Dickerson, too--clouds the DH situation but, Albert is staying. Manager Marmol just has to be more careful of when to use him.

Q: At the moment, the team seems to have more position-player options than places to put them. Do you get the sense the team would be willing to trade some of the up-and-coming talent (e.g., a Burleson or Nootbar or Yepez) to shore up the pitching? I presume Gorman and probably Donovan aren’t going anywhere.

A: I don't see any of the young players being traded yet, although Burleson could be a candidate. However, I would rather see him play here first. DeJong would be first on the trade list but who wants him? And for how much?

Q: I've watched several Redbirds games and I really believe Alec Burleson has a chance. Hits to all fields, body similar to Lance Berkman, same approach as Berkman. I like this kid a lot.. Professional hitter-type. Is it possible he gets the call if O'Neill gets put on the IL? And, what are the reports you're hearing about Burleson?

A: I guess Burleson could get the call but I'd rather see Yepez and Donovan out there right now. Burleson qualifies more as a DH guy and the Cardinals have plenty of those. Plus, he isn't on the 40-man roster and the club would have to trim somebody. The Cardinals can't do anything yet with Dickerson because he is hurt. But Burleson still is a part of the Cardinals' future.

Q: Let's assume Paul DeJong recaptures the form of a couple weeks ago down in Memphis and continues to hit. In that scenario what do the Cardinals do with him?

A: If DeJong shows more consistency at bat, he has to be brought up. Or traded. Not fair to keep him at Memphis under that scenario.

Q: Have you seen a shift recently from looking at pitchers who got results to pitchers that have "Stuff" (velo, spin rate, etc.)? Rondon and Woodford are examples of the first category.

A: Regrettably, I have seen that change. Rondon and Woodford qualify in the first category, which apparently isn't the right category.

Q: Has anyone offered any explanations for McFarland’s slide from dominance last year to compete ineffectiveness this year? Wondering if T.J., Maddux, or anyone else has offered opinions or if it’s just the fact that relievers are more prone to short bursts of relevance given the stress of high leverage situations.

A: This is the life of a specialty reliever who thrives on ground balls. Many of the ground balls that turned into double plays last year have turned into singles. McFarland also seems to be walking more hitters to compound the matter.

Q: My perception is Oli Marmol is using relievers for longer average stints then Shildt did? Feels a little more old school? Thoughts?

A: It seems that Oli is more prone to one-inning-plus outings by his late men than was Mike Shildt. Outs, however obtained, always have impressed me more than stuff.

