It’s not a stretch to say Cardinals’ Reyes could be a starter — either way, he’s pitching out of the stretch

In arguably the biggest moment of the biggest game of the year, the pitcher on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals was Alex Reyes.
Game 1 of the 2020 postseason, bottom eighth, Cardinals up, 6-4.
Two on, two out.
This would’ve been a dangerous spot even if the Padres hitter had been present-day Bip Roberts. But the hitter was Fernando Tatis Jr.
And Reyes got the phenom to ground out.
“It the kind of thing you think about when you're a little kid in the backyard,” Reyes recalled Thursday via Zoom from Cardinals spring training.
Reyes pitched a clean ninth inning and earned the postseason save, a career highlight. It proved to be the last win of the Cardinals’ season.
So, will Reyes be the Cards’ closer in 2021? If the answer is “no,” that could actually be a good thing. That would mean Reyes likely earned a spot in the starting rotation.
The 26-year-old righty is healthy and hungry. He will be one of numerous pitchers competing this spring to start. For the Cards, it’s a good problem to have — some guys who could start for other teams will end up in St. Louis’ bullpen.
“I had a full offseason and time to work on my body, my delivery and arm strength — I'm in a position to (pitch) wherever the organization wants to use me,” said Reyes, once the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball, before numerous injuries detoured his career path. “How many innings, we still haven't come up with a number — I don't think there will be a number. I think it's kind of just gone off feel and how to the game actually goes. …
“I was going into the offseason looking for health, looking for just my arm to feel good. This offseason I was actually able to just kind of harness some things, work on some things around my delivery and smooth them out.”
That delivery will only be made from the stretch. That’s how Reyes does it – he was in the stretch in the eighth against Tatis and in the ninth with no one on. It’s rare for a pitcher to do this.
“I felt more comfortable out of the stretch,” he said Thursday. “And this goes back to about a few years ago when I was in the minor leagues, one of my pitching coaches told me — ‘You know, all the pitches you're going to make in high pressure situations are going to be out of the stretch.’ For me it was just that I felt comfortable going out of the stretch and not having to change throughout the game. It’s definitely something I do now. … I’m able to stay on my backside and staying more compact throughout my delivery. I’m not opening up so much or overthrowing.”
Reyes had a 2020 preseason bout with COVID, but notched a 3.20 ERA last year in 19 2/3 innings, while striking out 27 batters.
His career ERA is 2.48 — he’s pitched in 32 games and has made seven starts.