"My dad was a Cardinals fan. And if you wanted to eat in our house, you were a Cardinals fan," said Mitch Van Horn, who flew in from Austin, Texas, with his daughter Torre and granddaughter, Maddie Dominguez, for the St. Louis Cardinals season opener on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
The St. Louis Cardinals open their 2023 MLB season at home on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
While the game's official start time is 3:10 p.m., fans are already downtown at Busch Stadium.
Jordan Walker will be making his MLB debut at right field, batting eighth in the lineup.
In today’s 10 a.m. “Ten Hochman” video, Ben Hochman shares the five best things about Cardinals’ opening day from
The Siteman Cancer Center Studios. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to MC Hammer! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. “Ten Hochman” is brought to you by Window Nation!
Benjamin Hochman
Coverage
St. Louis Cardinals manager talks with media representatives on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Busch Stadium the day before the start of the MLB season. Video by Carter Chapley
Carter Chapley
Photos: Action from inside Busch Stadium on St. Louis Cardinals opening day
St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach Turner Ward fist bumps St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker after batting practice before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker takes some practice swings before stepping in the batting cage during warm ups before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Former Cardinal Matt Holliday pats St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker on the back as he walks by after batting practice before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball operations John Mozeliak watches his team warm ups before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, left, and St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp talk on the field before the start of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Fan scenes from 2023 Cardinals opening day in St. Louis
Brandon Matthews, of Belleville, joined thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans who came downtown to attend the opening day pep rally at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Donna Deien celebrates her 69th birthday with Fredbird, along with her daughter-in-law Stacie Deien, left, and friend Stacey Anders, middle, for Cardinals2023 home opener on March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village downtown St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Doug McGregor, 65, celebrates on his ninth opening day by doing 10 pullups, as thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans flocked to downtown to attend the opening day pep rally at Kiener Plaza. Photo by Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Michael Clubb
Jasen Bakai, 36, of Ballwin, who has been coming to opening day since he was 5 years old, displays his commemorative Cardinals rings, as thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans flocked to downtown to attend the opening day pep rally at Kiener Plaza. Photo by Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Michael Clubb
Thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans flocked downtown to attend the opening day pep rally at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans flocked to downtown St. Louis to attend the opening day pep rally at Ballpark Village. Photo by Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Michael Clubb
St. Louis Cardinals fans gather around Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023 on opening day. Photo by Michael Clubb, Post-Dispatch
Michael Clubb
"My dad was a Cardinals fan. And if you wanted to eat in our house, you were a Cardinals fan," said Mitch Van Horn, who flew in from Austin, Texas, with his daughter Torre and granddaughter, Maddie Dominguez, for the St. Louis Cardinals season opener on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
STL Sports
A nightly look at the day\'s top sports stories, and a first look at the topics St. Louis fans will be talking about tomorrow.