Hummel: Soto or not, Cardinals won't make deep run without better starting pitching

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Is Molina coming back as good as a trade? There isn’t any catcher on the market with as many gold gloves.

A: In whatever shape he's in, Molina is better than what the Cardinals have had in the catching department. There isn't much to be had in the trading market for catchers.

Q: What do you think it will take to get Woodford back up to help the team, as he is had pitched very well down in AAA and could fill a starter role or long mid relief? Or, do you think he could be traded?

A: It doesn't seem that the organization thinks Woodford is the answer to any question. I can see him being included in a deal.

Q: The haul Cincinnati received for Luis Castillo was impressive and may give a look into the returns for Montas, Lopez and to a lesser degree, Rodon. If the price for a top-range starter is 3-4 solid prospects, do the Cardinals strap in for a 4-5 top prospect/young player package for Soto instead and look to patch the rotation with a low-cost pitcher instead?

A: I don't necessarily think the Mariners overpaying for Castillo will be the trend and affect what it might take to get Montas, Rodon, Lopez, etc. Seattle hasn't been to the postseason since 2001, longest downtime in the majors, and there is some desperation there, it seems.

Q: It seems that in the last few years the Cardinals have been bashed by the National media for their "poor evaluation of young talent" in letting players like Arozarena, Wisdom, Garcia, Gallen, Alcantara, and even Lane Thomas go. Carlson, Gorman, Walker, Winn, Hence all have been targeted by the media to be involved in a Soto deal. Everyone wants them, but only time will tell if they excel.

Even though there's no such thing as a "crystal baseball", do you think this influences the Cardinals in making a deal?

A: The Cardinals live in dread fear of letting somebody go who would turn into the Arozarena of 2020 and 2021 although not so much this season. They will be very careful which prospects are included in any deal.

Q: What do you make of the Josh Hader trade? I am shocked.

A: Hader might not have signed back with Milwaukee. Rogers is quite good and the Brewers got three more players, too. Brewers did well.

Hader was fading.

Q: I understand why you would say that you would want one or two pitchers for this team given the season-long problems, but I wouldn't give up any of the Cardinals' top prospects for what's on the market. None of them are difference makers. The Cardinals should only spend their top assets for top talent or keep them and let them develop.

A: In a perfect world, I would like to see the Cardinals keep all their top prospects. But with the injuries to Flaherty and Matz and with Hudson's inconsistency, this world is not perfect. The Cardinals have to do something about it.

Q: My gut tells me the FO ends up with Eovaldi and Odorizzi. Keeps their top 5 prospects in tack. Try and limp in this year, but this winter could be the time to really shop for starters with ammo to make a better deal.

A: I don't consider Eovaldi and Odorizzi "limping in." Those are legitimate acquisitions. For now. The off-season is another matter.

Q: Does San Diego still have the prospects to make a Soto deal after obtaining Hader?

A: I believe they do because they didn't send many prospects to Brewers for Hader but did send their closer, Rogers.

Q: What kind of trade value do you think Tyler O'Neil has at this point? Might he interest the nationals in a potential Soto deal- not as the headliner of course, but as one of the 4-5 pieces this deal would take?

A: O'Neill isn't as valuable a trade piece as he would be if he could stay healthy. But, then again, maybe you wouldn't consider trading him if he could play a full season. He is a talent.

Q: Do you think Pallante’s performance has made the Front Office think that they need only 1 starting pitcher instead of 2? I was assuming that if they got 2, Pallante would go back to the pen, but maybe he has turned the corner.

A: If the Cardinals got two starting pitchers, Pallante, indeed, would go to the bullpen. They're watching his innings count, to be sure. But that game Sunday was one of the Cardinals' best starts of the season. Can't wait to see him face the Yankees here this weekend.

Q: I’m not sure what to make if the Soto situation. My question is would Soto alone improve this team enough for a deep run into the playoffs?

A: Soto could make a huge difference in the offense. But if the starting pitching doesn't get any deeper, there won't be any deep run in the playoffs.