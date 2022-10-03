Hummel: Where does Oliver Marmol fit into the manager of the year conversation?

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Now that the time is here, do you like the 3 game wild card format?

A: I like it better than one game. I would like the division series to be seven games, though.

Q: Morning Rick, Congrats on your retirement. The starting lineup for 2023 has who at short stop and catcher?

A: Thanks! The starting shortstop is Edman and the starting catcher is Knizner. So far. I would presume, though, that a veteran catcher would be brought in to contend for the job.

Q: What is the purpose in getting Dejong any at-bats down the stretch? Won't he only play as a late game defensive replacement w the lead? Wouldn't the 30-40 AB's he's had in the last month have been better served given to Gorman who although also struggled at least from the left side would possibly be dangerous as a PH? Are they hoping Dejong shows a small spark in hopes to defray some of the $9 million another team may pay to take him off the Cards hand in the off season?

A: If you'll recall, Gorman wasn't doing any better than DeJong before he went down and he struggled, too, at Memphis. DeJong would play more of a role in the postseason because he is apt to be on the field in the ninth inning if the Cardinals are ahead. With Donovan as the second baseman, Gorman largely would be a pinch hitter and the Cardinals don't figure to pinch hit too much in the postseason. DeJong needs some at-bats if case he has to bat.

Q: Is the late season handling of Wainwright another case like Flaherty earlier where the player got to make the decision instead of the team’s medical staff? Obviously he should've at least missed one start to see if that helped?

A: Wainwright was given a couple of extra days this last time, to no avail. He did not make the call on this. Marmol did. Just as he will have to do now.

Q: I like Skip Schumaker as bench coach, but could he possibly get a manager gig somewhere? He seems to be the type to get one quick. Who could replace him should that happen?

A: I could see Skip being considered as a manager but he seems to prefer the West Coast or St. Louis because of his family. Yet, it would be hard to say no if somebody came calling and I suspect that someone will. Hard to speculate on who the next bench coach would be. Perhaps Stubby Clapp.

Q: Phillies are only 1 game up on San Diego and Philly has the tiebreaker, so there's a chance it's the Padres this weekend. Who do you think is the better matchup for the Cards? Thanks.

A: The Padres are actually are the ones who are a game up but they do hold the tiebreaker over the Padres. Phillies are at Houston for three. San Francisco is at San Diego for three. The Phils could be hard-pressed to win more than one game at Houston. But I fear the Phillies more because a deeper lineup and Wheeler and Nola as their top two starters. Both have been very tough on the Cardinals.

Q: Tony LaRussia is expected to announce his retirement today. While I never thought he was the best fit for the young White Sox team, I feel bad that he’s going out on a low point. It’s a shame he couldn’t have gone out on a high note like Pujols and at least lead his team into the playoffs.

A: I'm sure Tony is disappointed he can't fulfill the third year of his contract and be in the dugout. He will be upstairs but Tony didn't like it upstairs. That's why he came downstairs again. But his health is the most important thing and at 78 with a pacemaker, his managing again doesn't seem like the healthiest thing for him to be doing.

Q: Offensively this team desperately needs an unexpected playoff hero (other than Goldy/Arenado/Pujols). Someone who just gets hot for 10 games and boosts the team in the process. I think without that either you or Derrick will be doing an end-of-season chat at this time next week.

A: Every playoff team needs that unsung hero to rise up. What do you think about Brendan Donovan?

Q: How much will the Pitch Clock affect the pitchers ability to control the running game? Have a great retirement. I always appreciated your brief and to the point answers.

A: The clock greatly will affect the pitcher's ability to control the running game and put a greater premium on catchers with strong arms and quick releases. Base-stealing should go up again, which won't be a bad thing. As for your second part, thank you and I figure shorter answers permits more time to answer more questions.

Q: With the Buck Showalter led Mets very likely losing out on the senior circuit Eastern Division crown does Ollie Marmol figure to benefit a tad in terms of more serious NL MOY consideration or not?

A: I still see Showalter as the favorite because the Mets should win 100 games. Marmol would figure next and then possibly interim manager Thomson of Phillies although Dave Roberts of Dodgers should get consideration for their fabulous season. But he was expected to win. That's the difference in the voters' minds.