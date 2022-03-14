Hummel: What do the Cardinals' recent bullpen signings mean for Jordan Hicks and Alex Reyes?

Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.

Q: Are Jordan Hicks and Alex Reyes set to start the season as starters in the minor leagues now that the Cardinals’ bullpen has been fortified with Drew VerHagen and Nick Wittgren?

A: I do not foresee Reyes starting the season in the minors. He can be helpful as a long reliever or even a setup man. Hicks, if he is to become a starter, might have to go out for a while to build up his arm after he has been out much of the time in the past three seasons.

Q: Has MLB announced yet if opening-day rosters will be expanded, and if so for how long?

A: MLB hasn't announced the expansion of rosters, but they almost surely will be 28 for a while, as in September. Too many players, notably pitchers, won't be ready to go full-bore at the start of the season.

Q: Now that there is certainty of a 162-game schedule, will the Cardinals perhaps spend more than was previously planned?

A: I don't think the Cardinals' spending habits will be affected by the length of the season. They weren't likely to be spending big money, anyway.

Q: What do the Cardinals need to do to win the World Series (aside from have good luck and minimal injuries)? I like the general makeup of the club, but they still seem several pieces short of being a serious contender.

A: They need to shore up their bullpen even more, get a lefthanded bench player and hope their rotation stays healthy. They probably should make sure they have seven or eight starters and not five.

Q: What's the deal with all the low-hanging fruit relievers being signed? Also, it looks like Aaron Brooks could really be something. Will the Cards give him a real chance now that the spring will be short?

A: The Cardinals needed righthanded help in the bullpen, and they've made a couple of moves in that department. You would hope that they could make a more significant one. … Yes, Brooks looks as if he could help either in the rotation or the bullpen.

Q: In the new playoff format, will teams that get extra rest have a big advantage? And should being one of those teams be the Cardinals’ new goal, rather than just getting into the playoffs?

A: The only goals I have heard were expressed by manager Oliver Marmol last week and today: that his players are expecting to be in the World Series. He shares their optimism. I don't think the new playoff format offers the teams with byes that much advantage because baseball teams often don't want much time off. This isn't football.

Q: I hope the Trevor Story rumors aren’t accurate, given the Cardinals’ middle-infield options of Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman, Edmundo Sosa, Paul DeJong and Brendan Donovan. Wouldn’t Kyle Schwarber fill a bigger need?

A: I'm thinking Schwarber fills a bigger hole than Story. He's a lefthanded hitter with power and good on-base credentials. Story is a righthanded hitter who, I think, is not that much of an upgrade from DeJong when the latter is right. The Cardinals do not need another righthanded hitter.

Q: As the roster is currently constructed, are the Cardinals better than they were last year?

A: It's better if Miles Mikolas and Daniel Hudson and even Jack Flaherty are capable of pitching a full season.

Q: Now that the Collective Bargaining Agreement is done, how do you assess it? Who won?

A: This is the best deal the players have made in their labor contracts. They weren't that far off from everything they asked for, and they didn't have to cave for a 14-team playoff to get some of their requests.

Cardinals chairman DeWitt can get a good night's sleep now that labor unrest is over Lifelong baseball man says he feels sorry for fans who came to Florida hoping to see big leaguers but had to return home.

