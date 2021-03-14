In long-awaited return, Cards power reliever Hicks makes Met earn 22-pitch walk

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. • Cardinals power reliever Jordan Hicks might have helped make some obscure Grapefruit League history in his first appearance in front of paying customers in 631 days.
Unless the person keeping track of the information is keeping it private, there is no official record of the longest Grapefruit League plate appearances of all time. But since 1988, the number has been tracked in games that count, and the longest one was Brandon Belt's 21-pitch plate appearance against Jaime Barria on April 22, 2018. That one, which ended in a flyout, was brought up by MLB.com writer Sarah Langs on Sunday.
Why?
Because Hicks and Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme clashed in a 22-pitch standoff that did not end until Guillorme worked well-earned walk. Maybe the most well-earned walk in modern baseball history.
"It was definitely a good battle," Hicks said after the 22nd pitch, an 85 mph slider, missed the bottom of the strike zone. "It was probably the last thing I thought was going to happen, to be honest, because it's never happened before. I don't even think I've had a 13 pitch at-bat in my career, so it was definitely impressive on his part. I'm glad I battled and was able to throw that many strikes, and compete."
That was a lot pic.twitter.com/pvxbUnanPy— Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) March 14, 2021
The 24-year-old Hicks, who hopes to return to his old role as Cardinals closer and one of if not the hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball, saw plenty of positives in his latest step back from Tommy John surgery.
He showed full confidence in releasing his high-powered sinker. He hit 100 mph eight times during the showdown, according to the radar reading here at the ballpark. He also used his slider and two splitters, throwing all for strikes. Lots of strikes. Eighteen to be exact.
Luis Guillorme drew a 22-pitch walk in the 5th inning. Relive the entire at-bat right here 😤 😤 😤 pic.twitter.com/cS57po7ulf— SNY (@SNYtv) March 14, 2021
Hicks handled the fifth inning of the Cardinals' 7-5 loss. He jumped ahead of Guillorme 0-2 on a called strike (100 mph sinker) followed by a perfect swing-and-miss slider. Then Guillorme started fouling off strikes. Often. And softly. He fouled them off behind him. He fouled them off down both baselines. He fouled 16 pitches off before his walk, including nine in a row before the final pitch.
"Hell of a job by him," Hicks said. "Way to battle. But, my stuff could have been a little bit sharper. My last B-game, I only threw fastballs. So, I was really just trying to dial that in. Today was more like, if I got ahead, throw a slider. It (the slider) is there enough to get a bunch of foul balls, but it's not there as my putout pitch — yet. Not how I want. But we will get there."
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt removed Hicks from the game after that, raising questions about the three-batter rule which is being enforced in spring training starting Sunday, a bit ironically. A Cardinals trainer came out to the mound with Shildt — perhaps to help navigate around the rule. Hicks said after the game he felt just fine. He was only scheduled to throw one inning and about 20 pitches. It just so happened that Guillorme used them all up. Shildt complimented the umpiring crew for letting Hicks exit, and said he would gladly pay a fine if an unlikely one arrives.
"Common sense prevailed," Shildt said.
Fans of Mets and Cardinals alike applauded both Guillorme and Hicks after it ended, though some on the Mets side were a bit disappointed. Guillorme was the hitter picked before the game to earn all fans a Wendy's burger if he doubled. A 22-pitch walk wasn't on the menu.
"I felt really good," Hicks said. "The only thing I would say was, and it was after I got off the mound, was like, my legs. It had been a while. It was fun to be out there again. Battled my ass off today."