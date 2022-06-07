Hummel: There is little doubt that there Cardinals are a playoff team

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Jordan Hicks as a MLB starter should be done for this season right? If they want him to continue as a starter he needs to prove he belongs in the minors first instead of coasting on his previous achievements

A: Hicks will appear in the minors as a starter on a rehab option when the Cardinals feel it is time. How long he remains there is up to him. He could still help them as a reliever this year and try starting again next year.

Q: Do you think Jordon Walker will move up AAA before long?

Walker will be in Class AAA before the season is over, I would think. But there's no rush. Let him prosper for much of a season at Class AA before you move him.

Q: This division is so weak, could the Cards back into at least a wild card spot unless they can get at least one legitimate starter and another power bat for DH/outfield?

A: There is little doubt in my mind that the Cardinals are a playoff team and a potential division winner. Flaherty is on the way back and you won't get a more legitimate starter than he if he stays healthy. It looks to me as if the Cardinals have plenty of outfield/DH candidates with Yepez a strong likelihood to get more DH at-bats with O'Neill and Carlson in the field.

Q: Is any of the young pitchers winning the 5th starter spot before the return of Flaherty?

A: It appears Thompson will get a start in Tampa Bay and Pallante might have one more although Matz appears close to returning. Oviedo will go back to Memphis. Woodford and Liberatore already have gone back.

Q: I love Gorman's stroke but feel there is a real drop off on defense with him and Yepez – can Gorman can be an everyday stellar second base defender.

A: Juan Yepez really hasn't hurt the Cardinals that much on defense although he and Sosa have had some communication issues. Yepez throws to the right base, at least, but I see him as the DH. Gorman will never be a stellar defender at second base. If he can be average, the Cardinals will be happy.

Q: I noticed Yadi using the "black box" for communicating pitches. Is this a two-way communication between pitcher and catcher? Is anyone else on the team privy to the conversation? Is it being used universally in all MLB?

A: This is the new "pitch-com" device, which has had its ups and downs but has been devised to hinder sign stealing by the opponents. Other defenders on the field, mostly middle infielders, are allowed to wear the device, also, so they know which pitch is coming. All teams are using it.

Q: Is the FO hampered by the ghost of Arozarena? Fearful to make trades even with a log jam of OFers and in need of pitching.

A: The front office always should be beware of another Arozarena fiasco. The front office isn't giving up on O'Neill and Carlson after one-third of a season. They will resume their regular jobs, until further notice, but that doesn't mean Burleson is not in the long-range picture. There may be outfield depth or shortstop depth to deal for a pitcher but it is too early to make that call, yet.

Q: The offensive production at the catcher spot has nosedived over the past few weeks. Are they content to take what they get from Yadi/Kiz as long as the defense stays consistent?

A: Molina, notably, has fallen off offensively after a good run for a while this year. The club would be happy if the pair continued to play exemplary defense, which both Knizner and Molina have done, for the most part.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.