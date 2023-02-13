JUPITER, Fla. — Wearing his spring training uniform for the first time in 2023, Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty took to the mound Monday … and threw strikes to a guy he used to try to strike out.

New Cardinals backstop Willson Contreras was behind the plate, catching Flaherty during the sun-splashed bullpen session. It was a cool visual and a sign that spring is starting. Flaherty threw his pitches to former Cub's glove, which is a new red-colored mitt.

Adam Wainwright also took to the mound here on Monday — the famous WAINWRIGHT 50 on his back — and the veteran said his sinker is already in great spot, thanks to some re-gripping and other tinkers.

Monday was the first day official day for pitchers and catchers who will play in the World Baseball Classic, such as Wainwright and Miles Mikolas. But numerous other Cardinals worked out Monday, from Paul Goldschmidt to Nolan Arenado to Jordan Walker. -- Benjamin Hochman

Helsley nears arbitration hearing

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley will travel Wednesday for his arbitration hearing that will determine his salary for the coming season. Helsley is one of two Cardinals who did not reach an agreement with the club and instead will have his salary decided by an arbiter.

Helsley requested a $3 million salary for the season, and the Cardinals countered with an offer of $2.15 million.

An arbiter will choose one of those two figures.

A year ago the arbitration hearings leaked into the season, and outfielder Tyler O'Neill had his shortly before the team played in San Francisco. This year, with no labor stoppage to disrupt them, Major League Baseball has attempted to finish them before the opening of spring training camps for all players.

The Cardinals and Helsley will travel to the Tampa, Fla., area for the hearing.

Genesis Cabrera is the other Cardinals player who will have an arbitration hearing at some point in the near future. Cabrera, a lefty set to pitch in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic, requested a salary of $1.15 million, and the Cardinals have offered him $950,000.

Helsley, 28, was an All-Star this past season as he took over the ninth inning for the Cardinals and finished with 19 saves. The right-hander struck out 94 batters in 64 2/3 innings and had a 1.25 ERA. This is the first year that he's been eligible for arbitration. -- Derrick Goold

International media ascends upon Jupiter

Maybe if Lars has a good World Baseball Classic, a new Japanese candy will be called the Nootbaar. On Monday, the Cardinal and Team Japan player was gifted chocolate candies flown over from Japan, courtesy of former Japanese professional baseball player Kenshi Sugiya. The Cards’ Nootbaar graciously accepted the candies and gave a traditional bow.

Sugiya has played from 2009-2022 for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. Sugiya, thus, was teammates with Angels star Shohei Ohtani from 2013-17. Sugiya is a Brendan Donovan-type guy who plays all over the field.

Sugiya was part of a large international media contingency that arrived here to cover Nootbaar and Edman, who will play for Korea in the WBC.

Edman had an energetic conversation with Korean reporters as they taught him how to say a few phrases. Then, he memorized the pronunciation of “Let’s go!” … and said it gleefully to the cameras. -- Benjamin Hochman