It’s not a stretch to say Cardinals’ Reyes could be a starter — either way, he’s pitching out of the stretch

In arguably the biggest moment of the biggest game of the year, the pitcher on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals was Alex Reyes.

Game 1 of the 2020 postseason, bottom eighth, Cardinals up, 6-4.

Two on, two out.

This would’ve been a dangerous spot even if the Padres hitter had been present-day Bip Roberts. But the hitter was Fernando Tatis Jr.

And Reyes got the phenom to ground out.

“It the kind of thing you think about when you're a little kid in the backyard,” Reyes recalled Thursday via Zoom from Cardinals spring training.

Reyes pitched a clean ninth inning and earned the postseason save, a career highlight. It proved to be the last win of the Cardinals’ season.

So, will Reyes be the Cards’ closer in 2021? If the answer is “no,” that could actually be a good thing. That would mean Reyes likely earned a spot in the starting rotation.

The 26-year-old righty is healthy and hungry. He will be one of numerous pitchers competing this spring to start. For the Cards, it’s a good problem to have — some guys who could start for other teams will end up in St. Louis’ bullpen.