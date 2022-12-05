In offseason filled with awards, Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt named to All-MLB first team

Having already claimed a number of awards that included his first National League MVP award, Paul Goldschmidt on Monday earned another accolade following his strong 2022 season.

Goldschmidt was named as the first baseman to the All-MLB first team. The honor is the first of the 35-year-old’s career after he hit .317 with 35 homers and an NL-leading .981 OPS.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, shortstop Trea Turner, who signed an 11-year deal with the Phillies on Monday, and San Diego’s Manny Machado filled out the rest of the infield spots on the first team.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara — a former Cardinals prospect and this year’s NL Cy Young award winner — was one of five starting pitchers named to the All-MLB first-team. Toronto’s Alek Manoah, Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani, 2022 AL Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, who signed a two-year deal with the Mets on Monday, and Houston’s Framber Valdez rounded out the rest of the starting pitchers to receive the award.

Angels’ Mike Trout, Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, and Yankees’ AL MVP Aaron Judge won the vote for the outfield group, while Houston’s Yordan Alvarez was the All-MLB first-team designated hitter.

Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado and closer Ryan Helsey were named All-MLB second team at their respective positions.

Dodgers' catcher Will Smith and first baseman Freddie Freeman, Cleveland second baseman Andres Gimenez, and Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor filled out the rest of the infield for the second team. Ohtani was named to the DH spot.

Houston's Kyle Tucker, Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber, and Seattle's Julio Rodriguez, who won AL Rookie of the Year, comprised the second-team's outfield.

Braves’ Max Fried, Dodgers’ Julio Urias, Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola, Mets’ Max Scherzer, and Dylan Cease of the White Sox were the starters named to the second team.

Houston’s Ryan Pressly was named alongside Helsey as second-team relievers.

The All-MLB team honors were first awarded in 2019. The winners are based on voting by fans and a baseball media panel.