First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

The first significant step of the Cardinals long climb out of April and back into relevance happened late Saturday night when, with the tying run on base, Giovanny Gallegos got a fastball past Mookie Betts to secure a 6-5 victory.

That win, the Cardinals' second in three days against the Los Angeles Dodgers, was the Cardinals' 10th in 13 games.

And it, officially, moved them out of last place in the National League Central.

The Cardinals go for the series victory Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium with Los Angeles-area native Jack Flaherty looking to build on his finest start in several years. The right-hander will pitch opposite Clayton Kershaw, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, familiar October foe of the Cardinals, and, oh by the way, one of the top pitcher sin the National League this season.

Nolan Gorman, who slugged the tie-breaking home run Saturday off a lefty reliever, is not in the lineup against the lefty starter.

In two recent games that he did not start, he emerged in the ninth inning to flip the game on Boston and send the Cardinals to a victory.

After starting the year 0-11 in the first game of series and ending April 10 games out of first place in the NL Central, the Cardinals are playing Sunday for fourth consecutive series win. They start the day having cleaved the division deficit in half, to five games.

Lineups

Cardinals (20-27, 4th in the NL Central, 5.0 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Willson Contreras, C

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Juan Yepez, DH

6. Tommy Edman, 2B

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Brendan Donovan, LF

9. Oscar Mercado, RF

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Dodgers (29-18, 1st in the NL West)

1. David Peralta, LF

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B

3. Will Smith, C

4. Max Muncy, 3B

5. J. D. Martinez, DH

6. James Outman, CF

7. Miguel Vargas, 2B

8. Jason Heyward, RF

9. Miguel Rojas, SS

P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (3-4, 5.24 ERA): The Cardinals right-hander is coming off his most impressive and reassuring start of the season. He became the first Cardinals starter of the season with at least 10 strikeouts, and for an encore he gets a rematch with his hometown Dodgers. Just a few weeks ago, at Dodger Stadium, the locals hung five runs on seven hits and two walks against Flaherty and began a slide in the momentum the right-hander once had. He allowed 10 runs in the next start, walked five in the start of that, and became a central figure in the Cardinals' handling of Willson Contreras at catcher. He followed all of that with seven shutout innings against Milwaukee to is now his build from. In nine starts this season, Flaherty has allowed 73 baserunners by walk or hit in 46 1/3 innings. The constant traffic has been his undoing, and it's what he avoided vs. Milwaukee earlier in the home stand. In his career, he's 1-2 with a 2.34 ERA in six starts against the Dodgers.

RHP Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 2.52 ERA): The finest left-handed starter of his generation, Kershaw is aiming for a major league-leading seventh win. His 203 career victories is seven short of Dodger great Don Drysdale's 210, the second-most in Dodgers history. Kershaw bedeviled the Cardinals when they faced him earlier this season at Dodger Stadium. Seesawing between his breaking pitches and that deceptive hesitation-fastball, Kershaw pitched seven shutout innings, allowed two hits, and struck out nine. The Dodgers won, 1-0. Kershaw is coming off his shortest start of the season — a four-inning blip that included two runs on seven hits and seven strikeouts against the Twins. Kershaw has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his nine starts. In his career, he's 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA in 20 starts vs. Cardinals.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): A significant delay in Tyler O'Neill's recovery has halted his progress toward a rehab assignment just as he was scheduled to start one. O'Neill was set to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, but continued soreness and stiffness in his lower back kept him from taking the field. He will next do some hitting at the start of the coming week, as the club heads to Cincinnati. Details of his meeting with team officials and medical personnel over the weekend were not shared by the club and a timetable for his return is unclear. (Updated May 21)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 15. Carlson experienced difficulty running at full speed and hitting left-handed in testing. Manager Oliver Marmol said the club felt the timeline provided by the injured list aligned with his recovery so opted to place him there rather than wait out the injury. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Manager Oliver Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover, but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. He has made progress throwing bullpens in recent days and recovered well each time. (Updated May 21)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. He completed a bullpen session and the Cardinals are awaiting how he recovers to determine his next step. He could be sent for a rehab assignment about the time the Cardinals return home from the seven-game road trip. (Updated May 21)

Up next

The Cardinals depart Sunday night for a seven-game road trip through Ohio that begins with a four-game stop in Cincinnati and before rocking on over to Cleveland.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.