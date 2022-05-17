Hummel: Will Cards tap minor leaguers if outfield continues to struggle?

Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers. See more highlights here.

Q: What trends do you see so far that have to be reversed for the Cardinals to beat the Brewers to the finish line?

A: The only trend that really matters is for the Cardinals' starting pitching to be as good as it can be, and Jack Flaherty's ultimate return should help that cause. No matter how inconsistent the Cardinals' offense is, it will be better than that of the Brewers, who always seem to have a bunch of castoffs in their lineup.

Q: Do you think we'll see a guy like Alec Burleson or Moises Gomez get called up if our outfielders keep struggling?

A: Juan Yepez is ahead of both, and he's already here. Burleson is a candidate for later in the year. Gomez is playing in Class AA after being let go by Tampa Bay. He needs to show form at the Class AAA level before he would become a candidate to come here. The Cardinals' regular outfielders need more time than six weeks to establish whether there is a need for something else or not. Everyone in baseball liked this outfield a lot in March.

Q: When will Walker start playing another position? If the Cardinals are set on Edman at second, is Gorman a trade chip with Yepez and Walker coming on strong?

A: Walker will play third base, for the most part, this season, but I could see him getting some work in the outfield and at first base. We'll know of Arenado's future plans at the end of the season because he has an opt-out. I don't think he'll be using that and, instead, will be around several more years.

Goldschmidt is signed for two more years after this one. So, Walker's best bet might be outfield in the short term, if he comes up at some point next year. Gorman always is a trade chip, but there's no reason to do that. In a couple of years, this lineup could feature Arenado, Goldschmidt, Yepez, Gorman and Walker. A very intriguing prospect.

Q: I know it’s two different sports, but I’m convinced Paul Goldschmidt is the MLB version of Tim Duncan. He just does all the little things that don’t show up in the box score. He is a “name” player and still clearly underrated on the national stage. Props to Mo on nailing that trade.

A: "Mo," getting props? What's going on here? But I would say that both Goldschmidt and Arenado trades have worked out famously. Not to mention Wainwright, who has been working out for more than 15 years. Yes, there have been other ones, but these should be remembered, too. I like the Goldschmidt/Duncan comparison.

Q: What are your thoughts on Jim Edmonds' chances of Hall of Fame? I know he dropped off the ballot in his first year with the writers. What about Waino?

A: Edmonds will do well when he turns up on one of the "Era" ballots the Hall has for players who did not get elected from the regular writers' ballot. He doesn't become eligible for a couple of more years yet but his defensive metrics will play more heavily than they did before, to go with a good offensive career in which he had nearly 400 home runs.

Wainwright will have a better chance if he can get to 200 wins. He has 188 now so he could get there this season, but he hasn't said yet that he won't be back next year.

Q: Any chance Jon Jay will make the Cards hall of fame?

A: Jon will be eligible in three years. There will be others more prominent ahead of him, but he had a productive half-dozen seasons here.

