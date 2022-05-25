'I felt like I was at home': Herrera's MLB debut gives catching prospect a taste of the big leagues

Cardinals top catching prospect Ivan Herrera was already on his way back to Memphis to rejoin the organization's Class AAA affiliate when he got a call from team director of travel Ernie Moore telling him there was a change in travel plans.

Herrera was on the Cardinals’ taxi squad during the club’s road trip to Pittsburgh, but after a family medical emergency required catcher Yadier Molina to be put on the bereavement list, the 21-year-old was told he’d be heading to St. Louis as a major-leaguer for the first time in his career.

“I felt happy,” Herrera said in Spanish. “The first person I called was my mom. She’s been important throughout my life. She’s helped me keep moving forward.”

In the ninth inning of the Cardinals’ 8-1 loss on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays, the 21-year-old made his major-league debut when he caught the ninth inning. Although brief, it was memorable for Herrera who said he felt “a little nervous” before entered his first MLB game.

“The St. Louis fan base is tremendous,” Herrera said. “I felt like I was at home."

Herrera, along with Andrew Knizner, projects to factor into the Cardinals’ post-Yadier Molina catching plans after the nine-time Gold Glove winner calls it a career.

This first trip to the major-leagues is expected to be brief for Herrera with Molina likely to rejoin the Cardinals on Thursday. But it is one that Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said is “extremely important” for the 21-year-old's development.

“It allows you to know what it's like and find comfort in like, 'Alright, it's not a surprise when I come back. I know what to expect,’” Marmol said prior to Tuesday’s game. “But then when you go down it motivates you because you tasted it. You figure out how to work in order to get back up here and stay for a long time.”

A year after focusing to improve his defense, Herrera's offensive skills have been on display through the first two months of the MiLB season with Memphis.

Herrera is batting .310 with a .405 on-base percentage and .493 OPS through his first 20 games with the Redbirds after he got off to .261 start in April. Over the last month, the catching prospect leads the Redbirds in average (.400), on-base percentage (.515), and slugging percentage (.600).

“It was a tough start, but sometimes it’s not how you start, but instead how you finish,” he said. “I got out of the slump that I was win during the start of the season. I put in some work and now May is one best months I’ve had.

“I’ve been able to raise my offensive numbers, and that’s something that’s important too because outside of having good defense, the offense has to be good too so you can help your team win.”

Signed by the Cardinals as an international free agent in 2016, the Panama City, Panama native hit .335 in 49 games during the 2017 Dominican Summer League, .348 in 28 rookie ball games a year later, and .284 in 87 games with both Class High-A Peoria and Class AA Springfield in 2019.

Entering 2021, and coming out of a scrapped 2020 minor-league season, he focused more on his defense. That lead to a dip in offensive numbers.

Herrera spent the majority of last year with Springfield where he slashed .231/.346/.408 and set career-highs in homers (17) and RBIs (63). He caught 617 1/3 innings with the S-Cards and finished the Double-A season with a .987 fielding percentage and thwarted 24 of 72 stolen base attempts (33%).

This year, Herrera has caught 170 innings. He has committed one error, four passed balls and has thrown out four of 19 base runners this year. He feels like he improved on receiving pitches and with his arm.

“One of my strengths has always been blocking,” he said. “And I was working on receiving pitches at the bottom of zone and trying not to drop so many balls. My throws have been much better. My arm is much better and now I have more confidence in myself. I feel good.”

Because Herrera was on the Cardinals’ 40-man roster coming into the season, he was affected by the MLB lockout that delayed the start of major-league spring training. However, Herrera was able to play in 2021-22 Caribbean Series as a part of the team that represented his native Panama.

He said his mentality while playing in the Caribbean Series was to try and prepare for the season.

“It was a good experience playing and being on the team representing Panama,” he said. “It’s something that I like — to play for your country. It fills me with pride to represent Panama. I’m 100% Panamanian, anytime the country needs me, I’ll always be there.”

After he achieved the dream of making the major-leagues in what may be looked at by some as a preview of the Cardinals future, Herrera acknowledged what it takes to last.

“We have to keep working because although you get to the major-leagues, what counts every day is consistency,” he said. “That is what is going to help you stay here for a lot of years.”

