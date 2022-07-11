Hummel: The Cardinals almost certainly will make a move before the deadline

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Do you think this is the year the Cardinals make a move before the deadline? It feels like now is when the team needs help. By August, it might be too late.

A: The Cardinals almost certainly will make a move before the deadline. First, they have to assess the health of Matz, O'Neill, Molina and Flaherty. What can they expect to get from those players in the second half of the season? That is what they will have to ask themselves by the end of this week, I would think.

Q: With Albert Pujols big day yesterday - is there an adjustment he's made that has helped him pick up his power and contact? Is it just a matter of proper rest and matchups and he'll contribute every now and then, or do you see a resurgent Pujols as a legitimate contributor to this offense going forward?

A:I see it as matchups for the rest of the season. There are some right-handers against whom he will appear. But when Donovan, O'Neill and Bader are back, Pujols' time might shrink because Yepez will be doing a lot of the DH work.

Q: How do the Cardinals view Burleson as a prospect?

A: He seems serviceable in left or right but Burleson's primary position would be DH. Then, what happens to Yepez? That also is his best position and he's a big leaguer, already. This is to say that I don't think the Cardinals quite know what to do with Burleson.

Q: What this rough stretch has showed me is the Cards are a good-not-great team on both sides of the ball, and when one isn’t going, it sinks them. They need a couple arms and a consistent bat.

A: It is my theory that they have enough offense. It just hasn't shown lately, but for all except the last couple of weeks it has. They need another starting pitcher in order to match up better with the rotations of other top teams. Maybe Hudson will be that guy. Maybe he's already here. But Hudson will have to be a lot more consistent.

Q: This season is similar to the last several with Jeff Albert as hitting coach. Why does the front office feel he is untouchable?

A: Jeff Albert's hitting philosophy is used throughout the system. And you'd have to say that Yepez, Gorman and Donovan have been contributing players from that system. No coach is untouchable but I don't sense any groundswell in the organization to fire Albert. Lately, the Cardinals have been overmatched by good pitching. It happens. Lately, too much, however.

Q: Regarding the Paul DeJong situation, if he's a trade piece, are other teams interested in him as is? Or do teams want to see that he's big league-ready again and the Cards have to bring him up? Doesn't seem like an easy situation.

A: I'm sure other teams would like to see DeJong at the major-league level before making a move but the Cardinals have made it clear they don't really have a spot for him.

Q: Any idea what it will take to get Woodford out of whatever purgatory he seems to be stuck in? He certainly could give us usable innings. Thanks as always for the chat.

A: According to the staff, Woodford needs to fix his slider. I'm not sure where he would help now, though, with Hicks and Fernandez doing well in the bullpen unless you made Woodford a starter again. The staff doesn't seem inclined to do that.

Q: I might be reading too much into Marmol's recent comments about Knizner but I got the sense he no longer sees him as the same guy that at the beginning of the year they expected to start 50 or 60 games. If so, what did the organization miss?

