In 1899, a 'plucky' move transformed St. Louis baseball history

Hope might spring eternal each March for all baseball teams. But in the first decade of St. Louis' existence in the National League, optimism didn't come naturally with the opening of each preseason training camp.
The early years of the NL franchise weren't glorious. From 1892-98, the team finished as high as ninth only once, in a 12-team league. That included an 11th-place finish in '92. Despite the dreary outlook as early as March, cranks (as baseball fans were known then) and even newspapermen grasped at any point of optimism possible. A Post-Dispatch reporter wrote: ''The St. Louis Browns this year haven't a drinker on the team. They are all imbued with the idea of working early and late for the team's success.''
In the ensuing seasons, the St. Louis club was notoriously the last NL team to begin organized training and the only one that didn't head south to a warmer site. The Browns took occasional trips to play minor-league teams in such cities as Memphis and Nashville, but weather there often wasn't much better.
Cranks annually read about players holding out of camp as a protest for not being paid more money, and their spirits would soar at the signing of what amounted to free agents. After owner Chris Von der Ahe signed three players on March 1, 1897, a headline shouted: ''Great Team Of Ballplayers; St. Louis Now Has First Division Nine.''
St. Louis finished last that season.
Newspapers occasionally pointed out that the Browns were the only team that hadn't figured out the value of training in a warmer climate. But the situation seemed to reach a low point in 1899, when ''the players have been lost sight of and no one has thought of selecting a training ground for them.'' No one with the Browns had organized a spring camp.
That was a spring of turmoil for the franchise, though, the first of three training camps during which ownership of the team changed hands. Von der Ahe, in debt beyond repair, was forced to sell the team at a sheriff's auction. Frank de Haas Robison, owner of the Cleveland Spiders, wanted to buy the St. Louis franchise and move Cleveland's players to St. Louis. The transfer of franchises was the talk of the town in St. Louis, since Cleveland had finished fifth in the NL in 1898.
After considerable wrangling, on March 14, 1899, Robison finally secured the franchise (and retained ownership of the Cleveland franchise). He sent the Browns' worst players, who hadn't started training yet in late March, to Cleveland; the Spiders' best players, who had been working out in Hot Springs, Ark. became the St. Louis Perfectos. Those Perfectos wore the cardinal red hats and stockings that eventually transformed the franchise name to the St. Louis Cardinals.
And, finally, the St. Louis team had an owner who appreciated the need for a diligent spring of warm preparation.
From the March 15, 1899 Post-Dispatch: A 'plucky bid' buys the St. Louis Browns