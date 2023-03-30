The St. Louis Cardinals open their 2023 MLB season at home on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

While the game's official start time is 3:10 p.m., fans are already downtown at Busch Stadium. Jordan Walker will be making his MLB debut at right field, batting eighth in the lineup.

Wainwright sings

Bet you haven't heard Busch Stadium much louder than when the crowd found out @UncleCharlie50 was going to be singing The Star-Spangled Banner on #OpeningDay. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DKGaTzz8Gt — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) March 30, 2023

Cardinals pitcher and country music artist Adam Wainwright took to the mic to sing the U.S. national anthem in his final opening day as a player. In addition to his duties on the mound, Wainwright moonlights as a country music singer, performing at events for his charity "Big League Impact."

First Pitch: Cardinals make 2023 debut with lineup filled with familiar and fresh faces

Check back with stltoday.com during and after the game for more coverage of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Coverage

Photos: Action from inside Busch Stadium on St. Louis Cardinals opening day

Fan scenes from 2023 Cardinals opening day in St. Louis