The St. Louis Cardinals open their 2023 MLB season at home on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
While the game's official start time is 3:10 p.m., fans are already downtown at Busch Stadium.
Jordan Walker will be making his MLB debut at right field, batting eighth in the lineup. Wainwright sings
Cardinals pitcher and country music artist Adam Wainwright took to the mic to sing the U.S. national anthem in his final opening day as a player. In addition to his duties on the mound, Wainwright moonlights as a country music singer, performing at events for his charity "
Big League Impact."
In today’s 10 a.m. “Ten Hochman” video, Ben Hochman shares the five best things about Cardinals’ opening day from
The Siteman Cancer Center Studios. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to MC Hammer! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. “Ten Hochman” is brought to you by Window Nation!
Check back with stltoday.com during and after the game for more coverage of the St. Louis Cardinals. Coverage
St. Louis Cardinals manager talks with media representatives on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Busch Stadium the day before the start of the MLB season. Video by Carter Chapley
Photos: Action from inside Busch Stadium on St. Louis Cardinals opening day
St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach Turner Ward fist bumps St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker after batting practice before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker takes some practice swings before stepping in the batting cage during warm ups before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
Former Cardinal Matt Holliday pats St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker on the back as he walks by after batting practice before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball operations John Mozeliak watches his team warm ups before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, left, and St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp talk on the field before the start of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball operations John Mozeliak talks with reporters during warm ups before a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
Opening day of the 2023 Major League Baseball season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, left, and St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp talk on the field before the start of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals on opening day of the 2023 MLB season in St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by David Carson,
Fan scenes from 2023 Cardinals opening day in St. Louis
Wanda Love breaks it low during the St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Birthday boy Bryce Rosen, 10, gets the attention of Donna Wagener as he cheers for a shirt during the St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Doug McGregor, 65, celebrates on his ninth opening day by doing 10 pullups, as thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans flocked to downtown to attend the opening day pep rally at Kiener Plaza on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Jasen Bakai, 36, of Ballwin, who has been coming to opening day since he was 5 years old, displays his commemorative Cardinals rings, as thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans flocked to downtown to attend the opening day pep rally at Kiener Plaza on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Brandon Matthews celebrates during the St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Jason McAffee pures a cold Bud Light beer while sporting one of his Cardinals baseball suits at a pep rally at Kiener Plaza for the St. Louis Cardinals opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Ton Veal donns his STL cape during the St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Fans salute their drinks during the St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Friends Donna Rodden, center, and Darles Cuntz, right, join members of the STL Red Coats, from left to right, Kyle Reed, Jeremiah Nickels and Casey Rogers as they walk to Keiner Plaza for lunch before the St. Louis Cardinals opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Busch Stadium. The STL Red Coats are group Cardinals fans, paying homage by creating "Red Coats for Kids Coats" drive. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Sonia Granados cheers ruing the St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Juliette, 9, dances on her father Nathan Marler's shoulders during the St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
From left, Niki and Dylan Featherly of St. Louis toast mimosas with friends Kathy Hogan, Stephanie Hogan, and Stefanie Fair outside south gate of Busch Stadium as the stake out their spot to tailgate the morning before the St. Louis Cardinals opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Mike and Kara Watson of Burlington, Iowa, joins fans as they walk from a pep rally at Kiener Plaza to the St. Louis Cardinals opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Busch Stadium. "We only wear these outfits on opening day or post season," said Mike. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Wearing their Fredbird hats, couple Jamie and Jason Herbert of Affton join hands as they sing during the St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Brandon Matthews, center, celebrates during the St. Louis Cardinals opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
A cardinal bird on a fans hat blends into into the blooming cherry blossoms at a pep rally at Kiener Plaza to the St. Louis Cardinals opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Busch Stadium. "We only wear these outfits on opening day or post season," said Mike. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
Fans get their photo taken in Ballpark Village on opening day before the St. Louis Cardinals game on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans attend the opening day pep rally on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Ballpark Village. Photo by Michael Clubb,
St. Louis Cardinals fans gather around Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Thousands of St. Louis Cardinals fans flocked to downtown to attend the opening day pep rally at Kiener Plaza on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Michael Clubb,
Cardinals fans mill around at Ballpark Village downtown St. Louis on Thursday, March 30. Tens of thousands of fans gathered downtown to celebrate the 2023 home opener. Photo by Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
Cardinals fans watch pre-game activities on monitors at Ballpark Village downtown St. Louis on Thursday, March 30. tens of thousands of fans converged downtown to celebrate the 2023 home opener. Photo by Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch
