First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium

With Lars Nootbaar remaining out due to back spasms, Tommy Edman will start in center field for the first time in his career as the Cardinals look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals. Edman has made appearances as a substitute in center field twice in his career, once in 2019 for one inning and again in 2022 for five innings, but he has never started a game there.

Flanking Edman in right and left field are Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson, meaning none of the Cardinals' opening day outfielders are available to them. The trio of Edman, Burleson, and Donovan have combined for a career 157 starts in the outfield. Fewer than Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O'Neill or Dylan Carlson have individually.

With the defensive alignment in flux and so many of their starters manning new roles, Juan Yepez will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth in the order. Yepez is making his first start since May 25 when he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cincinnati Reds.

Lineups

Cardinals (24-32, 5th in the NL Central, 6 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Juan Yepez, DH

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Royals (17-38, 5th in the AL Central, 11 GB)

1. Nick Pratto, LF

2. Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

3. Salvador Perez, C

4. Bobby Witt Jr, SS

5. MJ Melendez, RF

6. Michael Massey, DH

7. Maikel Garcia, 3B

8. Nicky Lopez, 2B

9. Drew Waters, CF

P: Zach Greinke, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (3-1, 4.23 ERA): Mikolas is looking to close a successful May, a month which saw him go 2-0 with a team-leading 2.40 ERA. Mikolas has earned a quality start in each of his last three games and has not allowed more than three runs in his last eight appearances.

RHP Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.55 ERA): After a horrific start to the season, the 39-year-old Greinke has rebounded to go 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA in May. While Greinke is not providing the depth he once was, the right-handed Cy Young winner has finished five innings in all but one of his 11 starts this season for the Royals.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford threw a bullpen session Friday at Busch Stadium, and if he recovers as expected, his next appearance could come as part of a rehab assignment. He could be sent on that assignment to an affiliate as early as Monday (Updated May 27)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson continues to swing from the right side. The Cardinals hope that in the coming days Carlson can put more weight on the injured ankle to take swings left-handed as well. At that point, Carlson could test the ankle for running and other baseball-related activities. (Updated May 27)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. O'Neill has yet to progress to full baseball activities, per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, and will continue to work out in Busch Stadium with hopes of a rehab assignment coming next week. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. (Updated May 18)

What's next

The Cardinals have two days off before jetting out for a three-game series with Pittsburgh.

