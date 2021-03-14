In 1899, a 'plucky' move transformed St. Louis baseball history

Newspapers occasionally pointed out that the Browns were the only team that hadn't figured out the value of training in a warmer climate. But the situation seemed to reach a low point in 1899, when ''the players have been lost sight of and no one has thought of selecting a training ground for them.'' No one with the Browns had organized a spring camp.

That was a spring of turmoil for the franchise, though, the first of three training camps during which ownership of the team changed hands. Von der Ahe, in debt beyond repair, was forced to sell the team at a sheriff's auction. Frank de Haas Robison, owner of the Cleveland Spiders, wanted to buy the St. Louis franchise and move Cleveland's players to St. Louis. The transfer of franchises was the talk of the town in St. Louis, since Cleveland had finished fifth in the NL in 1898.

After considerable wrangling, on March 14, 1899, Robison finally secured the franchise (and retained ownership of the Cleveland franchise). He sent the Browns' worst players, who hadn't started training yet in late March, to Cleveland; the Spiders' best players, who had been working out in Hot Springs, Ark. became the St. Louis Perfectos. Those Perfectos wore the cardinal red hats and stockings that eventually transformed the franchise name to the St. Louis Cardinals.